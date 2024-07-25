Christopher Rufo Offers a Chilling Reminder of What Kamala Harris ACTUALLY Believes

While the press is throwing out rose petals for 'Queen Kamala', those firmly situated in reality remember she has a record. There was a reason she was so disliked in the 2020 primary. There was a reason voters rejected her back then. Christopher Rufo set out to remind us all about that record.

Kamala Harris proposes a regime of "equity" based on a simple principle: From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs. This should sound familiar.pic.twitter.com/PO6vUSrJ5m — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 25, 2024

That sounds way too familiar.

So she's a communist. — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) July 25, 2024

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 25, 2024

If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it's probably a dang duck.

Bring it on. I already made a list of my needs. It's long. Very, very long. — Anna Demidchik (@A_Demidchik) July 25, 2024

You might be disappointed in what communism can deliver. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 25, 2024

It promises much more than it can ever deliver.

communist dad, communist daughter. the ships and refuges always go in one direction: from the communist nation, to the free one. but what happens when there's nowhere to go? it's not a reset, it's a trap. — The Blue Cat (No Seriously) (@real_Bluecat) July 25, 2024

Sounds like socialism. — Lord Brunell (@LordBrunell) July 25, 2024

No matter what you call it, it is awful.

This isn't going to be like Obama for the media. She has a very public record of comments, a prior presidential run, and in administration policy positions like put in charge of the border. This is going to be a heavy lift for them. https://t.co/YlAuH2dv1W — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 25, 2024

They plan on giving it the old college try, though.

She doesn’t understand equality which she defines “everybody should get the same thing.” That’s equity. Not only is she a Marxist she’s a dumb Marxist https://t.co/beHGP8IAPR — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) July 25, 2024

This is just communism. https://t.co/XwaZEFUqUT — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) July 25, 2024

Kamala Harris is an actual socialist. https://t.co/ikyFR5qm3s — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 25, 2024

The first communist major party nominee in U.S. history. https://t.co/ShItudvnaZ — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 25, 2024

The lowest, actually.

I don’t hold it against anyone if dad was a Marxist.



But if she has the same beliefs and wants to impose them in the USA, that’s no good.



Forcing equal outcomes directly kills choice, individuality, creativity, and freedom. https://t.co/TvpQ4cskgt — Travis Morrell, MD MPH (@MorrellMDmph) July 25, 2024

It doesn't appear she learned from the mistakes of her father. Now, she wants to be President and that is quite a problem.

Equity is taxing high school grad mechanics in Wisconsin to forgive the student loans of Democratic Congressional aides in DC. https://t.co/EsB6Ily32o — Dan Ornelas (@DanielMOrnelas) July 25, 2024

Of course the poor must work hard to benefit the elite, in Kamala's mind. Same as it always was.