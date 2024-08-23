Comedian Alex Strenger Infiltrates DNC, Puts on Master Class in Trolling
Dems MUST Step Back From Hollywood If They Want to Win Over the Rural Americans Says Zach Galifianakis

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on August 23, 2024
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

Zach Galifianakis is right. We don't know what else to say.

In an election year where the majority of survey/poll respondents cite the economy/inflation as their biggest concern, rubbing elbows with rich Hollywood celebrities who don't have to worry about the price of eggs.

More from Variety:

“As a small-town guy from North Carolina … I do wish the DNC would step back from the celebrities a little bit,” the “Hangover” star told me Thursday at the “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 premiere in Hollywood.

The cast and creatives of the Hulu show walked the carpet at the premiere just as the final night of the DNC was taking place. As the screening began, Harris was delivering her nomination acceptance speech.

“It works to a point, but they have to win over rural America,” Galifianakis said of celebrity support of politicians, adding, “Hollywood thinks it’s so important and that’s a problem. Actors are people too, and they’re citizens too, but I’m more on the small-town side of that than I am on the Hollywood side of that. That’s just me.”

The Democratic Party has increasingly held rural America in disdain. It started in earnest under Barack Obama, who said such people are 'bitter' and 'cling' to their guns and Bibles.

The Kamala Harris campaign has camo merch, a clear indication they think something so superficial will win over rural voters when Kamala vows to make life more expensive for them (oh, and take away their guns).

We see the snobbery every time there's an election, and the Left whines on X about how 'unfair' it is Montana and California have the same number of Senators.

Or every holiday, when they issue helpful 'guides' about how to talk politics with your racist, backwards, rural relatives.

He's right, too.

So they can dump on J.D. Vance for going to Yale?

Sure.

They straight up lied about a 'special guest' last night to get eyes on Kamala, so yeah.

No, it couldn't be.

A tyrannical liar with a temper

That's not the win you think it is.

Possibly, but at least he's saying it.

That's not what he's saying at all, but A for effort, we suppose.

The fact Kamala has articulated no real policy positions also leaves us with unanswered expectations.

Right? We're shocked! Shocked, we tell you!

No, we do not.

