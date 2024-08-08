WATCH: Commie Kamala Says We Believe in the Collective

If you want to know who Kamala Harris really is, and what she really believes, pay attention to what she says when she's not reading from a teleprompter.

It reveals everything about her (and none of it good). This is why random staffers have to backpedal on things she's said in the past, like her ban on fracking and being open to an Israeli arms embargo.

Watch her praise the 'collective':

Oof.

Now we know why she's been avoiding the press like the plague.

Karl Marx would be proud — MRCTV (@mrctv) August 8, 2024

Sure would be.

11,000 good men & women died at Wolf 359 because they did not believe in “the collective.”



(God, I’m a dork.) — Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 8, 2024

This writer understood that reference, so same.

Sounds like some commie bulls**t. No thanks. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) August 8, 2024

Because it is some commie bulls**it.

We know. Your supporters are like the Borg. — Lexi (@penngirl72) August 8, 2024

Heh.

Collectivism is communism. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) August 8, 2024

And that's the end game here.

She's definitely telling us what she believes in here. — Nick Carroll (@LibertyAndTech) August 8, 2024

She really is.

Believe her.

Making communism great again. — David Carter (@MrDavidCarter) August 8, 2024

MCGA doesn't have the same ring to it.

Of course you do. With yourself as the queen bee and the rest of us as workers and drones. — Ne Plus Ultra .. personal responsibility matters (@NePlus4aiv) August 8, 2024

Of course.

“We believe in the collective… NO, NOT YOU!” https://t.co/EZihWnebWF — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 8, 2024

Somehow we don't think conservatives will be welcome.

The left divides people by skin color and gender constantly. It's all they have. But on the surface, like communists, they do believe in the collective because individuality is Kryptonite to progressivism. https://t.co/BBnlipge4o — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 8, 2024

Reminder that it's the Kamala campaign that held segregated phone calls for white women and white 'dudes', as well as Asian/Pacific Islander/Hawaiians.

But 'the collective.'

This made us chuckle.

One of her many, many problems.

Hahahahahaha. Nailed it.

"We believe in the social ownership of the means of production! Smash the bourgeoisie!" https://t.co/kJzuajPjFN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 8, 2024

She'll get there eventually.

They don't believe in "the collective."



They don't live that way and they never will.



The believe that YOU should live that way. https://t.co/56YPVKlblE — Matt Cover (@MattCover) August 8, 2024

Exactly. The rules they force on you never apply to them.

Here’s your daily reminder that you’re up against actual communists. https://t.co/9yhrPzXwD6 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 8, 2024

Yes, we are.

Vote accordingly.