Study Reveals Real Cost of Charging Electric Vehicles Equals a $17.33 Gallon of Gas

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 29, 2023
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The Biden administration has argued for the duration of his presidency that electric vehicles are the way of the future. Not only will they save the planet, they'll save you money at the gas pump.

Except they won't, not at all.

Yes. While the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.66, the real cost of charging an electric vehicles almost five times as much.

The Center Square reports:

The complete costs of "fueling" an electric vehicle for 10 years are $17.33 per equivalent gallon of gasoline, a new analysis from the Texas Public Policy Foundation says.

The study authors say the $1.21 cost-per-gallon equivalent of charging a car cited by EV advocates excludes the real costs born by taxpayers for subsidies, utility ratepayers for energy investments, and non-electric vehicle owners for mandate-and-environmental-credit-driven higher vehicle costs, which they say total $48,698 per EV. Those costs must be included when comparing fueling costs of EVs and traditional gas-powered vehicles, TPPF maintains.

“The market would be driving towards hybrids if not for this market manipulation from the federal government. We’d be reducing emissions and improving fuel economy at the same time on a much greater scale,” study author Jason Isaac told The Center Square in an interview. He then cited Toyota estimates that the batteries from one EV can power 90 hybrids and reduce emissions 37 times more than that one EV. 

The study adds up the costs of direct subsidies to buyers of the car and chargers; indirect subsidies in the form of avoided fuel taxes and fees, as well as electric grid generation, transmission, distribution, and overhead costs for utilities; and regulatory mandates that include fuel economy standards, EPA greenhouse gas credits, and zero-emission mandates.

So much for cost savings.

The average cost of an electric vehicle is $58,500, and the cost to replace the battery of an electric vehicle is anywhere from $4,000-$20,000

Lots of us told you so.

There are many problems with electric vehicles, and even the supposed cost savings aren't worth it.

Absolutely. There are people who are struggling with gas prices and the rest of Biden's inflation; spending tens of thousands on an electric vehicle, plus the cost of charging and replacing the battery price many people out of the market.

The Democrats own this.

The Left may not be able to do basic math, but the rest of us can.

The good news is Biden won't be president six years from now. 

What else can we do but laugh at this point?

It's unsustainable and won't last.

Absolutely. Torches and pitchforks type revolt.

Yes it is.

So will we. Thank you.

Oh, indeed.

And the government is involved in both, making them exceedingly expensive.

Hopefully people see this and realize how cost ineffective electric vehicles are and just how we are being lied to about them. Won't stop the Biden administration from continuing to push them, alas.

