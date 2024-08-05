The Atlantic Writes About Kamala Harris’ ‘Oddball Charms’
Women: Never, Ever Apologize
CNN Tracks Down Republicans to React to J.D. Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Dig
The Economist Says America's 'Far-Right' Is 'Emboldened' and 'Ready for Violence' If Trump...
Education Secretary Says Defending Public Education is Part of 'Brat Summer'
BuzzFeed Lists 11 'Major Wins' Attributed to Vice President Kamala Harris
UK Secretary of State Says Citizens Mad About Migrant Violence Will 'Pay the...
Kamala Harris Says Like Everybody Has to Stay Woke, Then Cackles
WORD SALAD: As Our Savings Crash, at Least Twitter Had Some Fun With...
How Are YOU Doing? Amid Stock Market Crash, Remember What Chuck Schumer Said...
Oh-So-Tolerant Leftist Sends NASTY Hate Message to Riley Gaines
Kamala Harris Backed Reparations Bill That 'Eliminates' Laws Which Negatively Affect Afric...
Let's Highlight Kamala Harris Glorifying Wokeness to Show What 'Makes Her Look Deranged'
2022 Kamala Harris Book Shows Exactly What the BIDEN Team Thought of Her...

As Rumors Swirl He Might Be Kamala's Running Mate, a Flashback to Gov. Walz and His No Good Choices

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:45 PM on August 05, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Apparently, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota is on Kamala Harris' very short list for a running mate. It seems she really wants Governor Shapiro of Pennsylvania, but the Democratic party has a huge anti-Semitism problem and well, Shapiro is Jeiwsh. He tried apologizing for it today, but only time will tell if that was enough.Just in case Walz ends up as the pick, a quick reminder of how awful he truly is. 

Advertisement

Remember, when he forced tiny children to wear face diapers and even worse, forced them to sit in front of computers for hours on Zoom and expected them to learn? That went on for a particularly long time because of Walz.

It would be nice if the VP looked like he might make it for the next four years.

Most of them, which is why none of them should get reelected.

Recommended

WORD SALAD: As Our Savings Crash, at Least Twitter Had Some Fun With #KamalaExplainsTheStockMarket
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That part is also particularly troublesome.

In a sane world, with what we now know about COVID, that should be enough to disqualify him. He clearly made decisions not based on scientific data.

Never forget the riots in the Summer of 2020 and failing to protect girls in female sports and female intimate spaces.

Advertisement

He's the fat guy in a little coat.

Much like the Democratic party, he looks sick, out of steam and barely able to make it through the day.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MINNESOTA VICE PRESIDENT 2024 ELECTION COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WORD SALAD: As Our Savings Crash, at Least Twitter Had Some Fun With #KamalaExplainsTheStockMarket
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
CNN Tracks Down Republicans to React to J.D. Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Dig
Brett T.
Oh-So-Tolerant Leftist Sends NASTY Hate Message to Riley Gaines
Amy Curtis
The Economist Says America's 'Far-Right' Is 'Emboldened' and 'Ready for Violence' If Trump Reelected
Amy Curtis
UK Secretary of State Says Citizens Mad About Migrant Violence Will 'Pay the Price' for Speaking Out
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WORD SALAD: As Our Savings Crash, at Least Twitter Had Some Fun With #KamalaExplainsTheStockMarket Grateful Calvin
Advertisement