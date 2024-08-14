Federal Judge SMACKS Down UCLA, Blocks School From Assisting Antisemitic Goons Who Harass Jews

This writer has told you about the antisemitic, anti-Israel, pro-terror encampments at colleges nationwide, and she's argued for quite some time that schools allowing the encampments were violating Title VI of federal civil rights law.

Yesterday, a federal court took UCLA to task for assisting antisemitic encampments on their campus.

#BREAKING: A federal court just blocked @UCLA from allowing and assisting antisemitic encampments that bar Jewish students from large parts of UCLA’s campus. The ruling: https://t.co/o0uA5gtqzo — BECKET (@BECKETlaw) August 13, 2024

Here's a reminder of one of the things UCLA allowed on campus: the protesters gave 'anti-Israel' protesters identifying ID bands to allow them access to buildings, while keeping others (i.e. Jews) out.

More from BECKET Law:

UCLA helped a group of activists as they set up an encampment where they harassed Jewish students and stopped them from accessing classes, the library, and other critical parts of campus. UCLA reinforced these zones —both by providing metal barriers and by sending away Jewish… — BECKET (@BECKETlaw) August 13, 2024

UCLA provided material support to terrorist sympathizers who harrassed Jews.

On June 24, three current UCLA students asked the court, with help from @BECKETlaw and co-counsel Clement & Murphy PLLC, to put an immediate stop to UCLA’s actions so that they could return to class free from fear that they would be harassed and excluded for being Jewish. — BECKET (@BECKETlaw) August 13, 2024

This is abhorrent.

UCLA disavowed any obligation to protect its Jewish students and claimed—despite the numerous encampments that have continued to mar the face of UCLA’s campus—that the students have nothing to fear when classes begin again. — BECKET (@BECKETlaw) August 13, 2024

To say Jewish students have nothing to fear on campus is galling and laughable.

Were they not paying attention this spring? A Jewish student was stabbed in the eye at Yale and Jewish students at Cooper Union in NYC were forced to barricade themselves in a library as a mob swarmed outside (and officials told them to hide in the attic).

The court held a hearing on July 29 and today the court agreed with the students, saying: pic.twitter.com/7xW8ksAw2s — BECKET (@BECKETlaw) August 13, 2024

So glad the court didn't buy the argument Jewish students had nothing to fear.

The court’s ruling today protects Jewish students from ongoing harassment, intimidation, and assault. — BECKET (@BECKETlaw) August 13, 2024

It's sad this protection is needed. From the oh-so-tolerant Leftists.

Mark Rienzi, President of @BECKETlaw, stated: “Shame on UCLA for letting antisemitic thugs terrorize Jews on campus. Today’s ruling says that UCLA’s policy of helping antisemitic activists target Jews is not just morally wrong but a gross constitutional violation. UCLA should… — BECKET (@BECKETlaw) August 13, 2024

The post continues after the cut off:

UCLA should stop fighting the Constitution and start protecting Jews on campus.

Yes, they should.

This is pretty brutal and simple. UCLA is responsible for the protestors activities because it made those spaces available to those students but not to Jewish students, by letting the protestors bully Jewish students out of those spaces. It was reprehensible. https://t.co/B4jS8OXCe7 pic.twitter.com/7ZihLhl2rW — Boo (@IzaBooboo) August 14, 2024

Reprehensible and illegal.

And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who go on and on about Charlottesville, stood by and did nothing.



President Eisenhower knew how to deal with this kind of crap and federalized the National Guard. But Biden and Harris let Jews get excluded from campus. https://t.co/j1dgIljarh — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 14, 2024

Of course they did nothing. Because this is who they are and what they support.

Today’s injunction is the first in the nation against a university for allowing an antisemitic encampment. — BECKET (@BECKETlaw) August 13, 2024

But it certainly won't be the last.