'I Paid the Price for Their Inaction': Jewish Student Stabbed in Eye at Yale Protest Speaks Out

Columbia isn't the only university home to unhinged, hateful 'protests' of Jews. Yale is also seeing anti-Israel, anti-Jewish protests, ones in which at least one student was assaulted:

Tonight at Yale, I was assaulted by a student today at an anti-Israel protest. He stabbed me in the eye with a Palestinian flag. Now I'm in the hospital. This is what happens when visibly Jewish students try to attend and document these rallies. — Sahar Tartak🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@sahar_tartak) April 21, 2024

Where's the Biden administration? The Office for Civil Rights at the Department of Education?

Wishing you a Refuah Shlemah. — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) April 21, 2024

I hope you are okay and there is no permanent injury.



I also hope that charges are brought. — Ken Thomas 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 == #fella (@1kenthomas) April 21, 2024

Sue Yale. Sue every university that refuses to keep students safe based on their religion. Make them regret their choices. Deplete their endowments. Sue each and every violent protester and organizers.

Drain their bank accounts. Sow salt in their career plans. https://t.co/7dWzTNcN9b — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) April 21, 2024

While just inside, Yale’s administration and trustees were protected by cops in riot gear https://t.co/DgVeSJ0MFi — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) April 21, 2024

Sahar also wrote about the experience in The Free Press:

"I was stabbed in the eye last night on Yale University’s campus because I am a Jew."



Read @sahar_tartak in @TheFP:https://t.co/sMlUfzaMw7 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) April 22, 2024

She writes:

I was stabbed in the eye last night on Yale University’s campus because I am a Jew. I wish I could say I was surprised, but since October 7, Yale has refused to take action against students glorifying violence, chanting “resistance is justified,” “celebrat[ing] the resistance’s success,” and fundraising for “Palestinian anarchist fighters” on the frontlines of the “resistance.” In more recent days, the school has allowed students to run roughshod over their most basic policies against postering, time and place restrictions, disorderly conduct, respect for university property, and the rights of others, not to mention stalking and harassment. Yesterday, I paid the price for their inaction.

A bloody disgrace. — Scott Bretland (@BretlandScott) April 22, 2024

Why is @Yale allowing the open persecution of Jewish students? https://t.co/tf6fLwJE2V — C.J.Strachan (@desmoulins1760) April 22, 2024

Of course these hysterical pro-Hamas bigots will tell you they distinguish between anti-zionism and antisemitism https://t.co/XF5CFWaBww — Russell Grinker (@rusky1951) April 22, 2024

Wow! Certainly hope she will be ok. But, this level of violence doesn't surprise me. Universities across this country have allowed this for years, and it will get worse if nothing is done. https://t.co/RBafN7pEoR — Lurker🍇Extraordinaire1776🇺🇲 (@shelzestudios) April 22, 2024

This is unacceptable in America. https://t.co/8GlUVUuQUo — Muniba Kamal (@MunibaKamal) April 22, 2024

It should be unacceptable, but it's accepted and encouraged. Especially on college campuses.