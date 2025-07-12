Sen. Patty Murray: GOP Is Afraid If Kids Watch PBS They’ll Learn to Count

Sen. Patty Murray is an idiot. She's up there on the list of dumbest senators. For some reason, on Friday, she was on the Senate floor talking about cuts to PBS. Her zinger at the end is quite a stretch … if Republicans leave children no option but brainrot TV, they'll never learn to count, and thus never question that trillions in tax cuts are free?

Advertisement

At least she didn't do the old "killing Big Bird routine." Sesame Workshop signed a lucrative deal with HBO several years ago which it didn't renew, and as of now, the production company is homeless. This editor doesn't miss Sesame Street, which encourages pre-kindergarteners to celebrate Pride Month, not to mention "Latinx" Heritage Month.

Maybe cutting PBS and getting our kids hooked on brainrot TV is part of the Republican plan.



After all, if our kids watch PBS, they might learn to count!



And if our kids learn to count, how will Republicans ever convince anyone that trillions of dollars in tax cuts are free? pic.twitter.com/YJkkrfqtQ8 — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) July 11, 2025

She’s really bad at this. — Neeson™ (@baggy615) July 12, 2025

Don't we have public schools and programs like Head Start to teach children how to count?

Most of our kids grow up in families. We teach them to count. — Henry Chinaski (@hchinaski216) July 12, 2025

If they learn to count by watching TV, then public schools can focus on their real job, grooming children for pedophile predators. — James DeWeese (@JamesDeWeese18) July 12, 2025

If PBS is so great, it should be able to thrive in the marketplace without taxpayer funding. — JoeKs (@JoeKaes) July 11, 2025

As always, PBS assures us that only a tiny percentage of its operating budget comes from the government, but then they freak out when the government threatens to cut funding, saying it's essential.

No, we need Sesame Street telling our young kids in the inner cities about sex — DK 🌽🇺🇸🐂 (@toottootchoo) July 12, 2025

This post is brought to you today by the letter "B" and the letter "S". — Peter L. Mehegan (@tbeachhead) July 12, 2025

How many hundreds of TV channels are able to exist on advertising and subscriptions fees right now Patty? If PBS’s content is so compelling they should have no problem keeping the lights on the same way that every single other network in America does. — Doug E Freshest (@SoFloSarc) July 12, 2025

I taught my kids how to count. They didn’t need PBS for that or anything else for that matter. — APSCarolina (@apscarolina) July 12, 2025

PBS is brain rot. — Jon (@rockets4all2) July 12, 2025

Kids don’t need PBS to learn to count. — geekenvogue (@geekenvogue) July 12, 2025

PBS will still be around even if starved of taxpayer dollars. It will still have corporate sponsors to provide that high-quality program.

***

The Democrat Party has never been less popular. Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.