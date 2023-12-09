Strange Bedfellows Alert: ACLU Announces They'll Represent... The NRA
Richard Stengel on Crime and the Economy: Believe Me, America, Not Your Lying...
Father of Guy Charged With Federal Firearm Crime Lectures Us About 'Gun Safety'...
Is Alex Jones Coming Back to Twitter? It's Up to the Twitter Users
OUCH! Community Notes LEVELS Karine Jean-Pierre's 'Biden Job Creation' Brag
Bari Weiss's Issues Kill Orders Carried Out By The IDF - Totally Sane...
Twitter Memes Kevin McCarthy into Oblivion for Saying 'Democrats Look Like America'
Watch President Biden Invent an Entirely New Amount of Money (Maybe This Was...
Miranda Devine Reminds NY Times (and Others) Why Hunter Biden Indictments Don't Link...
Breaking: Actor Ryan O’Neal Dead At 82
X User Asks Question of 2A Community and is Unprepared for Response
Friday Fun: We Give You #FluteGuy
Friday Fun: Homeowner Finds Exterminator's Notebook, Hilarity Ensues
Good Luck With That: Prime Minister Of Barbados Demands $4.9 Trillion In Reparations

Mich. Gov. Whitmer's in No Hurry to Get Rid of Gas Stoves (at Least Not in HER Kitchen)

Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on December 09, 2023

Last month Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law that will  -- unless a future sane governor and legislature scrap it -- usher in a "100 percent clean energy mandate" in the state while seizing power from local governments in the process (but Trump's the authoritarian):

Advertisement

Michigan’s green future begins with a pen stroke.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed landmark legislation to push the state away from climate-warming fossil fuels over the next two decades via ambitious but controversial new laws passed by the legislature this month without Republican support.

Whitmer said that this bill will save residents money on energy bills, which is total BS. It'll "save money" the same way the "Affordable Care Act" made health care less affordable and the "Inflation Reduction Act" contributed to worsening inflation. 

Yesterday the governor served up a holiday recipe recommendation on X, and here it is:

Recommended

Richard Stengel on Crime and the Economy: Believe Me, America, Not Your Lying Eyes and Wallets
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's been noticed that fossil fuels are such an existential threat to humanity that Whitmer's... well, in no particular hurry to do away with her gas stove: 

Maybe Whitmer will scrap the gas stove after Christmas. Probably not though. Their laws are always intended for you, not them.

If we have to say something positive about Whitmer, it's that her heat tolerance is incredible because she pulled the dish right out of the oven without even using oven mitts.

There's a first time for everything!

If Whitmer keeps her big gas stove maybe this is how she could get out of any charges of hypocrisy:

Advertisement

Perfect.

*** 

Related:

Governor 'Deville' Whitmer Apparently Wants The People and The Puppies of Michigan To Freeze

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Richard Stengel on Crime and the Economy: Believe Me, America, Not Your Lying Eyes and Wallets
Grateful Calvin
Bari Weiss's Issues Kill Orders Carried Out By The IDF - Totally Sane People
Gordon K
Twitter Memes Kevin McCarthy into Oblivion for Saying 'Democrats Look Like America'
Grateful Calvin
Strange Bedfellows Alert: ACLU Announces They'll Represent... The NRA
Coucy
OUCH! Community Notes LEVELS Karine Jean-Pierre's 'Biden Job Creation' Brag
Doug P.
Miranda Devine Reminds NY Times (and Others) Why Hunter Biden Indictments Don't Link to Joe
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Richard Stengel on Crime and the Economy: Believe Me, America, Not Your Lying Eyes and Wallets Grateful Calvin
Advertisement