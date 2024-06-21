Tantrum Alert: Climate Defiance Has Total MELTDOWN Over Stonehenge Backlash

The Leftist meltdown over normal summer weather (newsflash: it's hot) continues. The other day, the Just Stop Oil loons vandalized Stonehenge to 'bring awareness' to climate change. All they succeeded in doing is uniting sane people in utter hatred of them, but we digress.

The alarmism continues apace, though. The Atlantic is wringing its hands over the 'cost' of air conditioning, stories about 'excessive heat' are all over the media, and Climate Defiance has chimed in again.

WHY ARE YOU MORE UPSET ABOUT THE DESECRATION OF OLD STONES THAN ABOUT THE DESECRATION OF ALL HUMANITY AND ALL NATURE IN PERPETUITY? — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) June 20, 2024

In fairness, they did get clobbered by security when they rushed the field during the Congressional softball game last week, so maybe they've got a little brain damage going on.

But we can answer the question: because you're doing actual damage to historical, priceless artifacts while you've been screaming the world is ending for fifty years and not one of your predictions has come true.

You want to ruin our way of life, enact communism, and destroy Western civilization. That's far more upsetting than a hot summer day.

A lot of people who aren’t mentally ill are in fact very concerned with global warming and the environment but what distinguishes them from people who “desecrate old stones” is that the stone desecrating is ~unnecessary vandalism~ committed by people who just like the attention — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) June 21, 2024

Well said.

HOW WILL DESECRATING OLD STONES CONTROL THE WEATHER? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 20, 2024

The same way eating bugs and riding bicycles will: not at all.

It is nice that you guys tweet so we have a historic record of the mental illness crisis we’re facing — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) June 21, 2024

Really thoughtful of them.

no one likes you — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) June 21, 2024

They don't even like themselves.

Because we care about history and we're not entitled children. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) June 21, 2024

Also this.

Y’all are fcking hypocrites — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 21, 2024

Yes. Yes they are.

No one likes commies pic.twitter.com/mVdEliIdrx — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) June 21, 2024

Nope.

Because we don’t care about nut jobs. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) June 21, 2024

Not in the least.

https://t.co/qpT24fu9fC pic.twitter.com/HKIAtMNV00 — Silence and Frost with a side of Bloodbath (@secjr112) June 21, 2024

+1000 for the 'Lord of the Rings' gif.

1. Collect underpants

2. ????

3. Scream in capslocks that collecting underpants didn't result in profit https://t.co/DRxBEtV87x — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 21, 2024

Pretty much sums it up.

Maybe I’ve been looking at this wrong. Maybe the right way to look at this group and others like it is that they’re inadvertently reducing polarization by bringing the monoculture back: everyone hates them. https://t.co/Sziea8HBrA — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) June 21, 2024

Feel the unity.

Stonehenge holds historical significance, something people appreciate.



Nobody is buying your fear mongering bulls**t about the planet ending. The Climate has changed as long as the earth has existed through ice ages and tropical periods. 🖕 https://t.co/FeEbLX5bWU — Joe (@JoeC1776) June 21, 2024

And it will exist long after we're all gone.

A movement whose entire persona is Lisa Simpson. https://t.co/BXt5KqAe3k — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 21, 2024

Not fair. We like Lisa Simpson.

Lunatics.

All of them. https://t.co/uvZdDHxmn9 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 21, 2024

It's like a 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' cosplay.

What’s funny about climate activists is how disinterested they are in solutions to the climate crisis. They were in a panic about how we were dying in five years due to climate change and after the world made significant strides to combat climate change they are exactly the same. https://t.co/y4AbpsrmZo — LadyGrey 🇦🇲🇺🇦🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@TWLadyGrey) June 21, 2024

And they oppose things like nuclear energy, which is a major tell. As is the fact every solution is right out of the commie playbook.

It's not about clean power or the environment: it's about instituting communism.

Horse collar for you. https://t.co/ImkLjF06WA — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 21, 2024

We got this reference and laughed. Hard.

A reasonable position.

Mostly because the desecration of Stonehenge is actually happening. https://t.co/sFy0STsHwf — Ornery (@OrneryThe8th) June 21, 2024

Exactly.