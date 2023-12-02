Bidenomics, Baby: The Atlantic Says Inflation Is Your Fault

How times change. Just a couple of years ago, inflation was not only 'transitory', and a good thing. Today, inflation is not the fault of the COVID shutdowns, or Biden's economic policies.

It's no longer transitory or good.

No. It's now your fault.

Really.

2 years ago today, the media told us inflation was actually a good thing.



Today, they’re now blaming us for inflation.



🤡 pic.twitter.com/jlSmYfZkcs — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 2, 2023

Wow.

The Atlantic scolds us:

You would think, with prices as high as they are, that Americans would have tempered their enthusiasm for shopping of late; that they would have pulled back spending on luxury items; that they would have sought out budget and basic options, bought smaller packages, fewer things. This is not what has happened. Consumer spending rose 0.2 percent, after accounting for higher prices, in October, the most recent month for which the government has data. Online shopping jumped 7.8 percent over the Thanksgiving long weekend, more than analysts had anticipated. The sales of new cars, dishwashers, cruise vacations, jewelry—all things people tend to give up when they are watching their budget—remain strong. Consultants keep anticipating a recession precipitated by the “death of the consumer.” Thus far, the consumer is staying alive.

Shame on us, apparently.

Twitter/X wasn't buying it.

All you uppity people be buying food and clothes and electricity and whatnot… — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) December 2, 2023

How dare we.

I buy expensive things like groceries because I like to not starve. I’m sorry for causing inflation because I want to eat, everybody. — Just Some Guy 🦬 (@jeremylatzke) December 2, 2023

It's all your fault, random Internet guy. Just stop eating.

yeah, stop buying food. Like who really needs to eat anyway. https://t.co/trjqW95p7D — Democracy Dies with Media Bias (@RightEyeGuy) December 2, 2023

The Atlantic tells us that we're buying luxury items, though.

With the prices of some food, groceries are luxury items these days.

Yeah, we’re weird that way.



We keep buying food.



And we keep buying gas, so we can drive to work to pay for our food.



Unfortunately, we also keep paying those pesky utilities, so we can refrigerate and cook our food.



And rent. Yeah, we keep paying that.



We’re terrible. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 2, 2023

Absolutely terrible. We're ruining the economy by paying our bills and rent.

Just like it's her fault he abused her. You journalists are moving well past mere contempt at this point. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 2, 2023

Well past mere contempt.

You don't despise them enough.

An editor actually said this was good enough to print. 😂🤪 — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) December 2, 2023

Isn't that amazing?

I almost can't believe this is real. https://t.co/LjP3SLTuvs pic.twitter.com/HYHC13NJ3G — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) December 1, 2023

Oh, but it is real.

Consider where we are.

“Inflation is your fault because you refuse to feed your family less food than you normally would” is a hell of a take. https://t.co/efT7IoxXyK — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) December 2, 2023

This will certainly play well in the upcoming election cycle.

The title of this piece is "inflation is your fault," which seems like a poor way to describe a scenario in which people make long term financial sacrifices in order to preserve the lifestyle they've grown accustomed to even when prices go up. https://t.co/Q34hREEuoR — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) December 2, 2023

It's a bold strategy. Let's see how it plays out for them.

Those silly peasants and their "groceries" https://t.co/WL6GcIB8pl — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 2, 2023

And their 'heat' and 'electricity' and 'driving to work.'

Why are you buying things when they’re all expensive, idiot? https://t.co/ZFLGwmAJp2 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 2, 2023

Just stop buying things and inflation will go away.

You'll starve or freeze to death, but at least Biden will win re-election.

Economically illiterate on so many exciting and unique levels. What a spectacle. https://t.co/UWcDgf1NjY — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) December 2, 2023

It really is a spectacle to be this out of touch.

"Inflation is your fault"



Their new talking point just dropped. https://t.co/jCri9UhtRh — O in Ca (@Naximushf) December 1, 2023

Yes it has.

Everyone is giving the Atlantic a hard time for blaming consumers for inflation but the truth of the matter is that I was the one who printed $7 trillion dollars over the last few years, so inflation actually was my fault.



My bad guys https://t.co/C72pz0htZR — Phil Geiger (@phil_geiger) December 1, 2023

We knew it, Phil! It's all your fault.

Yes, it is.

"Qu'ils mangent de la brioche."



About ready to go steal some guns from a prison when I read this nonsense. We simply cannot hate the Media enough. https://t.co/jL3UJNG732 pic.twitter.com/uQQCOArCtG — Kirk Freeman (@KirkFreemanLaw) December 2, 2023

Remember how well things went for the last woman who said 'Let them eat cake.'

This is a reflection of the ruling zeitgeist prior to the French Revolution. If you were ever confused by “let them eat cake” then read this article. These ppl live in a wholly constructed false reality in which they are responsible for nothing bad. https://t.co/v2QmL8xyir — Go Outside (@EricLostCoast) December 2, 2023

See? Great minds think alike.

"People want to blame Joe Biden for their bills. They want to accuse stores of gouging them...The strange truth is that most people really are in a more comfortable position, even if they’re not happy about it."

How much did Biden pay you for this Pravda? https://t.co/75anU3AUo1 — ARMYATT (@ARMYATT) December 2, 2023

She's really carrying that water for Biden, isn't she?

I literally am just buying groceries and paying my bills; if I change my spending habits then my child and I would be homeless and starve to death. https://t.co/UjDX63BVbc — 『Anime Dad』 (@TheAnimeDad) December 2, 2023

They don't care, sadly.

“If you would just stop eating, driving your car and heating your home, we might not have to work so hard to convince people Joe Biden is a good president”



The geniuses at The Atlantic https://t.co/qKqOxBngqH — faitaccompli (@fateaccomply) December 2, 2023

That's the entire play here: suffer so Biden looks good, and can be re-elected in 11 months.

We don't know about you, but being told it's our fault everything is so expensive isn't a winning election strategy. Yet here we are.

***

