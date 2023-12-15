Keep Digging: Jonathan 'Let Them Eat Cake' Chait Doubles Down on Defending 'Bidenomics'

We talked about Jonathan Chait yesterday, mocking people struggling under Bidenomics.

Dissatisfied with being ratio'd into the sun, he continued to sneer at average Americans struggling under this economy, even lecturing a fellow journalist on how much she should spend on food.

For context:

Lot of cackling at this but I paid $50 today for a loaf of cheap French bread, a container of lettuce, and the ingredients to make chicken soup from scratch. This was at a Giant, not some twee organic market, and it was not an elaborate recipe requiring a dozen special items. https://t.co/51tFdOB1wW — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) December 14, 2023

Never fear, Chait is here to set her straight on this:

By far the most expensive ingredient in chicken soup is the chicken. You can buy a whole chicken at Giant for under $6. https://t.co/B0LQnnVglh pic.twitter.com/t6u0J5Da76 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) December 14, 2023

Thanks for mansplaining, Johnny.

Jonathan, what is the point of this? If you would like me to concede that I did not buy the very cheapest chicken that I could have hunted through the bins for, very well, I concede it. What have you won? — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) December 14, 2023

He ignores that bread, produce, spices -- the price of everything goes up.

This writer went online and did some shopping at a not high-end grocery chain. For everything in a basic chicken soup recipe, plus the lettuce and bread, the total came to just over $45. For soup. For one meal. And we don't live in the DC area, where everything is more expensive.

We're with Megan on this one.

I think people should realize that, even though food costs have risen, it is very easy to make chicken soup from scratch from a DC Giant for well under $50. — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) December 14, 2023

'It's very easy', says the out-of-touch journalist.

We think Chait should have to live with that family he mocked over the cost of milk for a week and see how far a $50 pot of soup lasts.

“What an idiot. Food’s not expensive! Everyone knows you can buy a crate of MREs for only $99, that’s less than $10 per dinner!” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 14, 2023

Why don't the poors think of that? MREs for everyone!

yeah man just keep going i guess. pic.twitter.com/H1SGNah6BC — sh0nuff (@sh0nuff85) December 14, 2023

He's on a roll.

I cannot believe there are people that are trying to convince us that groceries aren’t significantly more expensive than they were. Don’t believe your eyes, your total at the register, or your shrinking bank account balance. Believe Jonathan! — Boo You (@reginaphilanjie) December 14, 2023

The reason Johnny is doing this is two-fold:

1) He is so out of touch, he has no idea what the average American faces.

2) He is so desperate to protect the Biden administration that he will jump on any criticism that puts this president, and his economy, in a negative light. Reality be damned.

There you go.

Most chickens are far more expensive. $6 is the exception, and not the rule.

Keep it up John. You’re doing the lords work — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) December 14, 2023

St. Snobbery of DC, his patron.

I don't get this tweet. Is Chait saying that Megan is lying? https://t.co/3IObWQWP5L — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) December 14, 2023

No, he's just mad she's pointing this out.

It’s just a banana, Meghan. What could it cost? Ten dollars? https://t.co/pkBzGfIaAh — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) December 14, 2023

Yeah, what's ten dollars?

How much is cake, Jonathan? https://t.co/YcY2CeuXOl — International Man of Misery (@Machovell1an) December 15, 2023

Good question.

You are, perhaps, even more of a ludicrous clown than I had ever imagined. https://t.co/EQQjf07EWU — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 14, 2023

He really is.

Do not under any circumstances accept chicken soup from this man. https://t.co/IuhxSWklhl — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 14, 2023

Not a chance.

Are you still going on w this? You sound like Bush who didn't know how much milk costs rotessierie chix is $11.49 that's suburbs of nyc also are ur kids grown I buy for 3 kids. I assure you prices have gone way up https://t.co/oNDmz0wC6l pic.twitter.com/ecKX3NDXRo — Ultraspicybae 🇮🇱 (@Buffyinnyc) December 15, 2023

This writer also has three kids. Two are teenage boys. Jonathan seems to forget how much they eat.

"You stupid morons. You can make chicken soup on the cheap. Also, sign up for my newsletter where I tell you not to trust your lyin' eyes. It's just $8 every 4 weeks!" https://t.co/zTLULIBldc — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) December 14, 2023

We'll use that $8 to buy a chicken instead.

Yep.

And when he hits rock bottom, he'll pull out the jackhammer.

We'll leave you with this thread that gets to the heart of the problem:

Democrats and Biden are as out of touch and tone deaf on inflation and economic issues of the poor and lower middle class today as Republicans and GHW Bush were in 1992 about economic issues of that time.



Its really quite amazing to watch the turn of the wheel. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 14, 2023

In both eras, the economy was generally doing pretty well, for the most part.



But at the same time, certain sectors were doing poorly and falling behind, and the elites just couldn't understand why they weren't feeling what the statistics were showing. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 14, 2023

1992: 2.86/3.17/3.67/4.38

2023: 1.72/2.38/3.00



We will see what it looks like next year, but probably will be similar to 1992. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 14, 2023

Democrats (like Bush 41) could just accept that inflation is a problem, and 'feel their pain' like Clinton did.



But they are stupid and making the same dumb mistakes Bush did. Incredible. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 14, 2023

The clowns are still going. https://t.co/HJzx7wC8Fk — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 14, 2023

Still going. People absolutely LOVE it when you tell them not to believe their own eyes, and that it's their fault things are so expensive.

How did things work out for Bush 41 when he handled inflation in the same way?

Not good, that's how.

