Wait Until They Learn About EVs: Gen Z Will Give Up Vaping in 'Solidarity' With Congo Over Cobalt Mines

Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on December 04, 2023
Twitchy/Twitter

We'd be surprised if any member of Gen Z could find the Republic of Congo on a map without assistance, and yet they're ready to quit vaping in solidarity with the African nation.

Advertisement

Why? Cobalt mining.

The New York Post has more details:

While Generation Z seems unmoved by the associated health risks or growing environmental concerns, they take social justice very seriously.

Creator Kristina, 25, amassed millions of views when she said she was quitting vaping after learning about the child labour and slave like conditions taking place in the Congo mines.

Modern electronics like computers, smartphones, and disposal vapes are often powered by cobalt; a large amount of the world’s supply is mined in the Congo, and it has been reported that conditions are so bad they conflict with basic human rights for workers.

When Kristina discovered this she announced that she was “f**king quitting” before explaining that consumerism was to blame for the issues happening in the Congo.

Who wants to tell them about electric vehicles, which use cobalt in their batteries.

Advertisement

A very fair point. Cobalt is in many electronics.

Make it make sense.

Like we pointed out above, they couldn't find it on a map if they tried.

That's what we said.

The freak out will be epic.

Spoiler alert: it's a lot more than a vape.

That'll pretty much be the extent of it.

Where's the lie?

That's how they pick their moral outrages, too.

Advertisement

Something definitely went off the rails somewhere.

That seems to be the consensus.

But they're doing something, and it makes them feel morally superior, and that's what's important here.

Well, yeah, but that's not why they're doing it.

Sure is tempting, isn't it?

Also a distinct possibility here.

Advertisement

Wouldn't that be 1) wild and 2) explain so much?

Actual sacrifices? Ain't happening.

Where is SMOD when you need him?

This is the latest virtue signaling, driven by TikTok, will last -- as someone said above -- about 15 minutes until the next fad comes along and the cycle repeats itself.

***

Advertisement
Advertisement