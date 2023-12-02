Bidenomics, Baby: The Atlantic Says Inflation Is Your Fault

Dead Career Walking! Susan Sarandon Is Very Sorry Her Anti-Jewish Remarks Hurt Her
Amy Curtis  |  1:30 PM on December 02, 2023
Various

How times change. Just a couple of years ago, inflation was not only 'transitory', and a good thing. Today, inflation is not the fault of the COVID shutdowns, or Biden's economic policies.

It's no longer transitory or good.

No. It's now your fault.

Really.

Wow.

The Atlantic scolds us:

You would think, with prices as high as they are, that Americans would have tempered their enthusiasm for shopping of late; that they would have pulled back spending on luxury items; that they would have sought out budget and basic options, bought smaller packages, fewer things.

This is not what has happened. Consumer spending rose 0.2 percent, after accounting for higher prices, in October, the most recent month for which the government has data. Online shopping jumped 7.8 percent over the Thanksgiving long weekend, more than analysts had anticipated. The sales of new cars, dishwashers, cruise vacations, jewelry—all things people tend to give up when they are watching their budget—remain strong. Consultants keep anticipating a recession precipitated by the “death of the consumer.” Thus far, the consumer is staying alive.

Shame on us, apparently.

Twitter/X wasn't buying it.

How dare we.

It's all your fault, random Internet guy. Just stop eating.

The Atlantic tells us that we're buying luxury items, though.

With the prices of some food, groceries are luxury items these days.

Absolutely terrible. We're ruining the economy by paying our bills and rent.

Well past mere contempt.

You don't despise them enough.

Isn't that amazing?

Oh, but it is real.

Consider where we are.

This will certainly play well in the upcoming election cycle.

It's a bold strategy. Let's see how it plays out for them.

And their 'heat' and 'electricity' and 'driving to work.'

Just stop buying things and inflation will go away.

You'll starve or freeze to death, but at least Biden will win re-election.

It really is a spectacle to be this out of touch.

Yes it has.

We knew it, Phil! It's all your fault.

Yes, it is.

Remember how well things went for the last woman who said 'Let them eat cake.'

See? Great minds think alike.

She's really carrying that water for Biden, isn't she?

They don't care, sadly.

That's the entire play here: suffer so Biden looks good, and can be re-elected in 11 months.

We don't know about you, but being told it's our fault everything is so expensive isn't a winning election strategy. Yet here we are.

***

