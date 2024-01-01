This Is Fine: Lithium Ion Batteries Burn for DAYS Off Coast of Alaska

The Biden administration is pushing -- hard -- for electric vehicles. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says it's happening with or without us (LOL, okay, Skippy). There are problems with EVs -- from lack of charging stations, to limited resources, to manufacturers and unions opposing EVs -- that cannot be ignored because the government mandates we go all electric.

Between Christmas and New Year's, a cargo ship was anchored off the coast of Alaska because the load of lithium-ion batteries it was carrying caught fire.

Initially it was told to continue into harbor:

Cargo ship carrying lithium ion batteries ordered to continue to Alaska despite a fire in cargo hold https://t.co/ihqA7qCH8N — CTV News (@CTVNews) December 30, 2023

Wow.

Well that doesn’t sound good

A whole cargo ship of lithium batteries

On fire

I’m sure that will turn out fine — TheGirlOnTheBreakout (@merlot_sk) December 30, 2023

No, that doesn't sound good. At all.

There was a fire at the GM EV factory just days ago also. But sure, let's keep entertaining this is what's best for our future. — Adam Waite (@Adam_Waite_) December 30, 2023

Yes, there was a fire a week and a half ago. And it was the plant's second fire in a month.

Then the ship was kept off the coast of Alaska while the fire burned. And it burned for nearly a week.

Cargo ship carrying burning lithium ion batteries reaches Alaska but is kept offshore amid frantic battle to extinguish the blaze https://t.co/rf8LswO89T pic.twitter.com/af7xSxDGG2 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 1, 2024

From The Daily Mail:

A large cargo ship carrying lithium batteries which caught on fire has reached Alaska but continues to be held two miles offshore while responders attempt to extinguish the blaze. The 19-strong crew managed to make it to shore with no injuries reported, according to the US Coast Guard. The Genius Star XI was carrying a load of lithium-ion batteries across the Pacific Ocean, from Vietnam to San Diego when the cargo caught on fire, the guard's Alaska district said in a release.

The number of fires from lithium-ion batteries -- found in EVs, scooters, laptops and phones -- is on the rise. These fires burn longer and hotter than other fires. Between 2019 and 2023, New York and San Francisco responded to 669 battery-related fires, and in June of last year four people died after a fire broke out in an e-bike shop in New York and quickly spread to the apartments above the shop.

There are risks that come with lithium-ion batteries. Risks firefighters aren't equipped to handle.

And the administration is pushing them down our throats.

Another reason not to go electric — Debbie Laughton (@DebLaughton) January 1, 2024

And a good one, too.

Such progress. Much technology. The future is bright.

The fire started on Christmas Day in a cargo hold, a spokesperson for ship owner Wisdom Marine Group said in a statement. The crew released carbon dioxide into the hold and sealed it over concerns of an explosion. https://t.co/QKTHeCYon1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 31, 2023

'Concerns of an explosion'. Peachy.

Is this part of our green energy future? Saving the environment one cargo ship fire at a time. 🔥🔥🔥⛴️⛴️⛴️ — Free Canada (@freecanada2021) December 30, 2023

Greta Thunberg is unavailable for comment.

Yeah, watch how that one turns out. But, they want us all to be driving around on them right. — envee (@NicolinaVecchi2) December 30, 2023

What could possibly go wrong here?

Oh good, so the ship crew's solution to a fire in the cargo hold was to just seal it up and hope for the best? Because that sounds like a super safe and effective way to deal with a potentially explosive situation. — Joe (@JoeMaristela) December 31, 2023

Hey, if trained firefighters don't know how to deal with these types of fires, it's unlikely the crew of a cargo ship does.

The authorities on Saturday continued to assess how to fight a fire that broke out aboard a cargo ship that is carrying nearly 2,000 tons of lithium-ion batteries and was ordered to remain off the Alaskan coast. https://t.co/jJqLWhkKv9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 31, 2023

Days after the fire broke out, firefighters couldn't figure out how to fight it.

What kind of impact is that having on the environment? — Chad, BSEE MSIS (@MxHedroom) December 31, 2023

Excellent question. We're going to guess it's more harmful than our gas powered cars.

Spoiler: replacing huge SUV gas tanks with huge SUV batteries will just results in new kinds of environmental disasters. — @jdavey (@jdavey_2) December 31, 2023

Yep. It's already creating disasters in places where the elements needed for the batteries are mined.

Seems like the easy solution, except water can actually cause the fire to intensify. So we guess it's on to Plan B.

Can't you see the green energy coming off of this ship? Zero emissions, indeed!

The world will be a battery dump soon. And then we'll have to pay a tax to save the planet from those terrible batteries 🔋. If only we could have foreseen. — SALTCHUCK88 \\\ (@SALTCHUCK839125) December 30, 2023

Where will the used, dead batteries go? They'll have to go somewhere and we're willing to bet the people complaining about nuclear waste and fossil fuels will be quiet about these batteries harming the environment.

Can you imagine what would happen if Trudeau’s dream of battery cars running was actually possible? Can you imagine the size of the fire departments we’d need? Every home charger would need a fire suppression unit by code. Every car collision would have a 24hr fire. Insanity. — Don Crews 🌻🇺🇦🌻🇮🇱 (@DonCrews10) December 30, 2023

Have you heard of a car fire from a gas powered car burning for five days? No, you have not.

And all these needs -- the fire suppression systems, the department costs -- would be passed on to the consumer and taxpayers. It's unaffordable. But that's the point -- you don't get to have a car, any car.

The good news is after burning for days, the Coast Guard says it's extinguished the fire.

After lithium-ion batteries burned in a large cargo ship’s hold for a number of days, the U.S. Coast Guard said that the fire was out and directed the ship to anchor near Dutch Harbor, Alaska. https://t.co/wLczlvcFpT — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) January 1, 2024

Wonder what the damage is going to look like.

***

