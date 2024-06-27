Illegal Who Shot Two Police Officers Says That's Just What They Do in His Country

As Twitchy reported earlier this month, a 19-year-old illegal immigrant from Venezuela shot two NYPD officers after they tried to stop him for driving a scooter the wrong way down a one-way street. (Is it just this editor, or are a lot of crimes being committed by illegals from Venezuela?)

Bernardo Raul Castro Mata appeared in court Wednesday to face attempted first-degree murder charges. Mata was reportedly in a gang wanted for robbies in New York, and made some shocking claims while in court. He said that guns are smuggled into migrant shelters in deliveries of food to avoid going through metal detectors. He also noted that in Venezuela, shooting at cops is just sort of everyday life.

BREAKING: Illegal alien who gunned down two NYPD officers says kiIIing cops is his culture.



He works for the Venezuelan TDA gang.



Bernardo Raul Castro Mata (19) revealed that firearms are smuggled into the NYC shelters through the food deliveries.



Robberies are up 300% in the… pic.twitter.com/5XZfyJElUE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 27, 2024

Robberies are up 300% in the past year and police trace it back to the influx of illegals flooding New York City.

Whoa, hold up. We were assured that violent crime was way down under President Biden and that the illegals flooding over the Southern border have been "model citizens."

Donald Trump is branded xenophobic for saying that other countries are not sending their best, and are emptying their jails and exporting criminals to the U.S.

CBS News reports:

According to court documents, Mata, who lived in a migrant shelter and remains in custody at Bellevue Hospital, told detectives he's a member of a Venezuelan gang and that guns are smuggled into shelters through food delivery packages to avoid metal detectors. He also said it's common practice for Tren de Aragua members to shoot at police officers because Venezuelan officers shoot at gang members for minor infractions. However, he plead not guilty, claiming the gun wasn't his and it accidentally went off during the encounter with police. … Detectives say Mata had previous encounters with police and when he was arrested, he had two stolen credit cards on him that linked him to other crimes.

There's nothing to worry about, though. Just yesterday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas assured reporters that immigrants crossing the border are checked out: "We screen and vet individuals!" he insisted, after a reporter asked about the two Venezualan nationals who allegedly raped and strangled a 12-year-old girl.

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 27, 2024

Well we have to respect the culture of all noble immigrants — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) June 27, 2024

Once again, the gun "accidentally went off" and two police officers were shot.

How much more needs to happen ? — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) June 27, 2024

Yet taxpayers continue to fund these shelters where illegals traffic guns, drugs and humans.



Disgraceful. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 27, 2024

I have heard from Venezuelans in Florida that Venezuela’s communist government is releasing violent criminals from their prisons and sending them to southern border. — Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) June 27, 2024

In other news, the crime rate in Venezuela has decreased dramatically. — Jen (@IlliniJen) June 27, 2024





Hey didn’t Alejandro Mayorkas say that they vet every person coming across the border? Could I get a fact check on that? — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) June 27, 2024

People like this have zero interest in integrating into society and should not be permitted in the US. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 27, 2024

Illegals don't want to assimilate to American society, so why do we openly allow them to enter our country? — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 27, 2024

Just wait till they're issuing them badges. Already coming to IL, CA and WA. — NC Scout (@Brushbeater) June 27, 2024

I thought crime was down? 😂 — Scott (@ScottPolhamus) June 27, 2024

And in his culture, he'd be facing a firing squad for these crimes… so let's not deprive this illegal of his cultural heritage. — Gianni POV (@giannipov) June 27, 2024

"I'm innocent, I'm just trying to get bread to feed my family."



"They told me this was OK when I got here, go ask Biden" — TEMPLER (@TEMPLERTV) June 27, 2024

And where'd he get the scooter? It was unregistered and unlicensed. Do they smuggle those into shelters as well?

"Hey, the gun went off by accident and even so, in Venezuela it's common to shoot at cops over minor infractions." What a defense.

