Illegal Who Shot Two Police Officers Says That's Just What They Do in His Country

EXCLUSIVE SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership. 48 Hours ONLY!
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on June 27, 2024
Meme screenshot

As Twitchy reported earlier this month, a 19-year-old illegal immigrant from Venezuela shot two NYPD officers after they tried to stop him for driving a scooter the wrong way down a one-way street. (Is it just this editor, or are a lot of crimes being committed by illegals from Venezuela?) 

Bernardo Raul Castro Mata appeared in court Wednesday to face attempted first-degree murder charges. Mata was reportedly in a gang wanted for robbies in New York, and made some shocking claims while in court. He said that guns are smuggled into migrant shelters in deliveries of food to avoid going through metal detectors. He also noted that in Venezuela, shooting at cops is just sort of everyday life.

Robberies are up 300% in the past year and police trace it back to the influx of illegals flooding New York City.

Whoa, hold up. We were assured that violent crime was way down under President Biden and that the illegals flooding over the Southern border have been "model citizens."

Donald Trump is branded xenophobic for saying that other countries are not sending their best, and are emptying their jails and exporting criminals to the U.S. 

CBS News reports:

According to court documents, Mata, who lived in a migrant shelter and remains in custody at Bellevue Hospital, told detectives he's a member of a Venezuelan gang and that guns are smuggled into shelters through food delivery packages to avoid metal detectors. He also said it's common practice for Tren de Aragua members to shoot at police officers because Venezuelan officers shoot at gang members for minor infractions.

However, he plead not guilty, claiming the gun wasn't his and it accidentally went off during the encounter with police.

Detectives say Mata had previous encounters with police and when he was arrested, he had two stolen credit cards on him that linked him to other crimes.

There's nothing to worry about, though. Just yesterday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas assured reporters that immigrants crossing the border are checked out: "We screen and vet individuals!" he insisted, after a reporter asked about the two Venezualan nationals who allegedly raped and strangled a 12-year-old girl.

Once again, the gun "accidentally went off" and two police officers were shot.


And where'd he get the scooter? It was unregistered and unlicensed. Do they smuggle those into shelters as well?

"Hey, the gun went off by accident and even so, in Venezuela it's common to shoot at cops over minor infractions." What a defense.

***

