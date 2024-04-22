Axios, WaPo Praise Speaker Mike Johnson for His Courage and Bravery
'I Paid the Price for Their Inaction': Jewish Student Stabbed in Eye at Yale Protest Speaks Out

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on April 22, 2024
Twitchy

Columbia isn't the only university home to unhinged, hateful 'protests' of Jews. Yale is also seeing anti-Israel, anti-Jewish protests, ones in which at least one student was assaulted:

This is horrible.

Where's the Biden administration? The Office for Civil Rights at the Department of Education?

Same.

Wouldn't hold our breath on charges, sadly.

Yes.

John Stossel Has #EarthDay Climate Change Reality Checks Guaranteed to Enrage Serial Alarmists
Doug P.
Some people are more important than others.

Sahar also wrote about the experience in The Free Press:

She writes:

I was stabbed in the eye last night on Yale University’s campus because I am a Jew.

I wish I could say I was surprised, but since October 7, Yale has refused to take action against students glorifying violence, chanting “resistance is justified,” “celebrat[ing] the resistance’s success,” and fundraising for “Palestinian anarchist fighters” on the frontlines of the “resistance.” In more recent days, the school has allowed students to run roughshod over their most basic policies against postering, time and place restrictions, disorderly conduct, respect for university property, and the rights of others, not to mention stalking and harassment.

Yesterday, I paid the price for their inaction.

Read the entire thing. Just awful and harrowing.

A terrible disgrace.

We all know why.

We see right through this. It's not 'anti-Zionism.' They hate Jews; it's incredibly obvious.

The Left wants it to get worse.

It should be unacceptable, but it's accepted and encouraged. Especially on college campuses.

Tags: ANTISEMITIC ANTISEMITISM CIVIL RIGHTS HAMAS ISRAEL JEWISH

