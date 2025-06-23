The View's Meltdown: Shrews Spiral Over U.S. Strike on Iran with Clueless Rants

The shrews of the 'The View' are really spiraling after America's attack on Iran. Their show today was full of their usual crazy mixed with irrational nonsense.
The View's ABC chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl to keep the liberal ladies on the rails while they discuss the U.S's strikes on Iran.— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 23, 2025
Moderator Joy Behar huffs about Trump not waiting 2 weeks.
Karl notes that it was a "head fake" and that the Iranians "were not engaging at… pic.twitter.com/i9QzoKhk6H
They can't imagine that sometimes countries say one thing to the media with the intent of doing another in order to throw off the enemy.
Behar serious questions why Trump didn't tell the Iranians he was going to bomb their nuclear weapons enrichment facility:— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 23, 2025
Behar: So, why did he keep it a secret for the surprise version? pic.twitter.com/RcCwemhuc6
She is really not a smart person.
Fake Republican Ana Navarro tries to compare Trump to George W. Bush and WMDs in Iraq; "Based on wrong information or lies."— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 23, 2025
Karl explains that Iran was already well on their way to having the fuel to power their nuclear weapons. (Hence the enrichment debate).
Adding: "By the… pic.twitter.com/vDGVKsME4u
The Ozempic Princess of 'The View' went on to lie about Iran's capabilities. Ana is wrong, of course, and Marco Rubio explained it all to America yesterday.
🚨 WATCH: Rubio FIRED BACK at Margaret Brennan this morning "The only countries in the world that have uranium at 60% are countries that have nuclear weapons." pic.twitter.com/vfSGt0qeWP— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2025
The shrews should watch that clip and educate themselves.
Sunny Hostin sympathizes with the Iranians, falsely suggesting that they weren't progressing on their nuke program:— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 23, 2025
"Since, 1995 Benjamin Netanyahu has said Iran was either two years ago, three years away, two weeks away. He has been saying that for decades. What has changed?… pic.twitter.com/TcfZlskE4v
Hostin whines that she thinks Trump striking Iran's nuclear sites in unconstitutional and "is certainly a clear violation of international law at the very least."— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 23, 2025
Karl points out that "president after president after president has launched military action without the approval of… pic.twitter.com/TSxbPa068Z
Then, of course, Sunny, the person who should know the most about the Constitution as an attorney, falsely claimed the strikes were illegal. They weren't .
She can’t be that stupid— Dennis Dockery (@slobzilla) June 23, 2025
That could apply to any of the shrews and actually, they are just that stupid.
These women are completely useless- come on @ABC cancel them already!— MyRedHeadedRant (@myredheadedrant) June 23, 2025
You just can’t fix stupid…— Gino DiGino ✝️🇺🇸 (@digino69) June 23, 2025
They prove that every day.
I don't know why anyone with half a brain would go on this show and discuss serious issues with them .— Coleman Moreing (@ColemanMoreing) June 23, 2025
And the Same with the women who watch it as well! https://t.co/LuBXay0wTS
If Jon Karl is the rational non-screechy voice, he must be in a real den of screechers. https://t.co/MwFRfKNp7j— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 23, 2025
When Karl is the voice of reason, things have really gone off the rails.
