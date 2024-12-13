Warner Brothers’ Decision Could Have Muppets Fans Asking ‘How to Get to Sesame Street?’

You most likely remember the old theme song, “Can you tell me, how to get to Sesame Street?’ Well, that will soon be playing out in real life. Warner Brothers has decided it doesn’t want to release new episodes of Sesame Street. That leaves the popular children’s program and its characters, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and the rest, looking for a new home.

Warner Bros has decided to not renew their deal to release new episodes of ‘SESAME STREET’



Sesame Workshop is now looking for a new studio to release new episodes



(Source: https://t.co/kmFVEXbvCg) pic.twitter.com/CLBwUpSDjA — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 13, 2024

Some posters are wondering why people are so upset about the news, since many haven’t watched it in decades or even knew new episodes were being made.

How many people expressing outrage actually still watch that show anyway? How many kids even watch it instead of cartoons? I never did. I always thought it was boring and ridiculous.



Except Elmo vs Rocco... that sh$$ was hilarious. — Hank Meyer (@hideousmonster) December 13, 2024

I grew up with this show and want my niece and nephews to also enjoy this show — 🧜‍♀️ (@ItsKenobi_) December 13, 2024

Can they not enjoy old episodes? When I was a kid, I watched reruns of old shows that had discontinued production. Why can't your niece & nephew do that? — Hank Meyer (@hideousmonster) December 13, 2024

He’s got a point. The show has a catalogue of more that 50 years of episodes. Yes, over five decades of programming. More than enough episodes for kids to enjoy without any new ones ever being made.

Some can even be found for free on YouTube, says one poster. He says the new ones aren’t even worth watching.

Look on youtube for Sesame Street 70s and 80s episodes. They're far superior. WB is smart to pull its money from the looser show now, all they do is push woke crap on to kids, & parents are sick of it not letting their kids watch. WB actually paid attention to the 2024 election — Eighties Dude (@HootyHaHa) December 13, 2024

We don’t know if this was a political decision. Still, there are many, who are worried about the show’s future and hope new episodes can keep being made.

Jim Henson created The Muppets for Sesame Street. Some say Disney is the best home since one of Jim Henson’s other creations is already on the streaming channel.

Disney already owns muppets why not just take this as well — ♡✨𝗢𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗮✨♡ (@RosasOlivia_) December 13, 2024

disney would actually be a good streaming option — MCPro24 𝕏 (@MCPro24) December 13, 2024

Disney gotta buy them and reunite them with The Muppets. — Manthos3gr (@Manthos3gr) December 13, 2024

This is wild. I hope Disney throws their hat in the ring and gets it for D+ and Hulu — Mark (@106th) December 13, 2024

Look all I am saying is if Disney takes the deal we all know they won’t do anything with it. And even if they do. There just going to do one season then completely ignore it. They did the same thing with the muppets.☠️ — KR savage (@KRsavage2) December 13, 2024

But, some are worried if Disney gets the property, it will squander it.

Others think a more logical destination would be Apple’s streaming service. It has a Jim Henson creation as well, Fraggle Rock.

Either Disney or Apple will snatch them up. Apple is already producing new episodes of fragile rock and Disney has owned the Muppets for 20 years now. — BroLockAye (@BroLockAye) December 13, 2024

wouldn’t be surprised if Apple TV is throwing a bid. They’ve already got things like wonder pets and yo gabba gabba, not to mention all the peanuts characters getting their own little short films. — Zack Briggs (@zzzaaaaacccckkk) December 13, 2024

Apple. Apple. It’s gonna be Apple. APPLE. It’s gonna be Apple, definitely, isn’t it? — lordbullgod.blusky.social ASommCalledSURGE🇵🇭🇺🇸 (@Lord_BullGod) December 13, 2024

Honestly give it back to PBS. Aside from higher budget it had no business going anywhere else and WB notoriously has no respect for its IPs. — Steve (@stevepic1) December 13, 2024

I honestly dont know why they are showing new episodes when they have plenty of episodes already. I mean most of the original puppeteers arent even involved in sesame street anymore. — VeryUsefulEngine25 (@VUEngine25) December 13, 2024

Warner Brothers’ decision appears to only affect new episodes of Sesame Street being made. The company will continue to license out the older episodes from the show’s vast television library.