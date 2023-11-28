Governor 'Deville' Whitmer Apparently Wants The People and The Puppies of Michigan To Freeze

Michigan should have never reelected Governor Whitmer after how she behaved during Covid, but alas, they seemed unwilling to learn from that catastrophe. Now, their Governor has led them into what is certain to be another huge mess.

BREAKING: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to completely eliminate the state's fossil fuel industry and transition entirely to green energy by 2040.



It also gives the state authority to override local decisions blocking wind and solar projects at the expense… pic.twitter.com/c1QPde4iKM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 28, 2023

In an ironic twist of fate, Gretchen Whitmer is taking coal away from Michigan for Christmas. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 28, 2023

Apparently, sometimes the Grinch can be a woman.

This should be something required for the citizens to be voted upon, not to be decreed by some hack pol. — allaboutthelight🍒 (@BarbMorgenroth) November 29, 2023

The voters knew what they were getting with her. They decided to keep her after she locked seeds down during Covid so people couldn't plan gardens. Why could they not see how awful her policies would continue to be?

You get what you vote for. 🤦‍♀️ — Chrissy Stalions (@italianstalions) November 28, 2023

The state where the Big Three make cars. She’s not a serious person. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) November 28, 2023

She's mostly an awful person.

Whitmer's green energy agenda is a disaster! Killing off the fossil fuel industry jeopardizes jobs and energy security. Local decisions should matter, not state overreach. — Frank (@FrankChronicles) November 28, 2023

Whitmer is another example of failing upward…🤡🤌 — C.P. Smith🇺🇸🦅 (@smithcps01) November 28, 2023

Electric vehicles are not reliable, affordable, sustainable, or practical — Wealth Turtle 💰🐢 (@wealth_turtle) November 28, 2023

Forget about the industry there.



Given the climate in Michigan, what rational person there doesn't want it to change? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 28, 2023

The Leftists will be happy, though. That is all that matters.

The disastrous results of the 2022 Midterms are going to haunt this country for a long time. — PickleSkullet (@PickleSkullet) November 28, 2023

Elections have consequences and this one will get worse and worse for them.

Gonna be some cold winters up there with no electricity or gas. — Chart Westcott (@ChartWestcott) November 28, 2023

Oh, does it get cold in Michigan?

She got a bump of that unchecked power during COVID, and she’s been chasing that high ever since. — Failed Offspring (@failedoffspring) November 28, 2023

She saw she could do anything she wants and the people would still re-elect her. She will do nothing but get progressively more terrible.

Leave Michigan — Adam The Last StarFighter 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇪🇸 (@AStarfighter) November 28, 2023

Good advice. They will head to Florida and pretend they hate Ron DeSantis.

She’s working for the #WEF, not the people that she is supposed to represent. — CoJack 3🇺🇸🇬🇧🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@Houjoumond) November 28, 2023

Whitmer is way more concerned about pleasing the people at WEF than any person in the state of Michigan. Don't get it twisted.

From MoTown to NoGrowTown



Michigan is destroying its own economy to appease Gretchen’s CCP friends https://t.co/fSVmkMtMqz — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 29, 2023

The people of Michigan need to start working hard to get Leftists out of power while they have a state left or before they freeze to death.

