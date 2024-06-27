EXCLUSIVE SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership. 48 Hours ONLY!
Man Who Killed Two at a Chick-fil-A in Texas Is an Illegal Immigrant

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on June 27, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

We recently did a post on the court appearance of a Venezuealan illegal immigrant who "accidently" shot two New York City police officers who were pursuing him. Part of his defense was that shooting at cops is part of the gang culture in Venezuela — it's just something you do. 

We didn't see too much in the news yesterday about this shooting at a Chick-fil-A in Texas. Then again, we could run Twitchy simply by posting crimes committed by illegal immigrants. Sure, President Joe Biden has said they've all been model citizens (model what now?).

The New York Post reports:

Two workers were allegedly shot and killed by an illegal migrant at a Texas Chick-fil-A on Wednesday — in the latest disturbing incident believed to have been committed by an asylum seeker.

Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, a 37-year-old native of El Salvador, was arrested and charged with capital murder after he opened fire in the fast-food joint in Irving around 3:40 p.m., according to police.

Two people, one identified as Patricia Portillo, died at the scene from gunshot wounds. The other victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification, a police spokesperson told The Post.

He fled the scene in a silver 1997 Honda sedan but was tracked down and taken into custody around 2:50 a.m. Thursday morning. 

Irving police confirmed he had an “ICE hold.”

Oh, an ICE hold. We recall Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wearing an "Abolish ICE" hat a few years ago. And one of the Venezuelan illegal immigrants accused of raping and murdering a 12-year-old in Houston was wearing an ICE ankle monitor as he was strangling the girl.

Careful … it was a two-week news cycle when President Trump called members of the deadly MS-13 gang "animals."

Fox News reports that an official said this was "a targeted incident" and that Mendoza Argueta is married to a Chick-fil-A employee who witnessed the shooting.

They're here to pick vegetables and clean our toilets.

Remember that China and Russia and Japan are "xenophobic" for not wanting mass migration.

***

