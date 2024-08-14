Federal Judge SMACKS Down UCLA, Blocks School From Assisting Antisemitic Goons Who Harass Jews

DERANGED Joy Reid Admits SOME Discrimination Is Okay, Raises Alarm Trump Might Stop...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 14, 2024
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

This writer has told you about the antisemitic, anti-Israel, pro-terror encampments at colleges nationwide, and she's argued for quite some time that schools allowing the encampments were violating Title VI of federal civil rights law.

Yesterday, a federal court took UCLA to task for assisting antisemitic encampments on their campus.

Here's a reminder of one of the things UCLA allowed on campus: the protesters gave 'anti-Israel' protesters identifying ID bands to allow them access to buildings, while keeping others (i.e. Jews) out.

More from BECKET Law:

UCLA provided material support to terrorist sympathizers who harrassed Jews.

This is abhorrent.

To say Jewish students have nothing to fear on campus is galling and laughable.

Were they not paying attention this spring? A Jewish student was stabbed in the eye at Yale and Jewish students at Cooper Union in NYC were forced to barricade themselves in a library as a mob swarmed outside (and officials told them to hide in the attic).

So glad the court didn't buy the argument Jewish students had nothing to fear.

It's sad this protection is needed. From the oh-so-tolerant Leftists.

The post continues after the cut off:

UCLA should stop fighting the Constitution and start protecting Jews on campus.

Yes, they should.

Reprehensible and illegal.

Of course they did nothing. Because this is who they are and what they support.

But it certainly won't be the last. 

