Illegal Alien Was Wearing ICE Ankle Monitor During Murder of Houston Girl

Brett T.  |  4:40 PM on June 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This editor continues his challenge: name ONE competent person in the Biden administration. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached by the House but the articles of impeachment are languishing on Sen. Chuck Schumer's desk.

As we told you the other day, MSNBC's Joy Reid and Rep. Rashida Tlaib had a good chuckle over the fear-mongering the Republicans were indulging in after two illegal aliens raped and killed 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston. The girl was lured under a bridge, tied up, sexually assaulted, and strangled before being dumped in the creek. Both suspects, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, are Venezuelan nationals (like Laken Riley's killer) who've been charged with capital murder.

Mayorkas gave a press conference Wednesday, and a reporter noted that one of the suspects was wearing an ICE ankle monitor during the assault.

It's unbelievable this guy is still around.

Agreed.

Why did he have an ankle monitor, and who was supposed to be keeping track of him?

Imagine how wide open the border will be if Joe Biden doesn't have to worry about reelection?

What has he done to secure the border? Name one thing.

Speaking of screening and vetting, what about that New York Post report about 400 migrants brought to the U.S. from Central Asia and other places by an ISIS-affiliated human smuggling network? Mayorkas denies it.

We're not telling you who to vote for, but we're asking you to imagine four more years over a "secure" border under this fool.

***


Tags: DHS ISIS MURDER RAPE ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS

