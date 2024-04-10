Rich Paul Krugman Reminds Us That the Economy Is Great, We're Just Too Lowly to Realize It

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman's net worth is estimated to be in the neighborhood of $5 million. Hey, good for him. We're not sure how someone can amass multi-millions while consistently being wrong about everything, but we suppose it's good work if you can get it.

The problem is not that Krugman is rich. The problem is that he consistently likes to remind America that we are all stupid and that everything would be great if we were just rich like him.

Yesterday, the man whom Elon Musk has called 'a disgrace to economics' was at it again, penning a column for the Times in which he claimed that we're all doing fine. The so-called bad economy is just a 'negative vibe.'

I’m OK, people I know are OK, but somewhere out there it’s terrible https://t.co/UwJQIySjP3 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) April 9, 2024

Ugh. We don't always advocate for punching people in the face, but there are some times ...

And, as always, we can tell he is super confident in his opinion because he immediately turned off replies to his tweet.

Krugman is ok.

He locked replies, so you can not tell him if your fiscal experience is otherwise. https://t.co/fwuiLAbpPB — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) April 9, 2024

Here is more of Krugman's condescension:

When it comes to economic news, we’ve had so much winning that we’ve gotten tired of winning, or at any rate blasé about it. Last week, we got another terrific employment report — job growth for 39 straight months — and it feels as if hardly anyone noticed. In particular, it’s not clear whether the good news will dent the still widespread but false narrative that President Biden is presiding over a bad economy.

Yes, the one thing we feel when we fill up our cars with gas, pay our rent, mortgage, or utility bills, or buy groceries is 'winning.'

Why? Gosh, we don't know. Maybe it's because everything Krugman wrote in that paragraph -- links or no links -- is a complete lie?

Come on, man. That extra $500 per month is just a bad vibe. Or something.

Basically, Americans are saying, 'I’m doing OK, people I know are doing OK, but bad things are happening somewhere out there.' As The Journal’s Greg Ip wrote, 'When it comes to the economy, the vibes are at war with the facts.'

If Krugman ever talked to a middle-class American, it would be the first time in his life. NO ONE is saying that.

Paul Krugman doesn't know any regular Americans, and so he and the rest of the corporate press mock and gaslight you while you struggle with your rent or mortgage, food and other living costs.



Absolutely zero compassion or connection to reality. https://t.co/Lg7qGLeYT1 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) April 9, 2024

Don't forget the smugness. It wouldn't be a Krugman piece without the nauseating smugness with which he writes everything.

Krugman still pushing the narrative that inflation isn't really that bad.



Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index rose more than expected in March, putting the inflation rate for the last 12 months at 3.5%.https://t.co/eGBJhCVM48 https://t.co/fJ1rfR1AlL — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) April 10, 2024

Krugman's next Nobel Prize should be in the category of 'Gaslighting' or 'Being Insanely Out of Touch.'

Paul is ok, and so are his two friends. You should be Ok too, if you could just get past the feeling of not being ok. https://t.co/z8GC8JzLOU pic.twitter.com/nv6kiljuxF — DonPerdo89 (@DPerdo89) April 9, 2024

Silly Americans. If you just looked on the bright side of everything costing you thousands more per year, you'd be happy like Krugman and the other elites.

@paulkrugman is an elitist who could care less about your groceries and utilities being unaffordable. Your rent and car payments are sky high. He’ll try to blow smoke up your ass and turnoff the replies as he rubs your face in it. https://t.co/olyYjORQLl — Cryptologic Thinker (@ChuckChump) April 9, 2024

My household costs have gone up dramatically in the past two years. That's not ok. Unfortunately, you can't communicate this to Krugman because he prevents responses from people he doesn't follow. https://t.co/JPiw6Fnx1j — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) April 9, 2024

Don't you get it? If Krugman screws his eyes shut, jams his fingers in his ears, and shouts, 'LA-LA-LA-LA-LA-LA-LA,' then nothing he writes can ever be wrong.

He just went directly for the old "I don't know anyone who voted for Nixon" line, didn't he https://t.co/YKPDWd3nHU — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) April 9, 2024

It is pretty sad for leftists that this line is still accurate after 50 years.

“If the people have no bread, then let them eat cake” https://t.co/DgEhy3uk3W pic.twitter.com/Zj7jTutfmq — Thuglas MacArthur (@ThuglasMac) April 9, 2024

This man spent the first three years of Trump's Presidency trying to explain why the economy was actually terrible. https://t.co/28CW4mo5Jg — The Rare Normie Libertarian (@colorblindk1d) April 9, 2024

We kind of miss those 'terrible' $2 per gallon gas prices. Can we get some of that back?

LOL. We were going to let that tweet sum up our opinion of Krugman, but the next one captures it even better:

Recent quote from former NYT editor James Bennet:



“The reality is that the Times is becoming the publication through which America’s progressive elite talks to itself about an America that does not really exist.”



Whoa boy does this ever apply to the likes of Krugman…👇 https://t.co/gi4FYfylX8 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 9, 2024

This actually explains EVERYTHING about Krugman and leftist elites like him.

He speaks smugly and condescendingly (and wrongly) to America about America because he is not actually speaking to us. We are beneath him. He is only speaking to his bubble.

This is also why he turns off replies. He is not interested in a conversation with Americans. He only wants to talk to those who agree with him.

It's an indictment of Krugman to be sure, but it's an even stronger indictment of the 'newspaper' that continues to employ him.

