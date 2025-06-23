Hypocrisy in the Wake of the Attacks on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities
Nancy Pelosi: The She-Wolf of Wall Street Strikes Again with Millions in Market...
Nebraska Meatpacker Stunned: Americans Will Work 'Undesirable' Jobs If You Pay Them Like...
VIP
Dems Who Were Fine With Biden's Open Border Now 'Taking Steps to Keep...
He Sleuthed It Out: Keith Olbermann Claims Trump Only Bombed Iran Because 'He...
NYC's Mayoral Race Goes Full Jihadi: DeSantis Braces for Blue-State Refugees to Flood...
Rubio Steamrolls Margaret Brennan On Live TV!
SURE Pal: Iran’s Supreme National Security Council LIES, Claims U.S. Air Base in...
BREAKING: Iran Firing Missiles at U.S. Air Base In Qatar, Update: NO CASUALTIES,...
'Deport This LOSER!' Scott Jennings Calls Down the THUNDER on Democrat Hero Mahmoud...
Jonathan Turley Spots NPR Making ANOTHER Case for Defunding (This Time About Trump's...
EXPLOSIVE Numbers! Check Out How Many Bombs Obama DROPPED Without 'Permission' in His...
Lara Logan Has a Flashback Explaining Why the Trump WH Is Hesitant Share...
OOF! Bro, Take the L! Ben Rhodes Is Still Crying for Peaceful, DIPLOMATIC...

The View's Meltdown: Shrews Spiral Over U.S. Strike on Iran with Clueless Rants

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on June 23, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The shrews of the 'The View' are really spiraling after America's attack on Iran. Their show today was full of their usual crazy mixed with irrational nonsense. 

Advertisement

They can't imagine that sometimes countries say one thing to the media with the intent of doing another in order to throw off the enemy.

She is really not a smart person. 

The Ozempic Princess of 'The View' went on to lie about Iran's capabilities. Ana is wrong, of course, and Marco Rubio explained it all to America yesterday. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The shrews should watch that clip and educate themselves. 

Then, of course, Sunny, the person who should know the most about the Constitution as an attorney, falsely claimed the strikes were illegal. They weren't .

Advertisement

That could apply to any of the shrews and actually, they are just that stupid.

They prove that every day. 

When Karl is the voice of reason, things have really gone off the rails. 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN MILITARY THE VIEW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Nebraska Meatpacker Stunned: Americans Will Work 'Undesirable' Jobs If You Pay Them Like Humans
justmindy
Nancy Pelosi: The She-Wolf of Wall Street Strikes Again with Millions in Market Gains
justmindy
He Sleuthed It Out: Keith Olbermann Claims Trump Only Bombed Iran Because 'He Has Lost America'
Grateful Calvin
NYC's Mayoral Race Goes Full Jihadi: DeSantis Braces for Blue-State Refugees to Flood Florida
justmindy
Georgetown Prof Who Wished for Iran to Symbolically Strike American Base Deletes and TRIES to Run (NOPE!)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement