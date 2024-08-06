BOOM: AG Hamilton Reminds Voters What Happened the Last Time Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Joined Forces

Here is the ad for the Trump campaign to run. Since Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, there is no dearth of dirt on both of them.
Including this absolute gem:
The last time Harris and Walz teamed up was when he allowed rioters to burn down half of Minneapolis and then she raised money to bail them out.— AG (@AGHamilton29) August 6, 2024
BOOM.
Kamala Harris continues to raise money for the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
In addition to what he did and didn't do during the riots, Walz has his own issues. He thinks socialism is just 'neighborliness.' He praised George Floyd.
What a duo.
Send that line to the Trump campaign.— Max (@MaxNordau) August 6, 2024
This should be an ad today.
Yup pic.twitter.com/G5mitQrM3x— JJ 🇺🇸 (@jayinneveh) August 6, 2024
Minneapolis burned.
The governor who let Minnesota burn running against the president who let Minnesota burn, and running with the senator who raised bail money for the criminals so they could keep doing the burning. Only in America!— Frankie Newton (@SirGladiator) August 6, 2024
Only in America.
This is a absolute goldmine of ads for team Trump. Pump the George Floyd riots daily. What an unforced error for Kamala.— Jon 🇮🇱🇺🇸🍯🦡 (@publius_5) August 6, 2024
It's her problem now.
Commercials pointing this out should be running by noon.— JWF (@JammieWF) August 6, 2024
They should be.
She also just picked a convicted reckless drunk driver and child gender mutilation advocate, because he isn’t Jewish.— Mr. John Daniels (@dan_themandan) August 6, 2024
Recommended
Nailed it.
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/7mdmZPMXg2— ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱 Avenge Them (@Pimpernell13) August 6, 2024
Straight fire.
Truth https://t.co/JOlXa7Axl0— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 6, 2024
No lies detected.
Trump has been handed a gift. But can he message it properly? https://t.co/QxSYzbWqpi— SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) August 6, 2024
We hope so.
Accurate https://t.co/x14A4uqoCz— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 6, 2024
Very accurate.
Truly unbelievable that this is the Democratic ticket. They are so far off the mark from the party of Kennedy. https://t.co/tkOgFgUiyl— Logan King Jack (@LoganKingJack) August 6, 2024
It's insane.
The stump speech writes itself https://t.co/aq7PMn5200— Seth (@dcseth) August 6, 2024
It does.
There it is https://t.co/aEcJg896d7— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 6, 2024
Yep.
GOP should run with that.— Trader Jew (@Trader_Jew) August 6, 2024
And: ‘Harris chose to give in to the anti-semitic far left fringe of her party instead of securing PA’ https://t.co/61W5JGx94t
That, too.
TEAMWORK https://t.co/OEe5iLt0X3— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 6, 2024
Makes the dream work. And Minneapolis burn.
