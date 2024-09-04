'Total Collapse of the University Structure and [the] American Empire Itself' - Pro-Palestine Actionists

The angry rich children of Columbia University are back, and boy are they mad - or drunk - or drunk and mad. The National Students for Justice in Palestine rage Tweeted this and then deleted it realizing that calling for the destruction of the "American empire" might actually get them suspended, charged criminally or worse, get their campus meal plan revoked.

Here is the screenshot of the now deleted Tweet.





Fortunately, the statement was captured in all it's AnarchoMarxist-Hamas glory.

🚨 Pro-terror @Columbia activists pledge violence, vow to “collapse” university and “eradicate” America.



A new statement details their demands to Columbia administrators: https://t.co/OR0ywCrcDO pic.twitter.com/tinAeyYeES — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) September 4, 2024

Where to begin? First of all, "actionist"? LOL, these child-agitators are hilariously self-serious.

The plan is to bring down capitalism and the American empire in time for fall break. https://t.co/GEVLMRaqxh — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) September 4, 2024

The Revolution™ will not interfere with the week at Martha's Vineyard.

I'm against the total collapse of my country and its universities. How about you? https://t.co/NpWtYC2QDO — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) September 4, 2024

If this is engagement farming, it's worth every cent. Oh, and the answer is "no" in case you were wondering.

Congrats SJP, you’ve managed to really teach a lesson to this hard-working employee at Columbia. https://t.co/MZHvhu8JSl pic.twitter.com/pM5OagrcRr — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) September 3, 2024

We support the Worker's Revolution (fist emoji). The actual workers? Not so much.

I get the impression that normies have been fleeing SJP in droves thanks to its support of Hamas, and have been replaced with various far leftist activists, often not students, who have zero real interest in the Palestinian or even anti-Israel cause, except as an organizing tool… https://t.co/Popcwbr6ED — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) September 3, 2024

Normies in the SJP? Oh professor, you're so darling. SJP, BLM, JVP, SDS, International ANSWER? They're all different aspects of the same beast. Remember Climate Justice is Reproductive Justice is Social Justice is ... well, you get the picture.

This is the constituency @KamalaHarris is pandering to & that @Tim_Walz was working so hard not to offend.



They aren’t hiding the ball. The goal is the destruction of America. Have to wonder what the goals of a Harris-Walz presidency would actually be…… https://t.co/ahBtmrW9g8 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 4, 2024

Something to remember this November.

We'll close with this.

“Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player,

That struts and frets his hour upon the stage,

And then is heard no more. It is a tale

Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,

Signifying nothing.”



— Shakespeare, “Macbeth,” Act 5, Scene 5 https://t.co/JqluiG8ZO7 — Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) September 3, 2024

Because closing with Ajit Pai quoting Shakespeare in context shows you that we're a class act around here.

***

