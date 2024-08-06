BOOM: AG Hamilton Reminds Voters What Happened the Last Time Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Joined Forces

Here is the ad for the Trump campaign to run. Since Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, there is no dearth of dirt on both of them.

Including this absolute gem:

The last time Harris and Walz teamed up was when he allowed rioters to burn down half of Minneapolis and then she raised money to bail them out. — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 6, 2024

Kamala Harris continues to raise money for the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

In addition to what he did and didn't do during the riots, Walz has his own issues. He thinks socialism is just 'neighborliness.' He praised George Floyd.

Send that line to the Trump campaign. — Max (@MaxNordau) August 6, 2024

Minneapolis burned.

The governor who let Minnesota burn running against the president who let Minnesota burn, and running with the senator who raised bail money for the criminals so they could keep doing the burning. Only in America! — Frankie Newton (@SirGladiator) August 6, 2024

This is a absolute goldmine of ads for team Trump. Pump the George Floyd riots daily. What an unforced error for Kamala. — Jon 🇮🇱🇺🇸🍯🦡 (@publius_5) August 6, 2024

Commercials pointing this out should be running by noon. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 6, 2024

She also just picked a convicted reckless drunk driver and child gender mutilation advocate, because he isn’t Jewish. — Mr. John Daniels (@dan_themandan) August 6, 2024

Trump has been handed a gift. But can he message it properly? https://t.co/QxSYzbWqpi — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) August 6, 2024

Truly unbelievable that this is the Democratic ticket. They are so far off the mark from the party of Kennedy. https://t.co/tkOgFgUiyl — Logan King Jack (@LoganKingJack) August 6, 2024

The stump speech writes itself https://t.co/aq7PMn5200 — Seth (@dcseth) August 6, 2024

There it is https://t.co/aEcJg896d7 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 6, 2024

And: ‘Harris chose to give in to the anti-semitic far left fringe of her party instead of securing PA’ https://t.co/61W5JGx94t — Trader Jew (@Trader_Jew) August 6, 2024

Makes the dream work. And Minneapolis burn.