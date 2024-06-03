Cry Harder, Lefties: Ron DeSantis Says Trump Will Be Able to Vote in...
Environmentalists to Destroy 100-Year-Old Joshua Trees to Make 'Green' Solar Energy Farm

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on June 03, 2024
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Much like the Left decides to destroy democracy in order to 'save' it, they have no qualms about destroying actual green space and the environment to build unsightly, inefficient, unreliable, and expensive 'green' energy.

Saving the world, or something.

More from Just the News:

Century-old Joshua trees in the California desert will be cleared to make way for clean energy. 

The 2,300-acre solar project is going up near near Boron, in Southern California, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The area of Kern County from which the project is slated has a poverty rate twice that of the state’s average. The solar farm will generate intermittent power for 180,000 homes in wealthier coastal neighborhoods. 

Besides the destruction of old trees, the residents living near the project say county and state officials who approved the project have ignored their other concerns about construction dust and impacts to endangered desert tortoises.

This is totally fine, though.

They mean well, after all.

It's not.

But that's not the point.

Environmentalists are watermelons -- green on the outside, but red on the inside. Communists who use the environmental cause to pass their agenda.

Bingo.

Or their reliable energy. Or their ability to travel.

Only the little people have to sacrifice.

It's like the reverse Midas touch: instead of gold, everything the Left touches turns to garbage.

Nailed it.

It has nothing to do with the environment. Never did.

Laughed out loud at this.

Perfect.

They are terrible people.

It's maddening and heartbreaking.

A major scam.

