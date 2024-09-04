'Total Collapse of the University Structure and [the] American Empire Itself' - Pro-Palestine Actionists

The angry rich children of Columbia University are back, and boy are they mad - or drunk - or drunk and mad. The National Students for Justice in Palestine rage Tweeted this and then deleted it realizing that calling for the destruction of the "American empire" might actually get them suspended, charged criminally or worse, get their campus meal plan revoked.
Here is the screenshot of the now deleted Tweet.
Fortunately, the statement was captured in all it's AnarchoMarxist-Hamas glory.
🚨 Pro-terror @Columbia activists pledge violence, vow to “collapse” university and “eradicate” America.— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) September 4, 2024
A new statement details their demands to Columbia administrators: https://t.co/OR0ywCrcDO pic.twitter.com/tinAeyYeES
Where to begin? First of all, "actionist"? LOL, these child-agitators are hilariously self-serious.
The plan is to bring down capitalism and the American empire in time for fall break. https://t.co/GEVLMRaqxh— Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) September 4, 2024
The Revolution™ will not interfere with the week at Martha's Vineyard.
I'm against the total collapse of my country and its universities. How about you? https://t.co/NpWtYC2QDO— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) September 4, 2024
If this is engagement farming, it's worth every cent. Oh, and the answer is "no" in case you were wondering.
Congrats SJP, you’ve managed to really teach a lesson to this hard-working employee at Columbia. https://t.co/MZHvhu8JSl pic.twitter.com/pM5OagrcRr— Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) September 3, 2024
Recommended
We support the Worker's Revolution (fist emoji). The actual workers? Not so much.
I get the impression that normies have been fleeing SJP in droves thanks to its support of Hamas, and have been replaced with various far leftist activists, often not students, who have zero real interest in the Palestinian or even anti-Israel cause, except as an organizing tool… https://t.co/Popcwbr6ED— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) September 3, 2024
Normies in the SJP? Oh professor, you're so darling. SJP, BLM, JVP, SDS, International ANSWER? They're all different aspects of the same beast. Remember Climate Justice is Reproductive Justice is Social Justice is ... well, you get the picture.
This is the constituency @KamalaHarris is pandering to & that @Tim_Walz was working so hard not to offend.— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 4, 2024
They aren’t hiding the ball. The goal is the destruction of America. Have to wonder what the goals of a Harris-Walz presidency would actually be…… https://t.co/ahBtmrW9g8
Something to remember this November.
We'll close with this.
“Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player,— Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) September 3, 2024
That struts and frets his hour upon the stage,
And then is heard no more. It is a tale
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying nothing.”
— Shakespeare, “Macbeth,” Act 5, Scene 5 https://t.co/JqluiG8ZO7
Because closing with Ajit Pai quoting Shakespeare in context shows you that we're a class act around here.
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member