Mayorkas Says There's No Evidence People ISIS-Affiliated Group Smuggled Into the US Intend Any Harm

On his first day in office, President Biden undid dozens of Trump executive orders that were helping keep the border secure, and subsequently millions of people flowed into the U.S. illegally and with this administration's blessing.

At first, they tried lying about the border being secure:

Biden says the border is “safe and orderly and humane.”



Kamala says “we have a secure border.”



Mayorkas says “the border is secure.”



They are all liars.pic.twitter.com/fZ8Tbfka2B — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2023

That's the "how it started" part.

Now here's the "how it's going" update:

DHS identifies 400 migrants smuggled into US by ISIS-affiliated network https://t.co/huRGEvkYdX pic.twitter.com/DeyTbFaJQ3 — New York Post (@nypost) June 26, 2024

The country is not in the best of hands:

The Department of Homeland Security has identified over 400 migrants who were brought to the US from Central Asia and other places by an ISIS-affiliated human smuggling network — and the whereabouts of more than 50 of them are unknown, according to an unsettling report. More than 150 of the migrants have been arrested, but the locations of another 50 remain unknown, three US officials told NBC News, adding that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking to arrest those involved on immigration charges.

Meanwhile, the government official who helped allow this to happen is trying to assure everybody there's nothing to worry about:

Mayorkas says there’s “no evidence” illegals Biden lets in from Central Asia — a hotbed of ISIS-K terrorism — are “plotting to harm the United States” pic.twitter.com/d5rTRzdsDS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2024

November can't get here fast enough.

these people just endlessly insult us https://t.co/ekIh0gB0ES — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 26, 2024

It'll be a miracle if something very bad doesn't happen as a direct result of Biden's open border, all while people like Mayorkas try and convince everybody all is well.