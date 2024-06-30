Massive Amounts of COPIUM: Keith Olbermann Blames Biden’s Debate Debacle on Cold Medicine
No, We're Not: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says 'Non-Political Class' Americans Shocked by Biden’s Mental State

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on June 30, 2024
Townhall Media

This is a masterclass in gaslighting. Holy cow.

The average, non-political class American has known something is wrong with Biden for quite some time. It was the political class -- and the media -- who pretended Biden was fine until Thursday's debate.

It's not hard to express.

We all knew this. We saw the videos that the White House called 'cheap fakes'. We saw how all the Democrats said Biden was sharp as a tack in private meetings.

It was the political class who was lying about Biden's abilities and mental acuity.

They're just mad they can't lie and gaslight about it anymore.

Brave Alyssa blocked replies.

EVERYTHING.

Pretty much this.

No, you can't.

This is accurate. Which is why the Left is panicking.

Which is why they're not floating Kamala as a replacement.

The rumor is Biden is talking with family today at Camp David to discuss the future of the campaign. We'll see how that goes.

This seems to be the developing excuse -- one bad debate. Despite the fact they're now admitting Biden has 'brain farts' and is best between 10 am and 4 pm.

Possibly an explanation for it.

But the big thing here is the gaslighting: the average, non-political American knew this. We're not shocked; the political class is the one who realizes they got caught lying about Biden's mental status, and now they can't, anymore.

Tags: 2024 DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN THE VIEW PRESIDENT TRUMP

