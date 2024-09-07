Jake Tapper Calls Out Antisemitic Dana Bash Protesters, Gets HARSH Reminder DEMOCRATS Support Them

Jake Tapper is so close to connecting the dots on this. As college campuses across the country head back to class, so to do the rabid pro-Hamas, antisemitic protesters who created problems last spring. The goons at Columbia called for the collapse of America and the university system.

But they're paying tens of thousands a year to attend Columbia, so maybe they're not the brightest crayons in the box.

At its core, this 'movement' is about Jew hatred and seeing Israel, and Jews, wiped from the face of the earth. That's all it's about.

And now they're targeting CNN's Dana Bash, both at home and public events. Why? Bash is Jewish.

Therefore she's a target for these vile monsters.

Her CNN colleague Jake Tapper took to X to express his horror.

These protesters target Dana at her home and this event because she’s Jewish. There is nothing about her coverage of the Israel-Hamas war that is different from most other news coverage, covering both Jewish/Israeli and Palestinian pain.



This harassment is antisemitism. https://t.co/OcmgP00dPP — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 6, 2024

Look, he's not wrong. It's all because Dana is Jewish, and it's all antisemitism.

But here's a newsflash for the anchor man: this is the Democratic Party base. This is what the present-day Democratic Party -- including Joe Biden and Tim Walz -- support. Joe Biden said the pro-Hamas protesters outside the DNC 'had a point' and Tim Walz said Columbia protesters and their ilk are protesting 'for the right reasons.'

The Democratic Party created and fed this monster, and now it's turning on them.

Remember when you guys said that people should disrupt anyone from the right if you see them in a restaurant or find out where they live - you guys don’t like when it happens to you hey? — Ryan Dally (@Ryandally08) September 6, 2024

AOC said that. AOC, like Tapper, doesn't like when the shoe is on the other foot, though.

Kindly show me where I said that — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 6, 2024

Perhaps Jake didn't. But he certainly doesn't treat such outrageous statements by lone Democrats the way he treats outrageous statements by lone Republicans.

When some GOP state rep in Idaho says something outrageous, it's the entire GOP that's responsible.

When a Democrat longtime member of Congress says something, magically none of Left (and you are of the left Mr. Tapper) is in any way tied to it. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 6, 2024

Bingo.

Every. Single. Time.

Some random Republican dog catcher in Podunk Town, Nowhere says something dumb or posts something on Facebook and he represents the whole of the GOP and every GOP member must condemn him forcefully.

AOC calls for protests to make people uncomfortable for years and the Left never imagines those protests will turn against them.

These are pretty much the same people who Biden said “have a point” and who Tim Walz said were “speaking out for all the right reasons.” — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 6, 2024

Yep. As we pointed out.

The Democrats support this and want this.

And they'll even let their friends in the media get harrassed for it.

I cannot imagine being a Jewish American in 2024. I cannot believe the antisemitism in our nation. It is sad. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 6, 2024

It is sad. One party is responsible for it.

The Democrats.

Even though they scream about Trump being a Nazi.

Trying to find where you lashed out against the pro-Hamas protests/riots/arson/blockage of Jewish students on campuses…



Having a hard time finding it… — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) September 6, 2024

Cause it doesn't exist.

Once again, it’s never an issue until someone from the elitist media is impacted. https://t.co/HsE7k0xjtY — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) September 7, 2024

Jews at UCLA and elsewhere have their Title VI rights violated? Crickets from CNN.

Don't forget that.

Might be something you wanna ask the Democratic ticket that has appeased, met with, and helped push the talking points of the antisemitic protesters.



But you won’t. https://t.co/1LCpgQ7MTO — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 6, 2024

Nope.

It is.



But your network refused to force Harris and Walz to answer whether they believed it was antisemitic in the interview.



Why is that? https://t.co/3W5sqSS8Tz — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) September 6, 2024

In the interview with Bash.

We all know why.

Remember when Tapper hosted a town hall with Dana Loesch and CNN’s deranged audience was shouting “BURN HER”, and those brat kids were calling her a bad mother and Marco Rubio a murderer, and Jake Tapper didn’t give a s**t about any of that? https://t.co/yJxLPDY3K9 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 6, 2024

We remember.

Hi @jaketapper, weird that you had no tweets on this https://t.co/KbhmqgChxk pic.twitter.com/REp1rIyaeU — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 6, 2024

Weird.