Transportation Secretary Buttigieg says 'cars are going electric with or without us'

During President Biden's brief stop at a UAW picket line near Detroit yesterday (before jetting off to California for fundraisers with billionaires), some workers expressed their concerns about this administration's determination to force everybody into EVs:

Autoworkers aren’t just turned off by electric vehicles because they might kill their jobs. They also don’t want to purchase them, and aren’t buying into either party’s approach to electrification — a view that signals political risks for both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner. In interviews across the country Monday, many striking members of the United Auto Workers said they would likely shun EVs because of charging worries and the vehicles’ high prices.

What's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's response to those concerns?

Hey, it's going to happen "with or without us":

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg responds to workers' concerns over Biden's forced "transition" to electric vehicles:



"These cars are going electric with or without us" pic.twitter.com/lj2ouOIBNp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2023

How exactly would cars "go electric" without us?

No, the cars are going electric because of their dictate that they do. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 27, 2023

It sounds like Buttigieg wants everybody to believe that cars are going to "go electric" all on their own in the same way Dems keep trying to make it sound like guns just go off and kill people all on their own.

Then why not just let the free market take care of it Pete? Why do you have to put your thumb on the scale? — James Pickett 🇺🇲 (@jamesrpickett) September 27, 2023

GOP Sen. John Kennedy once asked somebody in this administration, "if EVs are so popular, how come the government has to pay people to drive them?" That question needs to be asked repeatedly.

No … that’s not how capitalism works.



Remove government subsidies and see what sells dollar for dollar all things being equal?!



ESG is neither clean nor affordable (see: mines being drilled for resources all over the globe) https://t.co/nfCsACnvf1 — Other Side Asset Management (@OtherSide_AM) September 27, 2023

"Remove government subsidies" is the exact opposite of the goal of this administration.

Let's talk about how the lithium for the batteries is mined and then, how electricity is generated. — 🇺🇸 CaliCatt76 🇺🇸 (@CaliCatt76) September 27, 2023

They'd like everybody to believe electricity is a magical and totally cleanly generated power source.

