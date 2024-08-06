THIS --> Trump Team Goes THERE With First Tim Walz Ad and HOO...
BOOM: AG Hamilton Reminds Voters What Happened the Last Time Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Joined Forces

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:45 AM on August 06, 2024
Meme

Here is the ad for the Trump campaign to run. Since Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, there is no dearth of dirt on both of them.

Advertisement

Including this absolute gem:

BOOM.

Kamala Harris continues to raise money for the Minnesota Freedom Fund

In addition to what he did and didn't do during the riots, Walz has his own issues. He thinks socialism is just 'neighborliness.' He praised George Floyd.

What a duo.

This should be an ad today.

Minneapolis burned.

Only in America.

It's her problem now.

They should be.

Nailed it.

Straight fire.

No lies detected.

We hope so.

Very accurate.

It's insane.

It does.

Yep.

That, too.

Makes the dream work. And Minneapolis burn.

