Warner Brothers’ Decision Could Have Muppets Fans Asking ‘How to Get to Sesame Street?’

Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on December 13, 2024
AP Photo/Fabian Bimmer, File

You most likely remember the old theme song, “Can you tell me, how to get to Sesame Street?’ Well, that will soon be playing out in real life. Warner Brothers has decided it doesn’t want to release new episodes of Sesame Street. That leaves the popular children’s program and its characters, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and the rest, looking for a new home.

Check it out. (READ)

Some posters are wondering why people are so upset about the news, since many haven’t watched it in decades or even knew new episodes were being made.

He’s got a point. The show has a catalogue of more that 50 years of episodes. Yes, over five decades of programming. More than enough episodes for kids to enjoy without any new ones ever being made.

Some can even be found for free on YouTube, says one poster. He says the new ones aren’t even worth watching.

We don’t know if this was a political decision. Still, there are many, who are worried about the show’s future and hope new episodes can keep being made.

Jim Henson created The Muppets for Sesame Street. Some say Disney is the best home since one of Jim Henson’s other creations is already on the streaming channel.

But, some are worried if Disney gets the property, it will squander it.

Others think a more logical destination would be Apple’s streaming service. It has a Jim Henson creation as well, Fraggle Rock.

Warner Brothers’ decision appears to only affect new episodes of Sesame Street being made. The company will continue to license out the older episodes from the show’s vast television library.

