Pete Buttigieg Says Moving to EVs Is Like Moving From a Landline to a Cell Phone

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on April 02, 2024
Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been the Biden administration's number one electric car salesman. He acts like he gets a commission on every one sold. On Fox News, Buttigieg noted a cooling in the market for Teslas but said there's competition out there now — people really are buying electric cars.

Buttigieg noted his frustration in debating people who resist the transition to an EV. He said it's like it's the early 2000s and people wanting to hang on to their landlines forever.

A lot of people keep a landline for its proven reliability in case cell service goes down for some reason.

Easy, you install a charger in your garage. Oh, you don't have a garage? Hmm …

We remember a story of a charging station not working because of the extreme cold.

Buttigieg thinks Americans should get with the program, because this is the future, whether they like it or not.

***

