Hamas Sympathizer: Tim Walz Calls for Two-State Solution in Middle East, Applauds Protesters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 06, 2024
AP Photo/Joe Lamberti

Tim Walz is a terrible VP candidate. Since he joined the ticket, not a week has gone by without a scandal, a lie, or a misstep coming to light.

This interview, with WCMU Radio, is also terrible for the Harris-Walz ticket:

The entire post reads:

They have certainly, and the vice president said it, I’ve said it, have the right to defend themselves, and the United States will always stand by that. 

But we can’t allow what’s happened in Gaza to happen. The Palestinian people have every right to life and liberty themselves. We need to continue, I think, to put the leverage on to make sure we move towards a two-state solution. I think we’re at a critical point right now. We need the Netanyahu government to start moving in that direction. But I think those folks who are speaking out loudly in Michigan are speaking out for all the right reasons.

Just wow.

The entire interview can be heard here.

Literally calling for the destruction of Israel and Jews.

And Walz, like Biden, think's they have a point.

Embrace the healing power of 'and'.

A two-state solution is just calling for perpetual war.

No, Israel and Netanyahu are not the problem here.

And the Left only gets its panties in a twist about the first one, which was a lie.

Walz wants Israel to co-exist with people who want them dead.

Big trouble.

The post continues after the cut off:

His remarks made it seem that the only impediment to peace is Netanyahu, the democratically elected leader of an ally. Hamas is entirely absent from his comments and the Palestinians are treated as though they are not in any way responsible for anything that's ever happened to them. 

Then to add insult to injury, he gives a nod to the mask-clad mobs that have threatened and assaulted Jews, burned the American flag, defaced American monuments, and openly celebrated terrorist organizations.

This is who the Democrats are, and what they support.

Remember this when they scream that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are 'Nazis'.

