Mich. Gov. Whitmer's in No Hurry to Get Rid of Gas Stoves (at Least Not in HER Kitchen)

Last month Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law that will -- unless a future sane governor and legislature scrap it -- usher in a "100 percent clean energy mandate" in the state while seizing power from local governments in the process (but Trump's the authoritarian):

Michigan’s green future begins with a pen stroke. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed landmark legislation to push the state away from climate-warming fossil fuels over the next two decades via ambitious but controversial new laws passed by the legislature this month without Republican support.

Whitmer said that this bill will save residents money on energy bills, which is total BS. It'll "save money" the same way the "Affordable Care Act" made health care less affordable and the "Inflation Reduction Act" contributed to worsening inflation.

BREAKING: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to completely eliminate the state's fossil fuel industry and transition entirely to green energy by 2040.



It also gives the state authority to override local decisions blocking wind and solar projects at the expense… pic.twitter.com/c1QPde4iKM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 28, 2023

Yesterday the governor served up a holiday recipe recommendation on X, and here it is:

Got a crowd coming in for the holidays? This recipe is a fan favorite for my family.



Don't forget the Michigan-made maple syrup! Or the chocolate chips if you're like my daughters 😉 pic.twitter.com/msPID63Oh0 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) December 8, 2023

It's been noticed that fossil fuels are such an existential threat to humanity that Whitmer's... well, in no particular hurry to do away with her gas stove:

Oh look…. Gas Stove 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eqY9gMlQYb — Jax Verza (@Orso_Dino) December 8, 2023

Maybe Whitmer will scrap the gas stove after Christmas. Probably not though. Their laws are always intended for you, not them.

Yeah, that person in front of the $10k+ gas stove, signed a bill removing your gas stove… think she is going to step up and remove hers first? Or at all? This is an evil person. — Robert Berryman (@TBerryman301) December 8, 2023

If we have to say something positive about Whitmer, it's that her heat tolerance is incredible because she pulled the dish right out of the oven without even using oven mitts.

Never seen a wind powered gas stove 🤡 — Knight (@EricKnight505) December 8, 2023

There's a first time for everything!

If Whitmer keeps her big gas stove maybe this is how she could get out of any charges of hypocrisy:

Governor Whitmer is all for #PoorMichiganForcedGreenLiving. So, how does a gas stove for thee + an electric one for me = 💯 carbon-free? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/54DV79p6cY — Heather Dow (@PatriotPostGirl) December 9, 2023

Perfect.

