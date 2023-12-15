Breitbart's Joel Pollak Shares Poignant Hanukkah Message of Sadness but Also of Hope...
Chris Hayes Explains That, Regretfully, Our Lying Eyes Are Once Again Lying to...
Tucker on X: The Kyle Rittenhouse Interview
Politico Can't Track Down the Intern Who Initiated That Ceasefire Letter to President...
CNN Reports That Israel Is Using Unguided 'Dumb Bombs' in Gaza
Miles 'Anonymous' Taylor Fears Donald Trump Could Turn Off the Internet If Reelected
Marc Lamont Hill Stunned to Watch Mediocre White Men Dismiss Claudine Gay
John Kirby Says to 'Imagine the Cost in Blood and Treasure' of Not...
Biden Administration Tells Israel to 'Scale Down' Its Ground Campaign in Gaza
School Board Member Sworn In on Stack of 'LGBTQ-Themed' Books
'I Don't Want Puberty to Be the Enemy': Another Detransition Lawsuit Seeks to...
NBC News: Mother Sobs in Court Over Getting Health Care for Her Trans...
Drew Holden Points Out (D)ifference in CNN Coverage of Hunter Biden Ignoring GOP...
A Tired Biden Mumbles About Beating Big Pharma and 'Investing in 3 New...

Keep Digging: Jonathan 'Let Them Eat Cake' Chait Doubles Down on Defending 'Bidenomics'

Amy Curtis  |  7:20 AM on December 15, 2023
Sarah D.

We talked about Jonathan Chait yesterday, mocking people struggling under Bidenomics.

Dissatisfied with being ratio'd into the sun, he continued to sneer at average Americans struggling under this economy, even lecturing a fellow journalist on how much she should spend on food.

Advertisement

For context:

Never fear, Chait is here to set her straight on this:

Thanks for mansplaining, Johnny.

He ignores that bread, produce, spices -- the price of everything goes up.

This writer went online and did some shopping at a not high-end grocery chain. For everything in a basic chicken soup recipe, plus the lettuce and bread, the total came to just over $45. For soup. For one meal. And we don't live in the DC area, where everything is more expensive.

We're with Megan on this one.

Recommended

Chris Hayes Explains That, Regretfully, Our Lying Eyes Are Once Again Lying to Us (So Was Trump)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

'It's very easy', says the out-of-touch journalist.

We think Chait should have to live with that family he mocked over the cost of milk for a week and see how far a $50 pot of soup lasts.

Why don't the poors think of that? MREs for everyone!

He's on a roll.

The reason Johnny is doing this is two-fold: 

1) He is so out of touch, he has no idea what the average American faces.

2) He is so desperate to protect the Biden administration that he will jump on any criticism that puts this president, and his economy, in a negative light. Reality be damned.

Advertisement

There you go.

Most chickens are far more expensive. $6 is the exception, and not the rule.

St. Snobbery of DC, his patron.

No, he's just mad she's pointing this out.

Yeah, what's ten dollars?

Good question.

He really is.

Not a chance.

Advertisement

This writer also has three kids. Two are teenage boys. Jonathan seems to forget how much they eat.

We'll use that $8 to buy a chicken instead.

Yep.

And when he hits rock bottom, he'll pull out the jackhammer.

We'll leave you with this thread that gets to the heart of the problem:

Advertisement

Still going. People absolutely LOVE it when you tell them not to believe their own eyes, and that it's their fault things are so expensive.

How did things work out for Bush 41 when he handled inflation in the same way?

Not good, that's how.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN ECONOMICS FOOD INFLATION JONATHAN CHAIT MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chris Hayes Explains That, Regretfully, Our Lying Eyes Are Once Again Lying to Us (So Was Trump)
Grateful Calvin
CNN Implies That Navy Federal Credit Union Engages in Racial Discrimination, Faceplants
Aaron Walker
Tucker on X: The Kyle Rittenhouse Interview
Aaron Walker
Marc Lamont Hill Stunned to Watch Mediocre White Men Dismiss Claudine Gay
Brett T.
Christian Veteran Knocks Down, BEHEADS Statue to Satan in Iowa
Coucy
Mary Katherine Ham Has Jokes for Armed Carjackers That Can't Come Through in a Clutch
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chris Hayes Explains That, Regretfully, Our Lying Eyes Are Once Again Lying to Us (So Was Trump) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement