A Real Uniter: Biden-Harris Put Out Thanksgiving Guide To 'MAGA Nonsense'

Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on November 24, 2023
Twitter

What would Thanksgiving be without the Left instructing you to start fights with your family over politics?

And what happened to Biden's promise to united the country?

Advertisement

Guess that promise had an expiration date.

Anyway, here's a thread full of, well, lies about how wonderful things are under a Biden presidency:

Really gonna hammer home the MAGA thing, aren't they?

Happy to see this one is going to get a Community Note.

We all know both programs are going bankrupt because of mismanagement and bloated government spending. Cuts come now, or they come later -- when they'll hurt more -- but they're coming.

Immigration is so bad under Biden, even Democrats are criticizing him for it.

There is no right to abortion. 

Tell us more about how Biden is a 'devout Catholic', media.

Many Americans are working multiple jobs to make ends meet these days. Under Biden.

Advertisement

Hahahahaha. We're an international joke. There's a war in Israel, thanks to Biden giving Iran billions of dollars. War in Ukraine. Afghanistan was a disaster. Attacks on U.S. military in the Middle East.

There is no 'leadership' here.

The polls have Trump up. Make of that what you will.

But Twitter wasn't having any of it. Thankfully.

Not a word. Wonder why.

The List will get ya every time.

What a radical idea!

Biden will be so disappointed in us.

Legit laughed out loud at this. Especially the turkey part.

Advertisement

When you see everything as political, this is what you do. You're incapable of having normal interactions with your own family.

This is how you get uninvited to Christmas, by the way: being insufferable at Thanksgiving.

Even Kim Jong Un is telling Biden to tone it down a bit.

Gross is putting it mildly.

Exactly this.

Advertisement

Very bad this year.

Yes it is.

You can bring these talking points to Thanksgiving dinner. It's probably going to end up with you getting clobbered by a drumstick, but good luck with that.

The big thing Biden-Harris HQ miss is this: they can say all of this stuff. They can tweet it and expect their followers to parrot the talking points.

But the reality for a majority of Americans is that the economy is bad. Immigration is out of control. The world is on fire.

No study guide is going to change how they see the world with their own eyes and their own wallets.

***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60. Join Twitchy VIP here.

Tags: BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS THANKSGIVING HARRIS BIDEN CAMPAIGN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement