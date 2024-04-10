Rich Paul Krugman Reminds Us That the Economy Is Great, We're Just Too Lowly to Realize It

Biden Tries to Explain What He Hopes His Legacy Is and ALL IS...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on April 10, 2024
Townhall Media

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman's net worth is estimated to be in the neighborhood of $5 million. Hey, good for him. We're not sure how someone can amass multi-millions while consistently being wrong about everything, but we suppose it's good work if you can get it. 

The problem is not that Krugman is rich. The problem is that he consistently likes to remind America that we are all stupid and that everything would be great if we were just rich like him.

Yesterday, the man whom Elon Musk has called 'a disgrace to economics' was at it again, penning a column for the Times in which he claimed that we're all doing fine. The so-called bad economy is just a 'negative vibe.'

Ugh. We don't always advocate for punching people in the face, but there are some times ...

And, as always, we can tell he is super confident in his opinion because he immediately turned off replies to his tweet.

Here is more of Krugman's condescension: 

When it comes to economic news, we’ve had so much winning that we’ve gotten tired of winning, or at any rate blasé about it. Last week, we got another terrific employment report — job growth for 39 straight months — and it feels as if hardly anyone noticed. In particular, it’s not clear whether the good news will dent the still widespread but false narrative that President Biden is presiding over a bad economy.

Yes, the one thing we feel when we fill up our cars with gas, pay our rent, mortgage, or utility bills, or buy groceries is 'winning.' 

Inflation did surge in 2021-22, although this surge has mostly subsided. But most workers’ earnings are up in real terms. Over the past four years, wages of nonsupervisory workers, who account for more than 80 percent of private employment, are up by about 24 percent, while consumer prices are up less, around 20 percent.

Why, then, are so many Americans still telling pollsters that the economy is in bad shape?

Why? Gosh, we don't know. Maybe it's because everything Krugman wrote in that paragraph -- links or no links -- is a complete lie?

Come on, man. That extra $500 per month is just a bad vibe. Or something. 

Basically, Americans are saying, 'I’m doing OK, people I know are doing OK, but bad things are happening somewhere out there.' As The Journal’s Greg Ip wrote, 'When it comes to the economy, the vibes are at war with the facts.'

If Krugman ever talked to a middle-class American, it would be the first time in his life. NO ONE is saying that. 

Don't forget the smugness. It wouldn't be a Krugman piece without the nauseating smugness with which he writes everything. 

Krugman's next Nobel Prize should be in the category of 'Gaslighting' or 'Being Insanely Out of Touch.'

Silly Americans. If you just looked on the bright side of everything costing you thousands more per year, you'd be happy like Krugman and the other elites. 

Don't you get it? If Krugman screws his eyes shut, jams his fingers in his ears, and shouts, 'LA-LA-LA-LA-LA-LA-LA,' then nothing he writes can ever be wrong. 

It is pretty sad for leftists that this line is still accurate after 50 years. 

We kind of miss those 'terrible' $2 per gallon gas prices. Can we get some of that back? 

LOL. We were going to let that tweet sum up our opinion of Krugman, but the next one captures it even better: 

This actually explains EVERYTHING about Krugman and leftist elites like him. 

He speaks smugly and condescendingly (and wrongly) to America about America because he is not actually speaking to us. We are beneath him. He is only speaking to his bubble. 

This is also why he turns off replies. He is not interested in a conversation with Americans. He only wants to talk to those who agree with him. 

It's an indictment of Krugman to be sure, but it's an even stronger indictment of the 'newspaper' that continues to employ him. 

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!
