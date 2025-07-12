Sen. Patty Murray: GOP Is Afraid If Kids Watch PBS They’ll Learn to Count

Florida Franchise? Kristi Noem Says Five States Are Considering Their Own Versions of...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on July 12, 2025
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

Sen. Patty Murray is an idiot. She's up there on the list of dumbest senators. For some reason, on Friday, she was on the Senate floor talking about cuts to PBS. Her zinger at the end is quite a stretch … if Republicans leave children no option but brainrot TV, they'll never learn to count, and thus never question that trillions in tax cuts are free?

At least she didn't do the old "killing Big Bird routine." Sesame Workshop signed a lucrative deal with HBO several years ago which it didn't renew, and as of now, the production company is homeless. This editor doesn't miss Sesame Street, which encourages pre-kindergarteners to celebrate Pride Month, not to mention "Latinx" Heritage Month.

Don't we have public schools and programs like Head Start to teach children how to count?

As always, PBS assures us that only a tiny percentage of its operating budget comes from the government, but then they freak out when the government threatens to cut funding, saying it's essential.

PBS will still be around even if starved of taxpayer dollars. It will still have corporate sponsors to provide that high-quality program.

***

