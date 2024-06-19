'ORDERS RECEIVED'! Here's How Aggressively the Media's Pushing Biden WH's 'Cheap Fake' Talking Point

As you know, when it comes to the Dems, Biden campaign and media, the words of the week are "cheap fake." Those videos you've seen of Biden? You didn't really see them, according to the dutiful hack media who have been eager to prove to the White House that they got the memo to push the Biden press office's preferred spin. Here's just one example:

‘CHEAP FAKES!’ The Biden campaign is so screwed that today, they rolled out a new strategy to tell Americans they can't believe their own eyes when seeing video evidence of Biden's mental decline.



They're panicking. pic.twitter.com/ShG2M8ikm5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 18, 2024

How aggressively has the media been pushing the "cheap fakes" narrative?

According to Grabien News' Tom Elliott, the amount of time the media's been doing the White House's bidding when it comes to this spin is impressive indeed:

ORDERS RECEIVED: In the last 3 days, the corporate media has spent 49 hours circulating the White House's "cheap fakes" talking point pic.twitter.com/1R3tPmm7To — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 19, 2024

Now that's a lot of heavy lifting! They're determined to carry Biden across the finish line one way or another.

Beware of press flacks warning of "cheap fakes", as they themselves are the biggest fakes of all. https://t.co/v4qXSKwuTf — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) June 19, 2024

Yes, so many in the media are in fact "cheap fakes" of journalists.