Pete Buttigieg Says Moving to EVs Is Like Moving From a Landline to a Cell Phone

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been the Biden administration's number one electric car salesman. He acts like he gets a commission on every one sold. On Fox News, Buttigieg noted a cooling in the market for Teslas but said there's competition out there now — people really are buying electric cars.

Buttigieg noted his frustration in debating people who resist the transition to an EV. He said it's like it's the early 2000s and people wanting to hang on to their landlines forever.

🚨 Pete Buttigieg disparages Americans who don't want to be forced into electric vehicles:



"I feel like it's the early 2000s and I'm talking to some people who think that we can just have landline phones forever." pic.twitter.com/fnHXMOGdlu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 2, 2024

We didn't have these kinds of troubles transitioning away from the horse and buggy to the automobile.



Must have something to do with the product itself. https://t.co/EDyXnD0jri — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) April 2, 2024

A lot of people keep a landline for its proven reliability in case cell service goes down for some reason.

I genuinely don’t think Democrats know how electricity is made. — 🐬 Harold Potter (@HarrryP1701) April 2, 2024

I lived most of my life in Philly and my block only had parking on the other side of the street. How could I have charged an electric vehicle? There are millions of people like me. — Matt Grilli (@grilli262) April 2, 2024

Easy, you install a charger in your garage. Oh, you don't have a garage? Hmm …

I can’t remember the government taking away my land line. It was a free market decision. They still exist and everyone who wants one can have one. @PeteButtigieg is a communist. — Mark Starrett 🇺🇸 (@MTStarrett) April 2, 2024

Remember when the government put artificial restrictions in place to coerce consumers away from landline phones while compelling us to buy cellular ones? — JD Breen (@realjdbreen) April 2, 2024

Having a landline costs a fraction of a fraction of a fraction of what an electric vehicle costs on average.



Otherwise, great analogy from the smartest guy in the administration. https://t.co/thp4UVjTOy — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 2, 2024

Also, the government didn't have to subsidize cellphones to make them competitive w/landlines. The better tech won...organically, just like cars did against horse & buggy. Nothing organic about EVs. — WSG (@WScottGordon) April 2, 2024

He is so out of touch with average Americans it’s mind blowing — Don Coffman (@speedbump67) April 2, 2024

“My phone battery just died.” AT&T minimum wage employee: “That’ll be $27,567 to replace.” — Davey Jones (@icelebrate250) April 2, 2024

The condescension just oozes from this administration. And, Pete, just so you know…some of us STILL have a landline, as well as cell phones. And guess what. A couple of years ago when we had an ice storm that knocked out all power and cell towers, that puppy came in real handy. — Janeen Hawley (@HawleyJaneen) April 2, 2024

We remember a story of a charging station not working because of the extreme cold.

The disconnect from these elitists and average Americans is palatable - such as my 82 year old mother who needs/uses a landline & cannot afford basic housing & food let alone an electric vehicle. What a clueless jerk he is and it's that simple @PeteButtigieg — Shelley Matheny (@ShelleyMatheny) April 2, 2024

Oh and I still have a landline because my cell doesn't work in my house. — Jersey Lori 🇺🇸 (@Doglover02Kane) April 2, 2024

DEI hire has no idea where electricity comes from, the role high interest rates play in purchase, or that internal combustion engines will be perennially popular. What a dumb comparison. https://t.co/FlVds644o3 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 2, 2024





Buttigieg thinks Americans should get with the program, because this is the future, whether they like it or not.

