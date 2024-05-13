Say Their Names: These Are the Americans Held Hostage in Gaza, Forgotten by the Biden Administration

After the Biden administration cut off arms aid to Israel over the raid in Rafah, the outrage was palpable. This should be a presidency-ending betrayal of our ally and of the Americans held hostage by terrorists in Gaza.

Here are the five Americans the Biden administration has abandoned, because those votes in Dearborn are more important to his campaign than their lives:

Who are the five Americans still being held by terrorists in Gaza?



🇺🇸 Keith Siegel is a father of four and described as a very sensitive person.

🇺🇸 Sagui Dekel-Chen has a wife and three daughters, one of whom was born after he was taken hostage.

🇺🇸 Omer Neutra is a native of NYC… pic.twitter.com/Hod6gP0Obw — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 12, 2024

Say their names. The Biden administration has all but forgotten them. We won't.

Keith Siegel.

Sagui Dekel-Chen.

Omer Neutra.

Edan Alexander.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Guarantee Biden couldn't identify a single one. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 12, 2024

They're not trans women or seeking abortions, so Biden doesn't care.

Israel is doing absolutely everything to save them, while Joe Biden absolutely forgot about them. — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) May 12, 2024

Not just forget about them, but actively hamper Israel's efforts to save them and destroy Hamas.

Meanwhile Biden is busy praising antisemites.https://t.co/jHWB7bbzDy — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2024

Disgusting administration.

These people don’t mean a single vote to Biden so he doesn’t even know their names. — Ellis Reyes (aka Instructor Zulu) (@ellisreyes) May 12, 2024

And neither does anyone in this administration.

@POTUS is pathetic he’s done nothing and he never mentions them in any speeches.



Our worst president in history — A. Cathleen (@ACathleen3) May 13, 2024

But he leaves no one behind. He also said he wouldn't rest until the hostages are brought home.

Lies, of course.

Why do we never hear about them? Know nothing about them? This is the first I’ve read their names, seen their faces. — littletuds (@littletuds) May 13, 2024

They don't help the Biden reelection campaign.

That's why.

There are still 5 American citizens being held hostage by a terrorist organization. What is Biden doing to bring them home? https://t.co/8MbiEK9YsX — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) May 12, 2024

Not a damned thing.

The Biden administration has failed these men.

Say. Them.

5 Americans are being held hostage in tunnels under Gaza by Islamic extremists. Their names and pictures should be front page news in the USA every day...but they're not. https://t.co/zyjyuG7Jh0 — Alan Tennenberg MD MPH (@alantennenberg) May 13, 2024

If Trump -- or any other Republican were in office -- they would be.

They are Americans being held hostage by monsters. But they are not black Lesbians so Biden doesn't care. https://t.co/sCWbqGahZP — Donovan Presley (@DonovanPresley2) May 13, 2024

Remember: this administration traded the 'Merchant of Death' -- Viktor Bout -- back to Russia to secure the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner. Bout was convicted of planning to kill U.S. citizens, among other crimes.

And the Biden administration set him free in exchange for an American who broke the law in Russia. While he withholds aid from Israel who is trying to free all the hostages and end Hamas.

The priorities are so out of whack it's maddening.