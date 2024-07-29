WATCH: Mary Katherine Ham Perfectly Parodies the 'White Women For Kamala' Meeting

Speaker Mike Johnson BLASTED for Choices for Trump Assassination Task Force
Amy
Amy  |  10:50 PM on July 29, 2024
Meme

By now, we're sure you're aware of the whites-only Zoom meetings that Kamala Harris supporters seem to think are a good idea. We're old enough to remember when this type of gathering was considered racist, and apparently so is Mary Katherine Ham.

Take a look:

The whole thing so perfectly captures the lack of self-awareness by the organizers and the participants that we're not even sure where to start.

Can you imagine if white Trump supporters gathered in such a way? We'd never hear the end of how bigoted that is from the media and the Democrats (but we repeat ourselves).

Nope, none at all!

That is genuinely the only way it makes sense.

Full disclosure, we're not a hundred percent sure what the whole 'catch a bubble' thing actually means, but based on the infantilizing tone and exaggerated gesture, we're guessing it's 'shut up'. Who on earth talks to other adults like that? And what adult is okay with being spoken to like that?

The whole thing is perfect, and we genuinely hope they keep embarrassing themselves like this.

Tags: DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS LIBERALS MARY KATHARINE HAM WHITE PEOPLE

