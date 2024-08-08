WATCH: Commie Kamala Says We Believe in the Collective

Walz Campaign Press Kit Says He 'Just Returned From Fighting the War on...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on August 08, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

If you want to know who Kamala Harris really is, and what she really believes, pay attention to what she says when she's not reading from a teleprompter.

It reveals everything about her (and none of it good). This is why random staffers have to backpedal on things she's said in the past, like her ban on fracking and being open to an Israeli arms embargo.

Advertisement

Watch her praise the 'collective':

Oof.

Now we know why she's been avoiding the press like the plague.

Sure would be.

This writer understood that reference, so same.

Because it is some commie bulls**it.

Heh.

And that's the end game here.

She really is.

Believe her.

MCGA doesn't have the same ring to it.

CNN's Jake Tapper Says JD Vance's Claim of Stolen Valor is 'Crazy'
Brett T.
Brett T.
Of course.

Somehow we don't think conservatives will be welcome.

Reminder that it's the Kamala campaign that held segregated phone calls for white women and white 'dudes', as well as Asian/Pacific Islander/Hawaiians.

But 'the collective.'

This made us chuckle.

One of her many, many problems.

Hahahahahaha. Nailed it.

She'll get there eventually.

Exactly. The rules they force on you never apply to them.

Yes, we are.

Vote accordingly.

