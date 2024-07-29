WATCH: Mary Katherine Ham Perfectly Parodies the 'White Women For Kamala' Meeting

By now, we're sure you're aware of the whites-only Zoom meetings that Kamala Harris supporters seem to think are a good idea. We're old enough to remember when this type of gathering was considered racist, and apparently so is Mary Katherine Ham.

Take a look:

Gentle parenting people confused by your white-people meetings. https://t.co/gdtgurLV5O pic.twitter.com/lw3UZuetyq — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 30, 2024

The whole thing so perfectly captures the lack of self-awareness by the organizers and the participants that we're not even sure where to start.

“Only democrats can safely gather in whites-only affinity groups with matching hats.”



Lord love you, and now I’m dead. 💀 — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 30, 2024

Can you imagine if white Trump supporters gathered in such a way? We'd never hear the end of how bigoted that is from the media and the Democrats (but we repeat ourselves).

Dying. “There’s no history there.” — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 30, 2024

Nope, none at all!

It makes sense if you don't think about it... — I Will Not Comply (@YouknowTheguy3) July 30, 2024

That is genuinely the only way it makes sense.

This is so 🫢 catch a bubble 🫢 good!! — Melanie Notkin (@SavvyAuntie) July 30, 2024

Full disclosure, we're not a hundred percent sure what the whole 'catch a bubble' thing actually means, but based on the infantilizing tone and exaggerated gesture, we're guessing it's 'shut up'. Who on earth talks to other adults like that? And what adult is okay with being spoken to like that?

Well done. The condescension is perfect. pic.twitter.com/Y3hjwNPIcn — Mondaymonday2 (@Mondaymondtwo) July 30, 2024

The whole thing is perfect, and we genuinely hope they keep embarrassing themselves like this.