Wait Until They Learn About EVs: Gen Z Will Give Up Vaping in 'Solidarity' With Congo Over Cobalt Mines

We'd be surprised if any member of Gen Z could find the Republic of Congo on a map without assistance, and yet they're ready to quit vaping in solidarity with the African nation.

Advertisement

Why? Cobalt mining.

Gen Z might quit vaping to show solidarity with the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo — here’s why https://t.co/fGlQYCN2Pv pic.twitter.com/T3MevWFzha — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2023

The New York Post has more details:

While Generation Z seems unmoved by the associated health risks or growing environmental concerns, they take social justice very seriously. Creator Kristina, 25, amassed millions of views when she said she was quitting vaping after learning about the child labour and slave like conditions taking place in the Congo mines. Modern electronics like computers, smartphones, and disposal vapes are often powered by cobalt; a large amount of the world’s supply is mined in the Congo, and it has been reported that conditions are so bad they conflict with basic human rights for workers. When Kristina discovered this she announced that she was “f**king quitting” before explaining that consumerism was to blame for the issues happening in the Congo.

Who wants to tell them about electric vehicles, which use cobalt in their batteries.

But they won't stop using TikTok on their cobalt fueled cellphones.

Hypocrite much? — Salt Army Commando (@Leftyslayer) December 4, 2023

A very fair point. Cobalt is in many electronics.

addicted to vaping & tik tok but also the voice of the future, got it — 5th Chamber (@KillaHills10307) December 4, 2023

Make it make sense.

Gen Z doesn't even know that the Democratic Republic of Congo exists. — WhirlwindBeserk (@WhirlwindBeserk) December 3, 2023

Like we pointed out above, they couldn't find it on a map if they tried.

Wait until they find out how the materials for their Tesla battery are mined. — The Dissident Ape (@basementpoli) December 4, 2023

That's what we said.

Really, wait until they find out about EV batteries — Hello (@postingthenews1) December 4, 2023

The freak out will be epic.

Wait until they find out how much cobalt goes into an electric car’s battery. — Jay (@Carpe_Felis) December 3, 2023

Spoiler alert: it's a lot more than a vape.

Spoiler alert: they might do something, or give something up for long enough to take a selfie and post it on socials, but that's it. — Eric Blair (@EricBla62316405) December 4, 2023

That'll pretty much be the extent of it.

Where's the lie?

That's how they pick their moral outrages, too.

Advertisement

We have failed our children https://t.co/ECDx9EGslV — Kaya (@sisterinferior) December 4, 2023

Something definitely went off the rails somewhere.

That seems to be the consensus.

Yes, quitting vaping will really make a difference. https://t.co/U6rdoiSpJs — Redo of Vaping Waifus (@vapingwaifus1) December 4, 2023

But they're doing something, and it makes them feel morally superior, and that's what's important here.

I hope they do it more for their health https://t.co/veqk68PukV — Andres Mac (@AndresMac99423) December 4, 2023

Well, yeah, but that's not why they're doing it.

We need to give up on Gen Z and focus on alpha, they’re hopeless — Burndown (@CryptoX0r) December 3, 2023

Sure is tempting, isn't it?

*For 15 minutes until they move on to the next fad. — Lord Quas (@SleveMcDichae1) December 3, 2023

Also a distinct possibility here.

One day we’re going to discover that Gen Z was really just one long episode of Punk’d. https://t.co/vHzU44g5jT pic.twitter.com/eUUgVbItH9 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 3, 2023

Advertisement

Wouldn't that be 1) wild and 2) explain so much?

You know what would be more impactful on cobalt mining than quitting vaping? Quitting your smartphone, which uses far more cobalt than a vape. Also, not buying electric cars, which again use orders of magnitude more cobalt than either. https://t.co/u9oha4DpQY — Mike Coté 🎅🎄🎅🎄 (@ratlpolicy) December 3, 2023

Actual sacrifices? Ain't happening.

Get here now, doomsday comet. I can’t take it anymore. — Butts (@BennyButts00) December 3, 2023

Where is SMOD when you need him?

This is the latest virtue signaling, driven by TikTok, will last -- as someone said above -- about 15 minutes until the next fad comes along and the cycle repeats itself.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!