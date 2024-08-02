You're a Mean One, Mrs. Grinch! WATCH Kamala Harris Scold People for Saying Merry Christmas

We can't possibly imagine why Kamala Harris hasn't done many unscripted campaign events. They don't go well for her (yikes, word salad!), and she ends up looking bad like this unscripted remark.

All the GOP needs to do -- and the ads almost literally write themselves -- is play videos of Kamala speaking. Not her nonsensical rantings about being 'unburdened', but the radical Leftist positions she's so proud of.

Like this one, where she shames us for saying 'Merry Christmas' until illegal immigrants get amnesty. It's a political two-fer, hitting both the Left's war on Christmas and her love of illegal immigration:

Unearthed clip of Kamala Harris scolds people for saying “Merry Christmas” because illegals might not get to celebrate: “HOW DARE WE SPEAK MERRY CHRISTMAS?” pic.twitter.com/zBq6hDX9l3 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 1, 2024

Imagine this scolding us for the next four to eight years. Egads.

And here's a longer clip. It's not any better for her.

There is a clip of a video of @vp Kamala Harris talking about Christmas and saying to not say “Merry Christmas” circulating.



The clip is a snippet taken from a longer video that gives more context. Here is the longer video: pic.twitter.com/yWXEEZ3yRc — Zion Darkwood (@ZionDarkwood) August 1, 2024

The context doesn't help. She's still arguing in favor of DACA, a terrible program.

"HOW DARE WE SPEAK MERRY CHRISTMAS?”



Says every Communist. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) August 1, 2024

If someone can’t be happy until everyone else is happy it will be a sad world. — Barry Tigay (@TigayBarry) August 1, 2024

Kamala's vision of 'equity' is everyone being utterly miserable, so this tracks.

Changing Americas Holidays to suit illegals — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) August 1, 2024

There's an ad waiting to happen. — Connie Hair (@ConnieHair) August 1, 2024

Bet Laken Riley’s family won’t be having a Merry Christmas but Kamala doesn’t are about them — Major Swagger 🔥 (@Maj0rSwagger) August 1, 2024

There are many families around the country who won't have loved ones with them this Christmas: Laken Riley for one, and Rachel Morin. Or the victims of a shooting at Chick-Fil-A.

They don't get to say, or hear, 'Merry Christmas' anymore.

The 80,000 kids the Harris/Biden administration lost track of were not available for comment. — 𝙽𝚘𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝙱𝚎𝚎𝚜𝚠𝚊𝚡📜 🇺🇸 (@NotcherBeeswax) August 1, 2024

But she wasn't the border czar. Or something.

Now I see why she doesn't dare to take any questions from the media — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) August 2, 2024

The familes of so many of our citizens who have died of fentanyl and crime from the border czar’s negligence of duty are certainly not going to have a Merry Christmas. — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) August 2, 2024

It's a travesty, and one the media are trying to distance Kamala from.

That's the real Kamala the country needs to see. — Xcessive (@Use2LeanLeft) August 2, 2024

This made us chuckle.

Why aren’t the journos upset that she won’t even take one single difficult question from them? 🤷🏼‍♀️ — 🇺🇸 🚛 Lisa McG ®🍀🇺🇸 (@LisaMcGov) August 1, 2024

Yikes is an understatement.

That'll be the spin.

That finger wagging and scolding ain't gonna go over well https://t.co/acEN4Qo4Ek — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) August 1, 2024

Stick it in an ad and buy $50 million worth. https://t.co/vjDURQpOVw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 1, 2024

Even in California, Kamala stood out as a loony Lefty nutjob.



They can opportunistically try to "pivot" her policy statements during an election season, but she's a bitter, angry commie with a maniacal laugh. https://t.co/ZcZILeWljs — Cruadin (@cruadin) August 1, 2024

And hitting her on those policy issues is the way forward.

Imagine this in the Oval Office for the next four years: a woman superb at performative contempt yet devoid of talent other than for self-promotion in the most favorable of environments.



Harris has no accomplishments among her many roles in recent years, beyond the destructive. https://t.co/zHd5yKnr3m — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) August 1, 2024

That’s, what’s the word I’m searching for here…..weird. https://t.co/63V4nk9Sd2 — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 1, 2024

Yet another Harris clip for the Dems and media to try and pretend doesn’t exist for the next three months. https://t.co/5zWk00m2ED — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 1, 2024

She is SOMETHING ELSE https://t.co/DJGg7iRZvc — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 1, 2024

“How dare we speak Merry Christmas? How dare we?” https://t.co/pYVmjMxHud — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 1, 2024

Absolutely.