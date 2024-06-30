No, We're Not: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says 'Non-Political Class' Americans Shocked by Biden’s Mental State

This is a masterclass in gaslighting. Holy cow.

The average, non-political class American has known something is wrong with Biden for quite some time. It was the political class -- and the media -- who pretended Biden was fine until Thursday's debate.

I’ve heard from numerous friends who are lifelong democrats, who can’t stand Trump, who’ve said if it’s Trump v. Biden they’re voting for Trump. Hard to express how shocked average Americans not in the political class are to learn the state of the current President. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) June 30, 2024

It's not hard to express.

We all knew this. We saw the videos that the White House called 'cheap fakes'. We saw how all the Democrats said Biden was sharp as a tack in private meetings.

It was the political class who was lying about Biden's abilities and mental acuity.

They're just mad they can't lie and gaslight about it anymore.

Brave Alyssa blocked replies.

Well, they’ve been lied to by media and democrats close to Biden all this time. Imagine the cylinders turning in their minds right now…𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘸𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦? https://t.co/l3X5cnCpAq — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) June 30, 2024

EVERYTHING.

lol they are trying so hard to sideline Biden. Republicans, their advisors and stupid media should STFU about this and hope he stays in the race. https://t.co/gIGzR0CMpl — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) June 30, 2024

Pretty much this.

The lady is not a Trump supporter. You can't whistle past this graveyard. https://t.co/mv2hqIrP50 — blank (@laura_lrnzo) June 30, 2024

No, you can't.

Biden will lose to Trump in November. It's one thing for advisors to support the president; it's another for them to make every decision because the president isn't capable. https://t.co/Vy8ymsg9lI — Shermichael Singleton (@MrShermichael) June 30, 2024

This is accurate. Which is why the Left is panicking.

All anecdotal. I know friends who don't like Trump or Biden and somehow hate Kamala more than either, but can't express why. https://t.co/eZ33fdFYGs — The Real Adam (@thereal_adam) June 30, 2024

Which is why they're not floating Kamala as a replacement.

We need to do anything in our power to force the democrats to make Joe to step aside. I have huge respect for the president but he will not be able to win against Donald. Saving the country from tyranny and preserving the rule of law will be his biggest legacy if he steps aside. https://t.co/7P8iKOyJfx — Alex Rodriguez (@AlexRguezz) June 30, 2024

The rumor is Biden is talking with family today at Camp David to discuss the future of the campaign. We'll see how that goes.

After ONE bad debate? F**king laughable. https://t.co/7xvIjK6zng — Matt Thomas (@MattMojoMan) June 30, 2024

This seems to be the developing excuse -- one bad debate. Despite the fact they're now admitting Biden has 'brain farts' and is best between 10 am and 4 pm.

Guys, I think it might be helpful to point out that we’re in the second wave of “if you don’t do what we want, you’re going to lose” phase of the post debate coverage. lol. It might help some folk who may needlessly stress today to know that. https://t.co/QoB6xi5GCn — Leland Towns Jr. (@ltowns44) June 30, 2024

Possibly an explanation for it.

But the big thing here is the gaslighting: the average, non-political American knew this. We're not shocked; the political class is the one who realizes they got caught lying about Biden's mental status, and now they can't, anymore.