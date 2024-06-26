Mayorkas Says There's No Evidence People ISIS-Affiliated Group Smuggled Into the US Intend Any Harm

The Big Dummies Behind the Biden Campaign Account Release Trump Attack Ad and...
Doug P.  |  9:45 AM on June 26, 2024
meme

On his first day in office, President Biden undid dozens of Trump executive orders that were helping keep the border secure, and subsequently millions of people flowed into the U.S. illegally and with this administration's blessing.

At first, they tried lying about the border being secure:

That's the "how it started" part.

Now here's the "how it's going" update: 

The country is not in the best of hands:

The Department of Homeland Security has identified over 400 migrants who were brought to the US from Central Asia and other places by an ISIS-affiliated human smuggling network — and the whereabouts of more than 50 of them are unknown, according to an unsettling report.

More than 150 of the migrants have been arrested, but the locations of another 50 remain unknown, three US officials told NBC News, adding that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking to arrest those involved on immigration charges.

Meanwhile, the government official who helped allow this to happen is trying to assure everybody there's nothing to worry about:

November can't get here fast enough. 

It'll be a miracle if something very bad doesn't happen as a direct result of Biden's open border, all while people like Mayorkas try and convince everybody all is well.

