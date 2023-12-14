James O’Keefe Shares MORE Damning Video from IBM Whistleblower Proving Straight-Up Discrim...
'A Winning Strategy': Smug Jonathan Chait DRAGGED for Mocking Americans Struggling Under 'Bidenomics'

Amy Curtis  |  10:25 AM on December 14, 2023
Meme screenshot

You want to know a surefire way to win over voters?

Mock them when they're concerned about inflation and the rising costs of goods and services.

Jonathan Chait, writer for New York magazines, took to Twitter to heap scorn on people who are mad about everything being so darned expensive.

Dripping with condescension.

Remember when the Left mocked a family with a bunch of foster kids for drinking too much milk? Not exactly caviar and prime rib, and the Left still had a field day with it.

And the biggest offender that time, too? Guess who: Jonathan Chait. 

So it doesn't matter if you buy caviar or milk, Chait will sneer at you.

Thankfully, Twitter/X users were having none of it.

Exactly.

Big 'let them eat cake' vibes here.

Even if that's the tweet he's referring to, it's Outback Steakhouse. It's not that fancy. 

Chait wasn't the only one dumping on people's legitimate concerns:

Tim Miller deleted his tweet, but Hemingway got it.

They really are vile people.

Yes. Keep it up. We beg you.

$11,400 a year more to cover the basics. And Chait thinks we're dining on caviar.

They are so out of touch, they have no idea what average families are struggling with right now.

But they know Biden is, somehow, not to blame.

And shame on us for holding him accountable.

Just stop being poor, y'all. Problem solved!

Yes, he does.

We probably don't hate them enough at this point.

But he won't take one.

He's arguing, much like The Atlantic recently did, that inflation is all our fault for our spending habits.

But no one we know is buying filet mignon and caviar. We're barely affording ground beef and regular eggs.

It's just peachy.

He doesn't understand basic economics to grasp this, though.

Yes. 'Deplorables' catapulted her into the Oval Office.

And yet, there they are.

They do. It'll certainly persuade them to vote for your guy.

Let us know how that arrogance works out for you, Johnny.

***

Tags: ECONOMY INFLATION JONATHAN CHAIT MEDIA

