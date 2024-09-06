Hamas Sympathizer: Tim Walz Calls for Two-State Solution in Middle East, Applauds Protesters

Tim Walz is a terrible VP candidate. Since he joined the ticket, not a week has gone by without a scandal, a lie, or a misstep coming to light.

This interview, with WCMU Radio, is also terrible for the Harris-Walz ticket:

WALTZ IN AN INTERVIEW



“Well, I think first and foremost, what we saw on October 7 was a horrific act of violence against the people of Israel. They have certainly, and the vice president said it, I’ve said it, have the right to defend themselves, and the United States will… pic.twitter.com/7hQ7onnwQa — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 5, 2024

The entire post reads:

They have certainly, and the vice president said it, I’ve said it, have the right to defend themselves, and the United States will always stand by that. But we can’t allow what’s happened in Gaza to happen. The Palestinian people have every right to life and liberty themselves. We need to continue, I think, to put the leverage on to make sure we move towards a two-state solution. I think we’re at a critical point right now. We need the Netanyahu government to start moving in that direction. But I think those folks who are speaking out loudly in Michigan are speaking out for all the right reasons.

Just wow.

The entire interview can be heard here.

These are some of the protesters in Michigan who Tim Walz believes "are speaking out for all the right reasons.”



Actually, if your reasons include the destruction of Israel, then no, it's definitely NOT for all the right reasons.



Shame on you, Governor Walz. pic.twitter.com/LSuIY5zEQm — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) September 6, 2024

Literally calling for the destruction of Israel and Jews.

And Walz, like Biden, think's they have a point.

Harris on campus encampments: ‘showing what human emotion should be’



Biden on DNC protestors: ‘they have a point’



Walz: ‘Folks speaking out in Michigan for the right reasons’



Idiocy or evil, i really do not know — Zach Yona DuBow (@cogent_rambling) September 5, 2024

Embrace the healing power of 'and'.

The Palestinians will never have “life and liberty” under Hamas, because it’s a terrorist organization. Hope that helps, Tampon Tim. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) September 6, 2024

A two-state solution is just calling for perpetual war.

Israel has moved 90%. Hamas is the legal government of Gaza. They refuse to move 10%. Or 1%. Time for sanctions and pressure against Hamas and Iran. Pressuring Netanyahu is not the answer because he is not the problem. — Alan Stall 🎗️ (@StallAlan) September 5, 2024

No, Israel and Netanyahu are not the problem here.

There's "very fine people on both sides." And then there's "hey, the pogromists are totally on to something." https://t.co/IVIYEOWegr — liel leibovitz (@liel) September 6, 2024

And the Left only gets its panties in a twist about the first one, which was a lie.

This is what they call the Dearborn Whistle Call.

Two State How? With who? https://t.co/Z2sYgAk336 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 5, 2024

Walz wants Israel to co-exist with people who want them dead.

When Michael Rapaport literally knows more about the

reality, history & facts of the

“ Two State Fantasies ” than the potential VP, you know you’re in trouble https://t.co/Z2sYgAk336 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 6, 2024

Big trouble.

Here's why yesterday's statement by VP candidate @Tim_Walz is so disturbing:



➡️ He doesn’t mention Hamas, never mind holding the terror group responsible for murdering and abducting Israelis and Americans and using the entire population of Gaza as their human shields.



➡️ His… pic.twitter.com/wTzerMcxkq — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) September 6, 2024

The post continues after the cut off:

His remarks made it seem that the only impediment to peace is Netanyahu, the democratically elected leader of an ally. Hamas is entirely absent from his comments and the Palestinians are treated as though they are not in any way responsible for anything that's ever happened to them. Then to add insult to injury, he gives a nod to the mask-clad mobs that have threatened and assaulted Jews, burned the American flag, defaced American monuments, and openly celebrated terrorist organizations.

This is who the Democrats are, and what they support.

Remember this when they scream that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are 'Nazis'.