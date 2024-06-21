The Atlantic Whines About Air Conditioning As Media Screams About 'Excessive' Summer Heat

Tantrum Alert: Climate Defiance Has Total MELTDOWN Over Stonehenge Backlash
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on June 21, 2024
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

'Excessive heat' is the new media narrative this summer, as the Left and the media try desperately to make climate alarmism a thing and gin up hysteria about people dying from hot weather.

Advertisement

So you'd think -- in the interest of saving lives -- the Left would also be glad air conditioning is a thing.

But you'd be wrong.

They write:

It’s going to be a really hot week. Americans across the country are feeling the full force of the “heat dome,” with temperatures creeping toward 100 degrees—and humidity that makes it feel even hotter. About 80 million Americans, largely on the East Coast and in the Midwest, are under extreme-heat alerts. Record-breaking heat has already descended on the Southwest this year: In Phoenix, temperatures rose to 113 degrees earlier this month (nearly a dozen people fainted at a Trump rally there).

The heat is deadly.

Air conditioning is bad.

Pick one, Leftists.

Once again, we ask the writers at The Atlantic the following question: what should the temperature be today? If this is 'excessive heat', surely there's an ideal temperature.

Please, tell us what it is.

It's going over like a lead balloon.

We doubt they'd take you up on that offer.

We'd prefer they keep talking, because it shows us who they really are.

They're incapable of finding something else to complain about.

No detrimental impact at all. Nope.

Yes. But keep this in mind:

People in India and Brazil don't have air conditioning, so it's wrong for Americans to have it, too (except The Atlantic offices, naturally).

It will end badly for you.

A good price.

Same.

For some reason, we don't think they will.

Just like gas stoves -- those are only banned for the little people. Not our political rulers.

The Left really wants to take us back to 1901 and call it 'progress.'

Yesterday, apparently.

Hahahahaha. Not a chance.

Live in cities. Eat the bugs. Walk everywhere.

The summer heat they're panicking about, too, mind you.

Yes. Yes they are.

Right up until they realize it's not working, and then they'll switch tactics.

