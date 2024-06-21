The Atlantic Whines About Air Conditioning As Media Screams About 'Excessive' Summer Heat

'Excessive heat' is the new media narrative this summer, as the Left and the media try desperately to make climate alarmism a thing and gin up hysteria about people dying from hot weather.

So you'd think -- in the interest of saving lives -- the Left would also be glad air conditioning is a thing.

But you'd be wrong.

As a heat wave spreads across America, the whirring of air conditioners follows close behind. “AC has become an American necessity,” @loracorkelley writes in The Atlantic Daily. “But at what cost?” https://t.co/1nQEhzBYef — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) June 21, 2024

They write:

It’s going to be a really hot week. Americans across the country are feeling the full force of the “heat dome,” with temperatures creeping toward 100 degrees—and humidity that makes it feel even hotter. About 80 million Americans, largely on the East Coast and in the Midwest, are under extreme-heat alerts. Record-breaking heat has already descended on the Southwest this year: In Phoenix, temperatures rose to 113 degrees earlier this month (nearly a dozen people fainted at a Trump rally there).





The heat is deadly.

Air conditioning is bad.

Pick one, Leftists.

Guys, it's June. Calm the f**k down. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 21, 2024

Once again, we ask the writers at The Atlantic the following question: what should the temperature be today? If this is 'excessive heat', surely there's an ideal temperature.

Please, tell us what it is.

I bet this will be as well received as it has been every other time. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 21, 2024

It's going over like a lead balloon.

Somehow I don't think the writers or editors at The Atlantic are shutting off their A/C anytime soon.



I don't have A/C. They can come hang at my house anytime to see what it's like. It was 86° in my kitchen yesterday afternoon. — Rae A (@xrae) June 21, 2024

We doubt they'd take you up on that offer.

Oh do shut up. — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) June 21, 2024

We'd prefer they keep talking, because it shows us who they really are.

“But at what cost?” My electric bill last July was $223.83, most of that total was for AC, which I was willing to pay. Find something else to bitch about. — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) June 21, 2024

They're incapable of finding something else to complain about.

What is this new fangled AC you speak of in the typical heat of summer?



Surely this highly touted power grid dependent on wind & solar, yielding a tiny fraction of cheap fossil or nuclear energy, can handle it.



Wind and solar that in no way has detrimental impact on nature. — Gonzo the Great (@GonzDaGreat) June 21, 2024

No detrimental impact at all. Nope.

It’s a luxury and we enjoy it. Hardly a necessity when in places like Brazil and India people (gasp!) are still alive without it. — Amy (@4crooks) June 21, 2024

Yes. But keep this in mind:

Progressivism isn’t about uplifting those who have less. It’s about bringing down those who have more — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) June 21, 2024

People in India and Brazil don't have air conditioning, so it's wrong for Americans to have it, too (except The Atlantic offices, naturally).

do not even *think* about coming for my a/c, bitches https://t.co/1snp5Mpm5G pic.twitter.com/mt6ynR217n — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) June 21, 2024

It will end badly for you.

At what cost?

For a decent window unit... about $160 on Amazon.https://t.co/9SMCndgJR5 https://t.co/YrBv7x8bfk — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) June 21, 2024

A good price.

Same.

Okay. You guys get rid of your AC at your offices and homes, and report back to us in September. https://t.co/QnR5Bijc2E — Smatt - ס מ א ט ת (@mdrache) June 21, 2024

For some reason, we don't think they will.

Just like gas stoves -- those are only banned for the little people. Not our political rulers.

The first modern electric air conditioner was invented in 1902 https://t.co/fdImIGSrKY — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 21, 2024

The Left really wants to take us back to 1901 and call it 'progress.'

Heat and AC in summer?!? When did this start? https://t.co/jZzVkbPDeO — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 21, 2024

Yesterday, apparently.

So… you’re endorsing nuclear power, right? https://t.co/RNnYEunOFe — Fred the Great (@Fred_On_X) June 21, 2024

Hahahahaha. Not a chance.

Why are we opposed to a/c? Are Sun Belters supposed to move back to the Rust Belt? https://t.co/PK6RyFlIbV — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) June 21, 2024

Live in cities. Eat the bugs. Walk everywhere.

The cost of not dying from the summer heat? https://t.co/zU3bNzVFIb — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) June 21, 2024

The summer heat they're panicking about, too, mind you.

Are mentally ill journalists just going to be continuously freaking about the weather from mid June to September?



Is that the new normal? — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) June 21, 2024

Yes. Yes they are.

Right up until they realize it's not working, and then they'll switch tactics.