'Is Your Family Tree a Wreath?": Guess Who Jonathan Chait Says Is Right and Wrong on the Economy

The media class despises you. They sneer at your suffering, and are so out-of-touch with reality they can write things like this with straight faces. And they think you'll believe them.

Take Jonathan Chait, for example. We've written about him plenty of times in the past. He's all in on Biden, and Bidenomics, and it's you, dear reader, who are wrong.

Krugman is right about the economy and the people are wrong https://t.co/zOHjlbqyPd — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) April 16, 2024

Paul Krugman is right?

Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha!

We're gonna need a minute. Because that's hilarious.

No, he's serious, though:

One of the most uncomfortable arguments to make in America is that the people are wrong. It’s especially uncomfortable when the subject is something you experience in a more comfortable, privileged way than most people. And so when liberal economic elites insist the economy, which opinion polls consistently find the public considers terrible, is actually very good, it makes liberal economic elites come off badly. Paul Krugman is one of those dreaded liberal elitists who believes the economy is actually good. So (at a much lower level of confidence and frequency) am I. We have developed a number of explanations for why people believe an economy that The Wall Street Journal recently called “the envy of the world” is so awful.

See? You're not really paying more for things. You're not struggling between rent and utilities and groceries. It's all in your head.

Paul Krugman. The guy who has argued the economy is great for a while now (if you exclude the cost of food, shelter, energy, and used cars) knows better about your life than you do.

The Biden economy is the kind that previous Democrats would be melting down over — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) April 16, 2024

Yep.

Lol. Krugman hasn't been right about the economy since his Economics textbook. — My Name is Nobody (@F3_Haskell) April 16, 2024

And even that's questionable.

"Reality is wrong." — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) April 16, 2024

Pretty much their argument.

'Reality harms my preferred presidential candidate, so ignore it.'

Paul Krugman is the Jim Cramer of economists — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) April 16, 2024

This is perfect.

I have a serious question. Your family tree. Is it a wreath? — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) April 16, 2024

We laughed out loud.

Yes, please keep pushing this “the bills aren’t too high, you’re just stupid” line — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) April 16, 2024

It'll work out so well for you.

You did the thing pic.twitter.com/8TnofayfQM — MirCat (@TRMirCat) April 16, 2024

He's literally the meme.

“I love the emperor’s new clothes!” Jon Chait — Mimi (@MadMimi3) April 16, 2024

He's naked, but yep.

When I was a horny teenage boy, I masturbated less than this tweet did. https://t.co/cChrW3oWGh — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 16, 2024

Brutal but accurate.

I thought Krugman was wrong but now that you’ve said he’s right, I’m sure of it. https://t.co/20C1vXUgXU — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) April 16, 2024

Chait's convinced us.

We live in the economy, Jon. Like every day. https://t.co/0VrD4M7R8N — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) April 16, 2024

Yep. We don't know what world Chait and Krugman live in, but it's not ours.

Krugman is the Internet's village idiot https://t.co/Yrw0DTwyOM — I. Noah Guy (@Decentguyusedto) April 16, 2024

Heh.

Ah, now there’s the intellectual dishonesty we’ve all come to expect from Chait. https://t.co/zVmDRNUi0W — Will Collier (@willcollier) April 16, 2024

Yep. Not surprising at all.