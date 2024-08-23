Dems MUST Step Back From Hollywood If They Want to Win Over the Rural Americans Says Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis is right. We don't know what else to say.

In an election year where the majority of survey/poll respondents cite the economy/inflation as their biggest concern, rubbing elbows with rich Hollywood celebrities who don't have to worry about the price of eggs.

Zach Galifianakis: "As a small-town guy from North Carolina…I do wish the #DNC would step back from the celebrities a little bit...It works to a point, but they have to win over rural America...Hollywood thinks it’s so important, and that’s a problem." https://t.co/zCBi2LJJko — Variety (@Variety) August 23, 2024

More from Variety:

“As a small-town guy from North Carolina … I do wish the DNC would step back from the celebrities a little bit,” the “Hangover” star told me Thursday at the “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 premiere in Hollywood. The cast and creatives of the Hulu show walked the carpet at the premiere just as the final night of the DNC was taking place. As the screening began, Harris was delivering her nomination acceptance speech. “It works to a point, but they have to win over rural America,” Galifianakis said of celebrity support of politicians, adding, “Hollywood thinks it’s so important and that’s a problem. Actors are people too, and they’re citizens too, but I’m more on the small-town side of that than I am on the Hollywood side of that. That’s just me.”

The Democratic Party has increasingly held rural America in disdain. It started in earnest under Barack Obama, who said such people are 'bitter' and 'cling' to their guns and Bibles.

The Kamala Harris campaign has camo merch, a clear indication they think something so superficial will win over rural voters when Kamala vows to make life more expensive for them (oh, and take away their guns).

We see the snobbery every time there's an election, and the Left whines on X about how 'unfair' it is Montana and California have the same number of Senators.

Or every holiday, when they issue helpful 'guides' about how to talk politics with your racist, backwards, rural relatives.

Rare self awareness from hollywood elite like Zach. — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) August 23, 2024

He's right, too.

At the end of the day, some of those celebrities are from the same rural places he’s talking about and made it out. Let them speak. — Alexander Nevermind (@AlexNever347) August 23, 2024

So they can dump on J.D. Vance for going to Yale?

Sure.

Zach is right. DNC thinks they can create a big show and skip over things like primaries and policy. Only the truly blind and simple-minded would fall for such a gambit — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) August 23, 2024

They straight up lied about a 'special guest' last night to get eyes on Kamala, so yeah.

This guy gets it. How can a political party be "for the people" when all they've been doing lately is eulogizing celebrity endorsements? Hollywood couldn't be further from the reality of America. — boberts (@Boberts227) August 23, 2024

No, it couldn't be.

To a degree yes, but then again,

that is why Walz is the VP pick.



These celebrities have massive followings, followings that vote. — Rambi (@Rambi831) August 23, 2024

A tyrannical liar with a temper?

That's not the win you think it is.

I love what he's saying here, he makes a great point but...



Zach is grossly overestimating the brain power of the average voter https://t.co/Cm1At935v7 — threeballstwostrikes (@threeballstwos1) August 23, 2024

Possibly, but at least he's saying it.

“As a small town guy from North Carolina, I believe rural America hates music, entertainment, optimism, happiness and joy. Here’s why that’s bad for Kamala Harris.” https://t.co/4135SCmevC — Marty McKee (@MartyMcKee) August 23, 2024

That's not what he's saying at all, but A for effort, we suppose.

He is absolutely correct in saying this. Hollywood doesn't represent the working class of America. It actually is the exact opposite of what a regular hard-working person does. Having this convention tells the American people absolutely nothing about what to expect. https://t.co/HkYW94dzyM — Kenny (@speedforce9191) August 23, 2024

The fact Kamala has articulated no real policy positions also leaves us with unanswered expectations.

🎯 celebs posting videos from their mansions acting like they're normal relatable people doesn't work?!? Who knew?? https://t.co/XHItfmcB9Q — 𝕋𝕦𝕔𝕜 (@Tuck__Talks) August 23, 2024

Right? We're shocked! Shocked, we tell you!

THIS!!!!



We don't need celebrities to tell us whom to vote for... or not who to vote for. https://t.co/oPp2QtX2DJ — Simone Cromer 🔜 TIFF24 (@TheatreofZen) August 23, 2024

No, we do not.