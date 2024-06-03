Environmentalists to Destroy 100-Year-Old Joshua Trees to Make 'Green' Solar Energy Farm

Much like the Left decides to destroy democracy in order to 'save' it, they have no qualms about destroying actual green space and the environment to build unsightly, inefficient, unreliable, and expensive 'green' energy.

Saving the world, or something.

Joshua trees growing for over 100 years will be cleared for solar farm in California https://t.co/MEpCmkswrF — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) May 31, 2024

More from Just the News:

Century-old Joshua trees in the California desert will be cleared to make way for clean energy. The 2,300-acre solar project is going up near near Boron, in Southern California, according to the Los Angeles Times. The area of Kern County from which the project is slated has a poverty rate twice that of the state’s average. The solar farm will generate intermittent power for 180,000 homes in wealthier coastal neighborhoods. Besides the destruction of old trees, the residents living near the project say county and state officials who approved the project have ignored their other concerns about construction dust and impacts to endangered desert tortoises.

This is totally fine, though.

They mean well, after all.

HOW IS THIS BETTER FOR THE ENVIRONMENT — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) May 31, 2024

It's not.

But that's not the point.

It was never about saving nature it was about control — Harry (@harrytpk) May 31, 2024

Environmentalists are watermelons -- green on the outside, but red on the inside. Communists who use the environmental cause to pass their agenda.

just let one leaf on one of the trees be damaged by something to do with fossil fuels! there would be worldwide condemnation of the evil industry and new EPA regulations to destroy it! — Bob Beddingfield (@bobbeddingfield) May 31, 2024

Bingo.

As long as it doesn’t interrupt the view of the wealthy, that’s all that matters. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 31, 2024

Or their reliable energy. Or their ability to travel.

Only the little people have to sacrifice.

Liberalism ruins everything — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 31, 2024

It's like the reverse Midas touch: instead of gold, everything the Left touches turns to garbage.

Once again for those in the back, Climate Change is a cult who doesn't give a damn about these trees, the whales they are killing hammering windmills into the ocean floor or any other part of the environment or nature, they care about control and power, that's it. — Joe (@JoeC1776) May 31, 2024

Nailed it.

Proving the lie that this has anything to do with the environment. — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) May 31, 2024

It has nothing to do with the environment. Never did.

U2 albums will be replaced with Greta Thunberg spoken word recordings. https://t.co/NpNY7cgs4t — Jim Antle (@jimantle) June 1, 2024

Laughed out loud at this.

If the “green” movement you followed brought you to this, of what use was the movement? https://t.co/OHXrbH6HjP pic.twitter.com/MX0NBS0Dn0 — joshua steinman (🇺🇸,🇺🇸) (@JoshuaSteinman) June 1, 2024

Perfect.

Environmentalists so worried about saving the biomes they’re destroying the biomes.



People who cut down trees unnecessarily are my bitterest enemies. https://t.co/Xlpr2LJl7O — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) May 31, 2024

They are terrible people.

I will never not be loud about this. This is where I grew up, and seeing nature cleared for broken windmills and solar farms hurts every time I visit my parents. https://t.co/X5ji5nF8bW — Sol Like A Dragon (@SolaVrtusInvcta) June 1, 2024

It's maddening and heartbreaking.

In case you wanted to know how big of a scam this climate change bulls**t is...we're clearing trees for solar farms. https://t.co/6KBshg047J — Rufus T. Firefly (sworn enemy of Rakell) (@hoggomcswineass) May 31, 2024

A major scam.