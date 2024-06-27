Man Who Killed Two at a Chick-fil-A in Texas Is an Illegal Immigrant

We recently did a post on the court appearance of a Venezuealan illegal immigrant who "accidently" shot two New York City police officers who were pursuing him. Part of his defense was that shooting at cops is part of the gang culture in Venezuela — it's just something you do.

We didn't see too much in the news yesterday about this shooting at a Chick-fil-A in Texas. Then again, we could run Twitchy simply by posting crimes committed by illegal immigrants. Sure, President Joe Biden has said they've all been model citizens (model what now?).

BREAKING: Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta was just arrested for a mass sh**ting inside a Chick-Fil-A in TX yesterday.



Argueta reportedly sh0t and k*lled 2 people in the restaurant.



He currently has an immigration hold and is facing capital m*rder charges. pic.twitter.com/cJGzh23VHh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 27, 2024

The New York Post reports:

Two workers were allegedly shot and killed by an illegal migrant at a Texas Chick-fil-A on Wednesday — in the latest disturbing incident believed to have been committed by an asylum seeker. Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, a 37-year-old native of El Salvador, was arrested and charged with capital murder after he opened fire in the fast-food joint in Irving around 3:40 p.m., according to police. Two people, one identified as Patricia Portillo, died at the scene from gunshot wounds. The other victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification, a police spokesperson told The Post. He fled the scene in a silver 1997 Honda sedan but was tracked down and taken into custody around 2:50 a.m. Thursday morning. Irving police confirmed he had an “ICE hold.”

Oh, an ICE hold. We recall Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wearing an "Abolish ICE" hat a few years ago. And one of the Venezuelan illegal immigrants accused of raping and murdering a 12-year-old in Houston was wearing an ICE ankle monitor as he was strangling the girl.

When you import people from nations where animalistic behavior is normal do not be stunned when they behave that way.



Suspect in Texas Chick-Fil-A shooting is illegal immigrant. pic.twitter.com/fv9KZmpiLA — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 27, 2024

Careful … it was a two-week news cycle when President Trump called members of the deadly MS-13 gang "animals."

Suspect in deadly Texas Chick-fil-A shooting in US illegally, ICE confirms https://t.co/DX2roBL3CP — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) June 27, 2024

Fox News reports that an official said this was "a targeted incident" and that Mendoza Argueta is married to a Chick-fil-A employee who witnessed the shooting.

Please @davidhogg111 speak out about this white MAGA NRA member! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 27, 2024

This criminal should not even be in the United States and much less be able to get a firearm. This shows you that criminals don’t follow the gun laws. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) June 27, 2024

Yet ANOTHER illegal causing mass suffering in the US because of Joe Biden.



How do Republicans not impeach him over this?! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 27, 2024

Another typical day in Joe Biden's America — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 27, 2024

Import the third world, become the third world. — Ginger (@GingerAndSpice_) June 27, 2024

But he’s just here to live the American dream! - Every Democrat — Mayor (@Mayoralpodcast) June 27, 2024

Add another to the list.



The new look Americans. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) June 27, 2024

Just another case of an aspiring entrepreneur who came to this country to make his way, only to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.



🫤 — Nick (@thenickoftime90) June 27, 2024

Think CNN will cover this newest tragedy tonight at the debate? 😞 — Bryant Poland Sr (@bryant_poland13) June 27, 2024

Criminals are the ones that are migrating not your next doctor or engineer. — 𝙳𝚊𝚝𝚊 (@data1five) June 27, 2024

They're here to pick vegetables and clean our toilets.

The President of the United States absolutely does not care about the American people.



Change my mind. — Bernie Carpenter (@berncarp707) June 27, 2024

Remember that China and Russia and Japan are "xenophobic" for not wanting mass migration.

