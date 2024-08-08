WATCH: Commie Kamala Says We Believe in the Collective

If you want to know who Kamala Harris really is, and what she really believes, pay attention to what she says when she's not reading from a teleprompter.
It reveals everything about her (and none of it good). This is why random staffers have to backpedal on things she's said in the past, like her ban on fracking and being open to an Israeli arms embargo.
Watch her praise the 'collective':
KAMALA HARRIS: "We believe in the collective!" pic.twitter.com/xW3G6vLZSl— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2024
Oof.
Now we know why she's been avoiding the press like the plague.
Karl Marx would be proud— MRCTV (@mrctv) August 8, 2024
Sure would be.
11,000 good men & women died at Wolf 359 because they did not believe in “the collective.”— Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 8, 2024
(God, I’m a dork.)
This writer understood that reference, so same.
Sounds like some commie bulls**t. No thanks.— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) August 8, 2024
Because it is some commie bulls**it.
We know. Your supporters are like the Borg.— Lexi (@penngirl72) August 8, 2024
Heh.
Collectivism is communism.— Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) August 8, 2024
And that's the end game here.
She's definitely telling us what she believes in here.— Nick Carroll (@LibertyAndTech) August 8, 2024
She really is.
Believe her.
Making communism great again.— David Carter (@MrDavidCarter) August 8, 2024
MCGA doesn't have the same ring to it.
Of course you do. With yourself as the queen bee and the rest of us as workers and drones.— Ne Plus Ultra .. personal responsibility matters (@NePlus4aiv) August 8, 2024
Of course.
“We believe in the collective… NO, NOT YOU!” https://t.co/EZihWnebWF— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 8, 2024
Somehow we don't think conservatives will be welcome.
The left divides people by skin color and gender constantly. It's all they have. But on the surface, like communists, they do believe in the collective because individuality is Kryptonite to progressivism. https://t.co/BBnlipge4o— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 8, 2024
Reminder that it's the Kamala campaign that held segregated phone calls for white women and white 'dudes', as well as Asian/Pacific Islander/Hawaiians.
But 'the collective.'
*Borg noises intensify* https://t.co/Bxt5DDf01t— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) August 8, 2024
This made us chuckle.
Yeah that’s the problem https://t.co/AG1p9CBfTq— Kaya (@sisterinferior) August 8, 2024
One of her many, many problems.
The collective https://t.co/ILyk3xYrg3 pic.twitter.com/RLLulcAcWJ— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 8, 2024
Hahahahahaha. Nailed it.
"We believe in the social ownership of the means of production! Smash the bourgeoisie!" https://t.co/kJzuajPjFN— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 8, 2024
She'll get there eventually.
They don't believe in "the collective."— Matt Cover (@MattCover) August 8, 2024
They don't live that way and they never will.
The believe that YOU should live that way. https://t.co/56YPVKlblE
Exactly. The rules they force on you never apply to them.
Here’s your daily reminder that you’re up against actual communists. https://t.co/9yhrPzXwD6— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 8, 2024
Yes, we are.
Vote accordingly.
