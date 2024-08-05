As Rumors Swirl He Might Be Kamala's Running Mate, a Flashback to Gov. Walz and His No Good Choices

Apparently, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota is on Kamala Harris' very short list for a running mate. It seems she really wants Governor Shapiro of Pennsylvania, but the Democratic party has a huge anti-Semitism problem and well, Shapiro is Jeiwsh. He tried apologizing for it today, but only time will tell if that was enough.Just in case Walz ends up as the pick, a quick reminder of how awful he truly is.

Among top Kamala VP contender Tim Walz’s legacies: locking kids out of school for as long as possible, then forcing them to wear useless masks while they were miserable.



He is a sad, weak, pathetic little man. pic.twitter.com/IQUIQvlYVO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2024

Remember, when he forced tiny children to wear face diapers and even worse, forced them to sit in front of computers for hours on Zoom and expected them to learn? That went on for a particularly long time because of Walz.

Look at this slob, maybe that’s why his face is so red on TV, I thought he was a drunk but his blood pressure is probably incredibly high. https://t.co/wn2wHbcctl — fatherofthree🇺🇸😎🏈⚾️🥎⛳️🏒🎱🧔‍♂️👱‍♀️🧑🧑🧒 (@Bearsnation63) August 6, 2024

It would be nice if the VP looked like he might make it for the next four years.

Never forget what Democrats tried to do to us https://t.co/pQ15mJo3je — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) August 6, 2024

Didn’t ALL the Democrat governors do the same? — Jane Wenk (@JaneWenk) August 6, 2024

Most of them, which is why none of them should get reelected.

He doesn't seem so little. He's obviously been raiding the Twinkie drawer. — Valkybob8030 MonsterMAGA (@Libturdcrusher) August 6, 2024

And a socialist…pic.twitter.com/6jIHEXCzL5 — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) August 6, 2024

That part is also particularly troublesome.

Sorry, but if someone can't even take care of themselves I don't want them taking care of the nation. Damn fat boy!!! — Dr. Haywood (@MaddestNachos) August 6, 2024

That looks like a heart attack waiting to happen! How much does this guy drink every night? — DivaPatriot 🇺🇸 (@TeamAmerica2020) August 6, 2024

You had at least a week to do some oppo research and this was the best you got? — Ben Yelin (@byelin) August 6, 2024

In a sane world, with what we now know about COVID, that should be enough to disqualify him. He clearly made decisions not based on scientific data.

Allowing the third precinct to burn.



Also for boys in girls sports and making MN a transgender sanctuary state. — Amy Alvero (@alvero92) August 6, 2024

Never forget the riots in the Summer of 2020 and failing to protect girls in female sports and female intimate spaces.

He could use some ozempic. — Let’s be honest here (@Lovea2ndbaseman) August 6, 2024

He's the fat guy in a little coat.

Why's he looking at that child that way. Absolute creep. — SmiggleyPuffz (@AnthonyPLOL) August 6, 2024

Guy also changed the state flag to look like Somalia. Cooked. — CryptoPermaBull (@PermaBull2024) August 6, 2024

And he can’t be in the best of health. What’s he weight 290? — Maggie (@Ebbie228228) August 6, 2024

Much like the Democratic party, he looks sick, out of steam and barely able to make it through the day.