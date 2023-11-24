A Real Uniter: Biden-Harris Put Out Thanksgiving Guide To 'MAGA Nonsense'

What would Thanksgiving be without the Left instructing you to start fights with your family over politics?

And what happened to Biden's promise to united the country?

Guess that promise had an expiration date.

Anyway, here's a thread full of, well, lies about how wonderful things are under a Biden presidency:

Your handy guide for responding to crazy MAGA nonsense this Thanksgiving



A thread pic.twitter.com/rf0hFRXa80 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 23, 2023

Really gonna hammer home the MAGA thing, aren't they?

Happy to see this one is going to get a Community Note.

Social Security and Medicare pic.twitter.com/X1o5WR7ESS — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 23, 2023

We all know both programs are going bankrupt because of mismanagement and bloated government spending. Cuts come now, or they come later -- when they'll hurt more -- but they're coming.

Immigration is so bad under Biden, even Democrats are criticizing him for it.

There is no right to abortion.

Tell us more about how Biden is a 'devout Catholic', media.

Many Americans are working multiple jobs to make ends meet these days. Under Biden.

Leadership on the world stage pic.twitter.com/dD3bnUvClo — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 23, 2023

Hahahahaha. We're an international joke. There's a war in Israel, thanks to Biden giving Iran billions of dollars. War in Ukraine. Afghanistan was a disaster. Attacks on U.S. military in the Middle East.

There is no 'leadership' here.

The polls have Trump up. Make of that what you will.

But Twitter wasn't having any of it. Thankfully.

Weird. Nothing about why credit card debt is exploding while adjustable rate mortgages are gonna force people to sell — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) November 23, 2023

Not a word. Wonder why.

The List will get ya every time.

Or you could put politics aside for one day and enjoy the company of your loved ones. — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) November 23, 2023

What a radical idea!

me on my way to thanksgiving dinner: pic.twitter.com/lrD9LSXjY4 — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 23, 2023

Biden will be so disappointed in us.

We read this before the prayer tonight. Everyone hugged and cried. We the released the turkey (it was already cooked). Thank you for this! God Bless America. https://t.co/ihRGd1JPtE — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 24, 2023

Legit laughed out loud at this. Especially the turkey part.

imagine needing political talking points for a holiday encounter with loved ones https://t.co/oBZCrfdYuj — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 23, 2023

When you see everything as political, this is what you do. You're incapable of having normal interactions with your own family.

Democrats literally publishing a script of how to be the worst person at Thanksgiving https://t.co/7Z18lK5xEx — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) November 23, 2023

This is how you get uninvited to Christmas, by the way: being insufferable at Thanksgiving.

All this gaslighting would make North Korean state media blush. https://t.co/y0qzyTuWUa — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 23, 2023

Even Kim Jong Un is telling Biden to tone it down a bit.

Biden-Harris putting out propaganda scripts to defend their campaign is… gross. https://t.co/JBNNRmKzwy — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 23, 2023

Gross is putting it mildly.

Reminder to all political persuasions:



Preparing political talking points to use against family members on Thanksgiving is a form of mental illness.



Show some maturity, speak with the right tone, or change the subject. https://t.co/9fFGB4rMz1 — John Durant (@johndurant) November 23, 2023

Exactly this.

They do this every year and it’s always bad, but this one is especially bad.



Big “Um actually no” vibes. https://t.co/4EoSQrLAJI — Max (@MaxNordau) November 23, 2023

Very bad this year.

This thread is an amazing illustration of 'If you're explaining you're losing.' And coping. https://t.co/Srslyy09Hp — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) November 23, 2023

Yes it is.

You can bring these talking points to Thanksgiving dinner. It's probably going to end up with you getting clobbered by a drumstick, but good luck with that.

The big thing Biden-Harris HQ miss is this: they can say all of this stuff. They can tweet it and expect their followers to parrot the talking points.

But the reality for a majority of Americans is that the economy is bad. Immigration is out of control. The world is on fire.

No study guide is going to change how they see the world with their own eyes and their own wallets.

