Segregation Is (D)ifferent When Democrats Do It: 'ANNHPI Men for Harris' Now a Thing

You'd think intentionally segregating voters would be frowned upon by Leftists who see racism in absolutely everything. But it's (D)iffrent when they do it.

AAHNPI Men Assemble pic.twitter.com/UO8L38uPaL — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 31, 2024

What are they? The Avengers?

With the white dudes and AWFLs for Kamala, it's the worst superhero movie ever.

In case you didn't know, AAHNPI stands for 'Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander'. Yay for the alphabet brigade!

It's not satire — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 31, 2024

We didn't think it was.

This is what the next three months is going to be.

So nice to see Democrats going back to their segregationalist roots!



"In the name of the greatest people that have ever trod this earth, I draw a line in the dust and toss the gauntlet before the feet of tyranny, and I say, segregation now, segregation tomorrow and… — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 31, 2024

Well played.

What a catchy new acronym. I have questions though. Why does it specifically include Native Hawaiians but exclude other Native Americans? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 31, 2024

Those have a different acronym.

Last week I hated her, but my identity group has gotten its callout and I'm wildly excited for her now — Evan Pershing (@EperscEvan) July 31, 2024

The Democrats think this is how it works.

Kamala Harris: bringing back segregation one voting block at a time. — Jude (@SurfTheSpect2) July 31, 2024

She sure is.

"J.D. Vance is weird" — Jeff Cleghorn (@jeffcleghornga) July 31, 2024

Yeah, that backfired on them.

OK, maybe I’m wrong, maybe she won’t win — Ludwig von Rand (@ludvonrand) July 31, 2024

You mean dividing us into racial groups is a poor electoral strategy?

Color us shocked.

They weren't allowed at the white-only event this week, so it makes sense they'd want their own. — The Middle Indian (@TheMiddleIndian) July 31, 2024

Of course it does.

As some commenters have pointed out, it is semiotically rich (not at all surprising but laden with meaning) that white men had to refer to themselves with a nervously self-ironizing moniker — “White Dudes for Kamala” — while others can be men https://t.co/qgkInDzuHR — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 31, 2024

An excellent point.

It still amazes me that in this hyper-atomized racial environment, we still have a perfectly acceptable category for "vaguely Asian-looking people to the west of us." https://t.co/4CAvCcoi52 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 31, 2024

Because -- as we said -- it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

This would be an excellent opportunity to remind everyone that the "AAHNPI" crowd just spent the past year crying about the ridiculously disproportionate amount of black-on-Asian violence. https://t.co/fInOBbD8Y1 — Nemesis 2024 (@Nemtastic1) July 31, 2024

Thanks for the reminder.

So do we.

Might as well.

An excellent question that deserves to be answered.