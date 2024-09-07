Try Not to Laugh As Dem Cheerleader Tries to Take Dick Cheney's Harris...
'Great Point!' Peter Doocy Has a Reminder After Joe Biden Said He Would...
'Says It All'! Trump Responds After Dick, Liz Cheney Endorse Harris-Walz and Dems...
HULK STUPID! Mark Ruffalo Blames 'One Thing' for Deaths of Americans (Guess What...
WaPo Pumps Out a Pardon-Prepping Puff Piece Painting Hunter Biden As the Heroic...
Oh? THAT Dick Cheney? People React to Dick Cheney Voting for Harris
Kamala's 'Climate Engagement Director' Ran Group That Pushed Gas Stove Bans (Does Kamala...
Pathetic Toadies at WaPo Erase Negative Headline About Kamala Harris' Horrific Treatment o...
Hamas Sympathizer: Tim Walz Calls for Two-State Solution in Middle East, Applauds Proteste...
She's SO BAD at This: Listen As Kamala LITERALLY READS FROM A SCRIPT...
FACT CHECK: John Fugelsang Gets Nuked From Orbit After Saying Gun Violence Only...
Liz Cheney Announces More Endorsements and ALL This Might End Up in a...
WATCH: CBS Reports on the 'Imaginary' Venezuelan Gangs Taking Over Aurora, CO Apartments
'Up in Flames'! Trump Sentencing Announcement in NY Is Latest Sign the Left's...

Jake Tapper Calls Out Antisemitic Dana Bash Protesters, Gets HARSH Reminder DEMOCRATS Support Them

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on September 07, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Jake Tapper is so close to connecting the dots on this. As college campuses across the country head back to class, so to do the rabid pro-Hamas, antisemitic protesters who created problems last spring. The goons at Columbia called for the collapse of America and the university system.

Advertisement

But they're paying tens of thousands a year to attend Columbia, so maybe they're not the brightest crayons in the box.

At its core, this 'movement' is about Jew hatred and seeing Israel, and Jews, wiped from the face of the earth. That's all it's about.

And now they're targeting CNN's Dana Bash, both at home and public events. Why? Bash is Jewish.

Therefore she's a target for these vile monsters.

Her CNN colleague Jake Tapper took to X to express his horror.

Look, he's not wrong. It's all because Dana is Jewish, and it's all antisemitism.

But here's a newsflash for the anchor man: this is the Democratic Party base. This is what the present-day Democratic Party -- including Joe Biden and Tim Walz -- support. Joe Biden said the pro-Hamas protesters outside the DNC 'had a point' and Tim Walz said Columbia protesters and their ilk are protesting 'for the right reasons.'

Recommended

HULK STUPID! Mark Ruffalo Blames 'One Thing' for Deaths of Americans (Guess What It Isn't)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The Democratic Party created and fed this monster, and now it's turning on them.

AOC said that. AOC, like Tapper, doesn't like when the shoe is on the other foot, though.

Perhaps Jake didn't. But he certainly doesn't treat such outrageous statements by lone Democrats the way he treats outrageous statements by lone Republicans.

Bingo.

Every. Single. Time.

Some random Republican dog catcher in Podunk Town, Nowhere says something dumb or posts something on Facebook and he represents the whole of the GOP and every GOP member must condemn him forcefully.

AOC calls for protests to make people uncomfortable for years and the Left never imagines those protests will turn against them.

Advertisement

Yep. As we pointed out.

The Democrats support this and want this.

And they'll even let their friends in the media get harrassed for it.

It is sad. One party is responsible for it.

The Democrats.

Even though they scream about Trump being a Nazi.

Cause it doesn't exist.

Jews at UCLA and elsewhere have their Title VI rights violated? Crickets from CNN.

Don't forget that.

Advertisement

Nope.

In the interview with Bash.

We all know why.

We remember.

Weird.

Tags: ANTISEMITIC ANTISEMITISM CNN DANA BASH JAKE TAPPER JEWISH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HULK STUPID! Mark Ruffalo Blames 'One Thing' for Deaths of Americans (Guess What It Isn't)
Grateful Calvin
'Great Point!' Peter Doocy Has a Reminder After Joe Biden Said He Would Not Pardon Hunter
Doug P.
'Says It All'! Trump Responds After Dick, Liz Cheney Endorse Harris-Walz and Dems Proudly Accept
Doug P.
Oh? THAT Dick Cheney? People React to Dick Cheney Voting for Harris
FuzzyChimp
WaPo Pumps Out a Pardon-Prepping Puff Piece Painting Hunter Biden As the Heroic Victim
FuzzyChimp
Try Not to Laugh As Dem Cheerleader Tries to Take Dick Cheney's Harris Endorsement to the NEXT Level
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HULK STUPID! Mark Ruffalo Blames 'One Thing' for Deaths of Americans (Guess What It Isn't) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement