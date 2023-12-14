'A Winning Strategy': Smug Jonathan Chait DRAGGED for Mocking Americans Struggling Under 'Bidenomics'

You want to know a surefire way to win over voters?

Mock them when they're concerned about inflation and the rising costs of goods and services.

Jonathan Chait, writer for New York magazines, took to Twitter to heap scorn on people who are mad about everything being so darned expensive.

I ordered two filet mignons + duck l'orange + baked alaska + Wolfgang Puck coming to my house to prepare the meal + a few kilos of cocaine to amp us up while he cooked, my God it was not cheap. I can see why voters are angry at Biden. — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) December 14, 2023

Dripping with condescension.

Remember when the Left mocked a family with a bunch of foster kids for drinking too much milk? Not exactly caviar and prime rib, and the Left still had a field day with it.

And the biggest offender that time, too? Guess who: Jonathan Chait.

12 gallons of milk a week may sound like a lot, but they've actually had to cut out their milk baths on alternate days. https://t.co/3vwwMWjKfR — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) November 4, 2021

So it doesn't matter if you buy caviar or milk, Chait will sneer at you.

Thankfully, Twitter/X users were having none of it.

Rhetoric like this is why people talk about the French monarchy and aristocracy in the past tense. Out of touch. — Paul (@WomanDefiner) December 14, 2023

Exactly.

Big 'let them eat cake' vibes here.

This is what he’s referring to: https://t.co/qaasTRE7kn — Overhand curve (@ReadOnl88271826) December 14, 2023

Even if that's the tweet he's referring to, it's Outback Steakhouse. It's not that fancy.

Chait wasn't the only one dumping on people's legitimate concerns:

Please, please I BEG Democrats to spend the next 12 months mocking the idea that food has gotten more expensive. pic.twitter.com/xFWydQnLwS — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 14, 2023

Tim Miller deleted his tweet, but Hemingway got it.

They really are vile people.

Mocking the struggles of the working class is a winning strategy and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 14, 2023

Yes. Keep it up. We beg you.

$11,400 a year more to cover the basics. And Chait thinks we're dining on caviar.

Are you seriously mocking the increase in the price of food? Even fast food that used to be a cheap alternative for working families is out of the reach for a low income family of 4 now. — Trixi Qui (@chicatrixy) December 14, 2023

They are so out of touch, they have no idea what average families are struggling with right now.

But they know Biden is, somehow, not to blame.

And shame on us for holding him accountable.

Just stop being poor, y'all. Problem solved!

How dare you complain about the few extra dollars you need to spend for food & shelter. It’s the cost of having the right people in charge and you should be glad to make this sacrifice for Democrats.



He hates you and your stupid little lives. https://t.co/sA4U5v4dgt — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 14, 2023

Yes, he does.

Mocking the struggles of normal people is not a good look. People hate the press and they hate them for good reason. https://t.co/FI3cYZfJka pic.twitter.com/KNXDeADJbL — Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) December 14, 2023

We probably don't hate them enough at this point.

If you find yourself ever hating people this much, it’s time for a break. https://t.co/2fTHZzXBMN — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) December 14, 2023

But he won't take one.

What is this tweet even supposed to prove?



That you’re woefully out of touch with anyone outside your tax bracket?



You nailed that, Jonny. https://t.co/h3yzC2J3pn pic.twitter.com/FQoshxsdn1 — 🎄Merry Beksmas🎄 (@BeksWineWhiskey) December 14, 2023

He's arguing, much like The Atlantic recently did, that inflation is all our fault for our spending habits.

But no one we know is buying filet mignon and caviar. We're barely affording ground beef and regular eggs.

All I could afford to order was a Kroger ham, off brand mac n cheese, and a premade cake that I’m hoping to be able to eat with my family between my first and second job that maybe my wife can join if she gets done cleaning houses early enough, and man, this economy is great https://t.co/lYAKh8Agg8 — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) December 14, 2023

It's just peachy.

If fewer people order DoorDash, and prices go up for delivery, that directly affects the gig workers who rely on that for partial income. It means fewer deliveries and lower tips and less money to buy what is now less food for that money. https://t.co/oUaTrXJuCe — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) December 14, 2023

He doesn't understand basic economics to grasp this, though.

I’m sure making fun of the voters will help Democrats; it is how Hillary Clinton got elected president after all. https://t.co/i2azaDutpA — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) December 14, 2023

Yes. 'Deplorables' catapulted her into the Oval Office.

Hard to believe there's an entire caste of people whose job it is to log on and tell you there's no inflation and if there is it's because you like treats too much https://t.co/0R4PaEhbUl — Jack (@lotus__point) December 14, 2023

And yet, there they are.

More please

The unwashed masses serving box mac & cheese

w/ cut up hot dogs on a good day

Love this elitist BS https://t.co/hJuut2WKO5 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) December 14, 2023

They do. It'll certainly persuade them to vote for your guy.

Let us know how that arrogance works out for you, Johnny.

