Paul Krugman spins like the wind after declaration of victory over inflation gets Community Noted

Doug P.  |  10:50 AM on October 13, 2023
Meme screenshot

Yesterday New York Times economic writer Paul Krugman had a tweet that looks like it could have been written by President Biden's gaslighting economic advisers. If you missed it, this is the tweet:

Another "When Krugman Imitates the Babylon Bee" moment occurred with that doozy:

Cool Community Note on Krugman's declaration of victory over inflation:

The exclusion of food, shelter, energy, and used cars is misleading.  All prices included in CPI shows year over year inflation at 3.7% as of September 2023 https://www.bls.gov/cpi/

It certainly does not look like the battle against inflation has been won just yet (where's that darn Inflation Reduction Act?). 

After getting Community Noted, Krugman decided some further explaining was in order:

"Flip"... "wrong" -- po-tay-toh, po-tah-toh.

The only thing that's normalized is the amount of mockery that's being directed at Krugman. 

A lot of people can barely afford groceries & gas as well.

Remember when these people insisted inflation would be "transitory"? Good times.

*** 

