Governor 'Deville' Whitmer Apparently Wants The People and The Puppies of Michigan To Freeze

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on November 28, 2023

Michigan should have never reelected Governor Whitmer after how she behaved during Covid, but alas, they seemed unwilling to learn from that catastrophe. Now, their Governor has led them into what is certain to be another huge mess.

Apparently, sometimes the Grinch can be a woman.

The voters knew what they were getting with her. They decided to keep her after she locked seeds down during Covid so people couldn't plan gardens. Why could they not see how awful her policies would continue to be?

She's mostly an awful person.

The Leftists will be happy, though. That is all that matters.

Elections have consequences and this one will get worse and worse for them.

Oh, does it get cold in Michigan?

She saw she could do anything she wants and the people would still re-elect her. She will do nothing but get progressively more terrible.

Good advice. They will head to Florida and pretend they hate Ron DeSantis.

Whitmer is way more concerned about pleasing the people at WEF than any person in the state of Michigan. Don't get it twisted.

The people of Michigan need to start working hard to get Leftists out of power while they have a state left or before they freeze to death.

