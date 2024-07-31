Segregation Is (D)ifferent When Democrats Do It: 'ANNHPI Men for Harris' Now a Thing

Decency Is On the Ballot: Megan Thee Stallion Opens Kamala's Atlanta Rally With...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on July 31, 2024
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

You'd think intentionally segregating voters would be frowned upon by Leftists who see racism in absolutely everything. But it's (D)iffrent when they do it.

What are they? The Avengers?

With the white dudes and AWFLs for Kamala, it's the worst superhero movie ever.

In case you didn't know, AAHNPI stands for 'Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander'. Yay for the alphabet brigade!

We didn't think it was.

This is what the next three months is going to be.

Well played.

Those have a different acronym.

The Democrats think this is how it works.

She sure is.

Yeah, that backfired on them.

You mean dividing us into racial groups is a poor electoral strategy?

Color us shocked.

Of course it does.

An excellent point.

Because -- as we said -- it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Thanks for the reminder.

So do we.

Might as well.

An excellent question that deserves to be answered.

