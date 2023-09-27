SHOTS FIRED! AOC just LOSES it after Elon Musk says she's 'not that...
Matt Gaetz: Spending Is So Bad, You Need Gold Bars to Bribe Democrats
Here's what CNN's all over after another House Oversight bombshell about the Bidens
GROSS! Chris Cillizza absolutely SWOONS over the new bad boy behavior of John...
Kevin James and Leah Remini remind us why they are AWESOME (watch)
It's 2023 and Jemele Hill is ONCE AGAIN ranting about Colin Kaepernick's NFL...
North Korea to defecting US soldier: 'No thanks, we don't want you either'
If this isn't a threat to public safety, what is? Judge releases man...
Guess where Biden went after UAW leader said TRUMP works for the 'billionaire...
Murder in 'Bourbon Capitol' inspring a hit podcast finally results in arrest of...
Report: 95-year-old veteran kicked out of nursing home to make room for migrants
Isn't there a Commandment about this? National Cathedral honors the god of ......
People having trouble spotting EVs in Biden's climate unfriendly modes of transportation
Adam Schiff's sleep-deprived Twitter/X rant about government shutdown backfires BIGLY (wat...

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg says 'cars are going electric with or without us'

Doug P.  |  12:10 PM on September 27, 2023
AngieArtist

During President Biden's brief stop at a UAW picket line near Detroit yesterday (before jetting off to California for fundraisers with billionaires), some workers expressed their concerns about this administration's determination to force everybody into EVs: 

Advertisement

Autoworkers aren’t just turned off by electric vehicles because they might kill their jobs. They also don’t want to purchase them, and aren’t buying into either party’s approach to electrification — a view that signals political risks for both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner.

In interviews across the country Monday, many striking members of the United Auto Workers said they would likely shun EVs because of charging worries and the vehicles’ high prices.

What's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's response to those concerns?

Hey, it's going to happen "with or without us":

How exactly would cars "go electric" without us?

It sounds like Buttigieg wants everybody to believe that cars are going to "go electric" all on their own in the same way Dems keep trying to make it sound like guns just go off and kill people all on their own.

Recommended

SHOTS FIRED! AOC just LOSES it after Elon Musk says she's 'not that smart' and *popcorn*
Coucy
Advertisement

GOP Sen. John Kennedy once asked somebody in this administration, "if EVs are so popular, how come the government has to pay people to drive them?" That question needs to be asked repeatedly.

"Remove government subsidies" is the exact opposite of the goal of this administration.

They'd like everybody to believe electricity is a magical and totally cleanly generated power source.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SHOTS FIRED! AOC just LOSES it after Elon Musk says she's 'not that smart' and *popcorn*
Coucy
If this isn't a threat to public safety, what is? Judge releases man under IL's new cashless bail law
Amy Curtis
Here's what CNN's all over after another House Oversight bombshell about the Bidens
Doug P.
Kevin James and Leah Remini remind us why they are AWESOME (watch)
RickRobinson
GROSS! Chris Cillizza absolutely SWOONS over the new bad boy behavior of John Fetterman
justmindy
It's 2023 and Jemele Hill is ONCE AGAIN ranting about Colin Kaepernick's NFL unemployment problem
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SHOTS FIRED! AOC just LOSES it after Elon Musk says she's 'not that smart' and *popcorn* Coucy
Advertisement