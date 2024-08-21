Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Harris Campaign Explains Why Tim Walz Claimed to Have Children Through IVF

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 21, 2024
meme

In the "Republicans Pounce" department, we have headlines about Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz trying to score points against opponent J.D. Vance by claiming that he and his wife have children thanks to in vitro fertilization (IVF). "JD Vance accused Tim Walz of lying about his IVF experience," reads the headline at NBC News. The headline at The Telegraph reads, "JD Vance accuses Tim Walz of telling ‘bizarre lies’ over fertility treatment." What kind of guy is this Vance fellow that he accuses his opponent of lying about having IVF?

As Twitchy reported, Walz repeated the IVF lie at his first rally with Kamala Harris.

Kamala HQ itself posted a video of Walz telling how he wouldn't have children without IVF.

Far from "Republicans Pounce," most headlines have been pretty soft. Take this one from the Associated Press:

Well, if they used a different procedure, what would you call Walz describing "his family's IVF experience"? A lie, maybe?

Walz's wife issued a statement Tuesday to clear things up. The AP reports:

In introducing himself to voters as Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris ’ running mate, Walz has made his family’s struggle with fertility a central part of his narrative, a tangible way to connect with voters alarmed at the erosion of reproductive rights in the U.S. But Gwen Walz on Tuesday issued a statement that detailed the experience more comprehensively and disclosed that they relied on a different process known as intrauterine insemination, or IUI.

IUI is often attempted before IVF but doesn’t face the same level of political controversy because it doesn’t risk destroying unused embryos that anti-abortion advocates say equate to unborn children.

Campaign spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg denies that Walz has been misleading.

Oh, OK.

Pretty much.

Look, we've had a pathological liar in the White House for three-and-a-half years now … we don't need more of the same. "Governor Walz talks how normal people talk" doesn't cut it.

***

