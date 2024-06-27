Buyers Remorse: As Government Mandates EVs, Nearly HALF of Current Owners Want to Switch Back to Gas Cars

Nightmarish 'Fleshy' Robot Made From Living Human Skin Cells Is Capable of Making...
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on June 27, 2024
Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

EVs -- like communism -- are great in theory. In practice, especially on a large scale, they're not as good as they need to be. With expensive batteries that don't do well in the cold (and are prone to massively hot, dangerous fires that burn for days), limited charging stations, the environmental damage and child slave labor required to manufacture them, and studies that show charging them is more expensive than gas, a lot of people can't afford EVs.

That hasn't stopped the government from mandating them, anyway.

But a recent study shows nearly half of current EV owners would switch back to gas-powered cars.

Whoops.

Pete Butigeig hardest hit.

More from The New York Post:

The biggest reason EV owners cited for wanting to return to owning a gas-powered vehicle was the lack of available charging infrastructure (35%); the second-highest reason cited was that the total cost of owning an EV was too high (34%). Nearly 1 in 3, 32%, said their driving patterns on long-distance trips were affected too much due to having an EV.

McKinsey found that consumers’ satisfaction globally with charging availability has improved some since last year’s survey but noted it “still has a long way to go.”

Of the EV owners across all countries, 11% said the infrastructure where they live is well set up in terms of charge points, 40% said there were not enough chargers along highways and main roads, and 38% said there were not enough chargers in close proximity to them.

We also don't have the electrical grid infrastructure to manage the demand of charging EVs. At then end of 2023, there were 288.5 million vehicles in operation in the United States. We can't charge them all.

Possibly.

Yep.

Just wait until it's the only option we have, if Democrats get their way.

Takes longer than 20 minutes.

Will never break even, while the Democrats insist it'll save you money.

That's government for you -- ideas so great, they have to mandate them.

That about sums it up.

Nailed it.

Yes they are.

And a gas-powered car is far more reliable.

Everyone, that's who.

Oh, except the Secretary of Transportation.

Tags: CARS ELECTRIC CARS ENVIRONMENTALISM GAS GAS PRICES MANDATE

