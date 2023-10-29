Study Reveals Real Cost of Charging Electric Vehicles Equals a $17.33 Gallon of Gas

The Biden administration has argued for the duration of his presidency that electric vehicles are the way of the future. Not only will they save the planet, they'll save you money at the gas pump.

Except they won't, not at all.

NEW - True costs of fueling an electric vehicle, including excess charging costs and subsidies, is equal to $17.33 per gallon of gasoline, a new analysis found. https://t.co/SSSkctoMeO pic.twitter.com/B8fBGypSid — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 26, 2023

Yes. While the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.66, the real cost of charging an electric vehicles almost five times as much.

The Center Square reports:

The complete costs of "fueling" an electric vehicle for 10 years are $17.33 per equivalent gallon of gasoline, a new analysis from the Texas Public Policy Foundation says. The study authors say the $1.21 cost-per-gallon equivalent of charging a car cited by EV advocates excludes the real costs born by taxpayers for subsidies, utility ratepayers for energy investments, and non-electric vehicle owners for mandate-and-environmental-credit-driven higher vehicle costs, which they say total $48,698 per EV. Those costs must be included when comparing fueling costs of EVs and traditional gas-powered vehicles, TPPF maintains. “The market would be driving towards hybrids if not for this market manipulation from the federal government. We’d be reducing emissions and improving fuel economy at the same time on a much greater scale,” study author Jason Isaac told The Center Square in an interview. He then cited Toyota estimates that the batteries from one EV can power 90 hybrids and reduce emissions 37 times more than that one EV. The study adds up the costs of direct subsidies to buyers of the car and chargers; indirect subsidies in the form of avoided fuel taxes and fees, as well as electric grid generation, transmission, distribution, and overhead costs for utilities; and regulatory mandates that include fuel economy standards, EPA greenhouse gas credits, and zero-emission mandates.

So much for cost savings.

The average cost of an electric vehicle is $58,500, and the cost to replace the battery of an electric vehicle is anywhere from $4,000-$20,000.

Not saying I told you so, but… https://t.co/XUXLKjg67T — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) October 26, 2023

Lots of us told you so.

Have always thought the biggest problem with EVs is that have a costly replacement of the battery within a few years … why there is no real second hand market in EVs absent a dealer refurbing the battery etc for you … and even then https://t.co/0N3YZz5ppd — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) October 26, 2023

There are many problems with electric vehicles, and even the supposed cost savings aren't worth it.

well that is problematic for the EV crowd



and makes them pretty much unusable for most https://t.co/5T8UMkpoPr — Alberta-Leonidas (@AlbertaLeonidas) October 26, 2023

Absolutely. There are people who are struggling with gas prices and the rest of Biden's inflation; spending tens of thousands on an electric vehicle, plus the cost of charging and replacing the battery price many people out of the market.

Well done Democrats. Good job all around. 😂😂 https://t.co/LiUr7mvGWG — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) October 27, 2023

The Democrats own this.

It’s no wonder car companies are pulling back on EV production. When you’re paying $14.09 more to charge your EV than it costs to put gas in your car in Michigan, it’s not a cost effective choice. #PoorMichiganCostlyEVs https://t.co/MOoUuXHV2C pic.twitter.com/72FILIxsVd — Heather Dow (@PatriotPostGirl) October 27, 2023

The Left may not be able to do basic math, but the rest of us can.

Reminder: the Biden admin wants 50% of all vehicle sales to be electric in the next six years https://t.co/EJM9IVq0fg https://t.co/HiC4cATb5L — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 26, 2023

The good news is Biden won't be president six years from now.

What else can we do but laugh at this point?

It is shocking to see the true cose of electric vehicles broken down into a visual for everyone to see.



We all knew the expense, but this is a visual for the masses.



We're forced into paying tons by the minority for something the majority aren't demanding. https://t.co/sd5iZp8HLz — The Christopher T Martin Group (@TheCTMGroupUSA) October 27, 2023

It's unsustainable and won't last.

Absolutely. Torches and pitchforks type revolt.

It's not about the environment, it's about control. https://t.co/LKqPZjtXFR — The Queen of Mean will keep her AR-15 (@AntiNeoMarxist) October 26, 2023

Yes it is.

Ouch. I’ll keep my gas-powered Subaru Forester that I fuel for $3-3.50/gal, thank you very much. https://t.co/eyNuIDyI9Y — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) October 26, 2023

So will we. Thank you.

Oh, indeed.

Electrical vehicles are 'cheap' in the same way that healthcare is 'free.' https://t.co/Y0UztYAeUa — Murphy Fowles (@FowlesMurphy) October 26, 2023

And the government is involved in both, making them exceedingly expensive.

Hopefully people see this and realize how cost ineffective electric vehicles are and just how we are being lied to about them. Won't stop the Biden administration from continuing to push them, alas.

