Donald Trump Calls Family of Mother Murdered by Illegal Immigrant

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, a Maryland sheriff ripped the Biden administration's open border when announcing the arrest of Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, where he was wanted for murder. To avoid arrest he crossed the border in early 2023 and was arrested Friday and charged with the rape and murder of Rachel Morin, a mother of five who was killed while on a hiking trail last year.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas denied any responsibility in an interview with CNN's Jim Acosta, during which he never said Morin's name, referring to her as just "the individual."

This creep refuses to take any responsibility and can’t even be bothered remembering Rachel Morin’s name. https://t.co/MroBHWruBh — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 19, 2024

Note once again CNN's stellar chyron: "Trump blames Biden's border policies for Rachel Morin's murder." The only reason the story made the news was because Republicans like Donald Trump pounced on the story.

NEW: Rachel Morin’s mom tells @IngrahamAngle nobody from the Biden administration has reached out to her or her family, and said DHS Secretary Mayorkas’ reference to her daughter as an “individual” on CNN rather than using her name “shows how impersonal that they are.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 20, 2024

After the Biden administration failed to reach out, former President Donald Trump called Morin's mother, Patty, to express his condolences.

NEW: The attorney representing Rachel Morin’s family says Trump called Rachel’s mom today to offer condolences.



From the attorney’s press release:



“Patty Morin expressed her gratitude for the President's call this morning, stating, "I am deeply touched by President Trump's… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 20, 2024

“Patty Morin expressed her gratitude for the President's call this morning, stating, "I am deeply touched by President Trump's kindness and concern. He was genuine and truly wanted to know how our family was coping. He asked about Rachel and showed honest compassion for her untimely death. His words brought comfort to me during this very difficult time."

Remember how President Joe Biden was shamed into naming "Lincoln" Riley, the nursing student who was murdered by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, during his State of the Union address by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Riley's mother called Biden pathetic in a Facebook post, writing, "Biden does not even KNOW my child’s name."

"My son Beau was killed by an undocumented person."

As we reported, after the State of the Union address, Biden went on MSNBC and apologized for calling Laken Riley's killer an illegal — he should have said undocumented. "I'm not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect. They built this country," he explained.

***