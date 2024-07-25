Kamala's Plan to "Sashay Shante' with RuPaul Raises Eyebrows
This Gen Zer Will Restore Your Hope in the Youth of America
After Twenty Years of Broken Promises, Gavin Newsom Passes the Buck on California's...
Womp Womp: Poor Brian Krassenstein Makes SECOND ATTEMPT at Trump V. Harris Pool...
Kamala Harris is Too Conservative! Jill Stein Outraged Over Harris Condemning Hamas Thugs
This Is Fine: 39% of American Adults Are Worried About Income Meeting Expenses
Wikipedia Scrubs All Mention of Kamala as 'Border Czar' Now that Democrats Decreed...
Debate and Switch: Kamala Harris WRECKED for Trying to Say Trump's 'Backpedaling' on...
No One Is Above the Law? Capitol Police Explain Why So Few Arrests...
They Can't Cover This Up: WI Voters Believe Kamala Harris Lied About Biden's...
Barbra Streisand's Lavish Praise for Biden's Act of Selfless Patriotism Hits Some Snags
BUSTED: The Free Beacon Exposes How Radical Kamala Harris' (Now Deleted) 2020 Criminal...
Dan Crenshaw and Others Raise the American Flag BACK Over Union Station but...
Trump Declares Victory Over Disgraced Biden, Will Jail Hamas Radicals!

Christopher Rufo Offers a Chilling Reminder of What Kamala Harris ACTUALLY Believes

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on July 25, 2024
Meme

While the press is throwing out rose petals for 'Queen Kamala', those firmly situated in reality remember she has a record. There was a reason she was so disliked in the 2020 primary. There was a reason voters rejected her back then. Christopher Rufo set out to remind us all about that record.

Advertisement

That sounds way too familiar. 

If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it's probably a dang duck. 

It promises much more than it can ever deliver. 

Recommended

Womp Womp: Poor Brian Krassenstein Makes SECOND ATTEMPT at Trump V. Harris Pool (Guess How It's Going)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

No matter what you call it, it is awful. 

They plan on giving it the old college try, though.

The lowest, actually. 

Advertisement

It doesn't appear she learned from the mistakes of her father. Now, she wants to be President and that is quite a problem. 

Of course the poor must work hard to benefit the elite, in Kamala's mind. Same as it always was. 

Tags: COMMUNISM KAMALA HARRIS SOCIALISM 2024 ELECTION CHRISTOPHER RUFO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Womp Womp: Poor Brian Krassenstein Makes SECOND ATTEMPT at Trump V. Harris Pool (Guess How It's Going)
Amy Curtis
After Twenty Years of Broken Promises, Gavin Newsom Passes the Buck on California's Homeless Problem
Amy Curtis
Kamala's Plan to "Sashay Shante' with RuPaul Raises Eyebrows
justmindy
Debate and Switch: Kamala Harris WRECKED for Trying to Say Trump's 'Backpedaling' on Debates
Amy Curtis
No One Is Above the Law? Capitol Police Explain Why So Few Arrests Were Made During Yesterday's Riot
Amy Curtis
'KNOCK KNOCK'! We Could Watch Elon Musk OWN Rashida Tlaib and Antisemitic Dems All Day EVERY Day
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Womp Womp: Poor Brian Krassenstein Makes SECOND ATTEMPT at Trump V. Harris Pool (Guess How It's Going) Amy Curtis
Advertisement