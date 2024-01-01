This Is Fine: Lithium Ion Batteries Burn for DAYS Off Coast of Alaska

Sounds Extortion-y: Chicago's Socialist Mayor Demands Reparations to 'Reduce Violent Crime...
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 01, 2024
Sarah D.

The Biden administration is pushing -- hard -- for electric vehicles. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says it's happening with or without us (LOL, okay, Skippy). There are problems with EVs -- from lack of charging stations, to limited resources, to manufacturers and unions opposing EVs -- that cannot be ignored because the government mandates we go all electric.

Between Christmas and New Year's, a cargo ship was anchored off the coast of Alaska because the load of lithium-ion batteries it was carrying caught fire.

Initially it was told to continue into harbor:

Wow.

No, that doesn't sound good. At all.

Yes, there was a fire a week and a half ago. And it was the plant's second fire in a month.

Then the ship was kept off the coast of Alaska while the fire burned. And it burned for nearly a week.

From The Daily Mail:

A large cargo ship carrying lithium batteries which caught on fire has reached Alaska but continues to be held two miles offshore while responders attempt to extinguish the blaze.

The 19-strong crew managed to make it to shore with no injuries reported, according to the US Coast Guard.

The Genius Star XI was carrying a load of lithium-ion batteries across the Pacific Ocean, from Vietnam to San Diego when the cargo caught on fire, the guard's Alaska district said in a release.

WHAT? People React to This Odd Fact About the Grandson of John Tyler, Tenth President of the US
FuzzyChimp
The number of fires from lithium-ion batteries -- found in EVs, scooters, laptops and phones -- is on the rise. These fires burn longer and hotter than other fires. Between 2019 and 2023, New York and San Francisco responded to 669 battery-related fires, and in June of last year four people died after a fire broke out in an e-bike shop in New York and quickly spread to the apartments above the shop.

There are risks that come with lithium-ion batteries. Risks firefighters aren't equipped to handle.

And the administration is pushing them down our throats.

And a good one, too.

Such progress. Much technology. The future is bright.

'Concerns of an explosion'. Peachy.

Greta Thunberg is unavailable for comment.

What could possibly go wrong here?

Hey, if trained firefighters don't know how to deal with these types of fires, it's unlikely the crew of a cargo ship does.

Days after the fire broke out, firefighters couldn't figure out how to fight it.

Excellent question. We're going to guess it's more harmful than our gas powered cars.

Yep. It's already creating disasters in places where the elements needed for the batteries are mined.

Seems like the easy solution, except water can actually cause the fire to intensify. So we guess it's on to Plan B.

Can't you see the green energy coming off of this ship? Zero emissions, indeed!

Where will the used, dead batteries go? They'll have to go somewhere and we're willing to bet the people complaining about nuclear waste and fossil fuels will be quiet about these batteries harming the environment.

Have you heard of a car fire from a gas powered car burning for five days? No, you have not.

And all these needs -- the fire suppression systems, the department costs -- would be passed on to the consumer and taxpayers. It's unaffordable. But that's the point -- you don't get to have a car, any car.

The good news is after burning for days, the Coast Guard says it's extinguished the fire.

Wonder what the damage is going to look like.

***

Tags: ALASKA ELECTRIC CARS ENVIRONMENT ENVIRONMENTALISM FIRE

