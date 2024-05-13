Say Their Names: These Are the Americans Held Hostage in Gaza, Forgotten by the Biden Administration

Seinfeld vs Woke Students, Pelosi vs a Brit, Stormy Daniels Caught Lying?
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on May 13, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

After the Biden administration cut off arms aid to Israel over the raid in Rafah, the outrage was palpable. This should be a presidency-ending betrayal of our ally and of the Americans held hostage by terrorists in Gaza.

Here are the five Americans the Biden administration has abandoned, because those votes in Dearborn are more important to his campaign than their lives:

Here is a link to the profile:

Say their names. The Biden administration has all but forgotten them. We won't.

Keith Siegel. 

Sagui Dekel-Chen.

Omer Neutra.

Edan Alexander.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

They're not trans women or seeking abortions, so Biden doesn't care.

Not just forget about them, but actively hamper Israel's efforts to save them and destroy Hamas.

Disgusting administration.

And neither does anyone in this administration.

But he leaves no one behind. He also said he wouldn't rest until the hostages are brought home.

Lies, of course.

They don't help the Biden reelection campaign.

That's why.

Not a damned thing.

The Biden administration has failed these men.

Say. Them.

If Trump -- or any other Republican were in office -- they would be.

Remember: this administration traded the 'Merchant of Death' -- Viktor Bout -- back to Russia to secure the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner. Bout was convicted of planning to kill U.S. citizens, among other crimes.

And the Biden administration set him free in exchange for an American who broke the law in Russia. While he withholds aid from Israel who is trying to free all the hostages and end Hamas.

The priorities are so out of whack it's maddening.

Tags: BIDEN GAZA HAMAS HOSTAGE HOSTAGES ISRAEL

