Illegal Alien Was Wearing ICE Ankle Monitor During Murder of Houston Girl

This editor continues his challenge: name ONE competent person in the Biden administration. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached by the House but the articles of impeachment are languishing on Sen. Chuck Schumer's desk.

As we told you the other day, MSNBC's Joy Reid and Rep. Rashida Tlaib had a good chuckle over the fear-mongering the Republicans were indulging in after two illegal aliens raped and killed 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston. The girl was lured under a bridge, tied up, sexually assaulted, and strangled before being dumped in the creek. Both suspects, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, are Venezuelan nationals (like Laken Riley's killer) who've been charged with capital murder.

Mayorkas gave a press conference Wednesday, and a reporter noted that one of the suspects was wearing an ICE ankle monitor during the assault.

REPORTER: An illegal arrested in the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl was wearing an ICE ankle monitor *during* the crime. How can you say the safety of the American people is your priority?



MAYORKAS: "We screen and vet individuals!" pic.twitter.com/AdcEi9PcGN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2024

It's unbelievable this guy is still around.

If rapists and murderers are getting through the vetting, what the hell are we vetting for? — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) June 26, 2024

That's even WORSE. If he "screens and vets" people coming across our border, WHY is he letting in criminals? — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) June 26, 2024

This dude needs to go far far away from holding any type of critical job. — Laurie (@UltraLorie) June 26, 2024

Agreed.

You do not let illegals in first, then deal with the consequences later. That is NOT protecting Americans. — Barbara (@LadyBarbara24) June 26, 2024

If the illegal was wearing an ankle monitor, ICE already knew he was a threat to society, yet he was let go.



It has nothing to do with screening and vetting, what they’re doing ain’t working. — 🌷Silvina🌷 (@SilvinaFlorida) June 26, 2024

Must have been a concern if they put a monitoring bracelet on him... is that not a red flag? — Financial prepper (@Financialpreppr) June 26, 2024

Why did he have an ankle monitor, and who was supposed to be keeping track of him?

Mayorkas is lying his ass off. He's covering. He knows he won't be prosecuted, 'cause he's just an employee working for the Biden syndicate. — MrBill (@mrbr3c) June 26, 2024

They may be screening and vetting the paltry number of individuals they stop but certainly aren't doing so with the millions of individuals who have entered illegally during Biden's tenure. — What the Hell? (@AmericanByGod) June 26, 2024

The lack of emotion with that dude is alarming. https://t.co/BWAzQO9G0Z — brad (@isenbek) June 26, 2024

He should be in prison. — GentileBeliever (@ccspan1964) June 26, 2024

Imagine four more years of this 😳 — BBallMom (@boss_lady567) June 26, 2024

Imagine how wide open the border will be if Joe Biden doesn't have to worry about reelection?

If they screen and vet people, how did this happen? — Lindi (@LindiKCullen) June 26, 2024

He's corrupt, cruel, a liar and totally unqualified for the title he holds — dzielny pies (@argus03) June 26, 2024

We wouldn't accept these BS answers from a local mayor. What happened to impeachment? — NewtonLeroy (@NewtonLeroy1) June 26, 2024

The safety of Americans is not their concern, they likely have ulterior motives for wanting the influx of illegal immigrants and this is just collateral damage in their eyes — All Hallows Patriot Apparel (@AllHallowsPat) June 26, 2024

He's done nothing to secure the border or the American people. He is lying, incompetent or making sure the great replacement happens. — CessnaDriver (@MoccamsRazor) June 26, 2024

What has he done to secure the border? Name one thing.

Speaking of screening and vetting, what about that New York Post report about 400 migrants brought to the U.S. from Central Asia and other places by an ISIS-affiliated human smuggling network? Mayorkas denies it.

Impeached DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas DENIES "at least 400 migrants with potential ISIS ties recently crossed into the United States" after they were released by the Biden administration pic.twitter.com/4oZzWwvu8w — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2024

He's making a distinction (in his head) that the 400 people smuggled by ISIS over the border aren't necessarily 'tied' to ISIS but just ISIS customers. He doesn't know if they are members of ISIS. So I think that is why he's able to deny the report. — @amuse (@amuse) June 26, 2024

Bookmark it. — K. L. March (@two_bysea) June 26, 2024

The logical follow up to that answer would be.....



"If not 400, then how many are there"? — Beau Bronson (@BeauBronson2) June 26, 2024

The number was probably 399. That’s why he said 400 was an incorrect number. — CS Designs (@Designs4people2) June 26, 2024

We're not telling you who to vote for, but we're asking you to imagine four more years over a "secure" border under this fool.

