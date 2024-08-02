You're a Mean One, Mrs. Grinch! WATCH Kamala Harris Scold People for Saying Merry Christmas

Bidenomics, Baby! The Pattern of Revising Job Numbers Continues As May, June Were...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on August 02, 2024
AP Photo/NBCUniversal Orlando

We can't possibly imagine why Kamala Harris hasn't done many unscripted campaign events. They don't go well for her (yikes, word salad!), and she ends up looking bad like this unscripted remark.

All the GOP needs to do -- and the ads almost literally write themselves -- is play videos of Kamala speaking. Not her nonsensical rantings about being 'unburdened', but the radical Leftist positions she's so proud of.

Like this one, where she shames us for saying 'Merry Christmas' until illegal immigrants get amnesty. It's a political two-fer, hitting both the Left's war on Christmas and her love of illegal immigration:

Imagine this scolding us for the next four to eight years. Egads.

And here's a longer clip. It's not any better for her.

The context doesn't help. She's still arguing in favor of DACA, a terrible program.

Yep.

Kamala's vision of 'equity' is everyone being utterly miserable, so this tracks.

Yep.

Ready and waiting.

There are many families around the country who won't have loved ones with them this Christmas: Laken Riley for one, and Rachel Morin. Or the victims of a shooting at Chick-Fil-A.

They don't get to say, or hear, 'Merry Christmas' anymore.

But she wasn't the border czar. Or something.

Painfully obvious.

It's a travesty, and one the media are trying to distance Kamala from.

It sure is.

This made us chuckle.

Excellent question.

Yikes is an understatement.

That'll be the spin.

No, it won't.

Yep.

And hitting her on those policy issues is the way forward.

No lies detected.

Very word.

They sure will.

She is something else.

It just goes over so well.

Absolutely.

