'Total Collapse of the University Structure and [the] American Empire Itself' - Pro-Palestine Actionists

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  7:30 PM on September 04, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The angry rich children of Columbia University are back, and boy are they mad - or drunk - or drunk and mad. The National Students for Justice in Palestine rage Tweeted this and then deleted it realizing that calling for the destruction of the "American empire" might actually get them suspended, charged criminally or worse, get their campus meal plan revoked.

Here is the screenshot of the now deleted Tweet.


Fortunately, the statement was captured in all it's AnarchoMarxist-Hamas glory. 

Where to begin? First of all, "actionist"? LOL, these child-agitators are hilariously self-serious.

The Revolution™ will not interfere with the week at Martha's Vineyard.

If this is engagement farming, it's worth every cent. Oh, and the answer is "no" in case you were wondering.

We support the Worker's Revolution (fist emoji). The actual workers? Not so much.

Normies in the SJP? Oh professor, you're so darling. SJP, BLM, JVP, SDS, International ANSWER? They're all different aspects of the same beast. Remember Climate Justice is Reproductive Justice is Social Justice is ... well, you get the picture.

Something to remember this November.

We'll close with this.

Because closing with Ajit Pai quoting Shakespeare in context shows you that we're a class act around here.

***

