Buyers Remorse: As Government Mandates EVs, Nearly HALF of Current Owners Want to Switch Back to Gas Cars

EVs -- like communism -- are great in theory. In practice, especially on a large scale, they're not as good as they need to be. With expensive batteries that don't do well in the cold (and are prone to massively hot, dangerous fires that burn for days), limited charging stations, the environmental damage and child slave labor required to manufacture them, and studies that show charging them is more expensive than gas, a lot of people can't afford EVs.

That hasn't stopped the government from mandating them, anyway.

But a recent study shows nearly half of current EV owners would switch back to gas-powered cars.

Nearly half of American electric vehicle owners want to go back to gas-powered cars: study https://t.co/xxjZ6CpaW6 pic.twitter.com/IvdvS3wMgb — New York Post (@nypost) June 26, 2024

Whoops.

Pete Butigeig hardest hit.

More from The New York Post:

The biggest reason EV owners cited for wanting to return to owning a gas-powered vehicle was the lack of available charging infrastructure (35%); the second-highest reason cited was that the total cost of owning an EV was too high (34%). Nearly 1 in 3, 32%, said their driving patterns on long-distance trips were affected too much due to having an EV. McKinsey found that consumers’ satisfaction globally with charging availability has improved some since last year’s survey but noted it “still has a long way to go.” Of the EV owners across all countries, 11% said the infrastructure where they live is well set up in terms of charge points, 40% said there were not enough chargers along highways and main roads, and 38% said there were not enough chargers in close proximity to them.

We also don't have the electrical grid infrastructure to manage the demand of charging EVs. At then end of 2023, there were 288.5 million vehicles in operation in the United States. We can't charge them all.

I think Toyota has the correct strategy. No electric only vehicles, but all their models have hybrid versions. — MegaChimp (@ChimpMega) June 26, 2024

Possibly.

They bought into the democrat hype. Now the hype is over and they are stuck with a half useless car. — Deep State Response Team 🇺🇸 (@DStateRespTeam) June 26, 2024

Yep.

Just wait until it's the only option we have, if Democrats get their way.

I don’t have 20 minutes to sit around and charge my car lmfao. Hit the gas pump then hit the road ✌🏽 — 𝕋𝕖𝕖 ☘︎ (@tripleg4L) June 26, 2024

Takes longer than 20 minutes.

Bought a PHEV and it’s ok for a lot of local trips. Will never break even on the extra 10k in price tho. Wouldn’t do it again. — 30 Helens Agree: Racism Caused My Tumor (@30_Helens_Redux) June 26, 2024

Will never break even, while the Democrats insist it'll save you money.

Take away the $7500 tax break and watch the sales crater. It's so great, we have to subsidize it!! LOL — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) June 26, 2024

That's government for you -- ideas so great, they have to mandate them.

EVs, one car for the cost of two. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) June 26, 2024

That about sums it up.

Nailed it.

Of course. EVs are a technological regression. Every convenience that EV makers promise is already available in a gas-powered car. https://t.co/K1WSN2FALf — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 26, 2024

Yes they are.

And a gas-powered car is far more reliable.

WHO COULD HAVE POSSIBLY PREDICTED THIS https://t.co/8Sqqe0MHmB — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 26, 2024

Everyone, that's who.

Oh, except the Secretary of Transportation.