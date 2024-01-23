Elon Musk Goes SCORCHED EARTH, Tells Paul Krugman 'You Give Economics a Bad Name'

Back in 2022 Paul Krugman, New York Times columnist and 2008 winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics made an attempt to migrate himself to Twitter competitor Mastodon but... that didn't go so well, to say the least:

Update: so far things not going well on Mastodon. After the initial post, nothing I try to post is showing up. And despite setting it *not* to send an email every time someone follows me, it's sending them. I hope these are just teething problems. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 6, 2022

And so, since mastering any form of technology apparently proved too much for this real man of genius, everyone on Twitter is still stuck listening to Paul Krugman's hot takes on the day's events. It's a real shame.

Krugman has always had an uncanny ability to be wrong about stuff, but his general habit of being wrong about stuff doesn't seem to bother him or perhaps causes some kind of a cognitive dissonance cascade, either way a good indicator of the man's apparent lack of introspective abilities. And with the news that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was pulling out of the Republican Primary it was a certainty that Krugman was going to have a take... and if Paul Krugman has a take you can usually bet that the take it going to be a bad one. And it was!

Although we're all making fun of DeSantis's humiliation, we shouldn't forget that his anti-vax crusade — in service of his doomed run — probably killed thousands of people — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 21, 2024

Yup, we're back to the 'Grandma murderer' DeSantis narrative. While often facing accusations of being too restrictive during the Covid Lockdowns from the camp of former President Donald Trump, it's good to remember that from the perspective of the left Ron DeSantis was incredibly laissez-faire through the whole period and they think that this led to innumerable unnecessary deaths. How can both be true at the same time? Who knows!

You’re the Jim Cramer of economics, which is allegedly your area of expertise. I’d probably not venture outside of your wheelhouse like this. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) January 21, 2024

DeSantis is already more successful than your miserable little life will ever be and he hasn't even started yet. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 22, 2024

I love how you delegitimize the Nobel committee nearly every time you tweet. — Mostly Peaceful Cat (@MaxPaxCat) January 22, 2024

Now now, Paul Krugman's Nobel Prize is for work done in the area of international trade so he's well outside of his intellectual bailiwick here. It could well be that the man knows what he's talking about when it comes to 'analysis of trade patterns and location of economic activity'... but we're not gonna go read the paper to find out because who has time for that?

By gloating like this, you are dancing on the graves of people, vax status be damned, who died because of Covid. You should be *ASHAMED* of yourself! — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) January 21, 2024

Paul Krugman has been writing for decades and thus far has shown little capacity for shame, so it would be surprising if he started showing signs of it now! Like this gem that gets brought up every time Krugman opens his mouth:

Not nearly as deadly of a crusade as this pic.twitter.com/dXYH8BMx8c — Dave Benner, Nemesis of Neocons (@dbenner83) January 21, 2024

How he thinks he'll ever live that one down we do not know.

Elon Musk himself chimed in to let Paul Krugman know his opinion of Krugman's thoughts... and abilities as an academic/commentator. Sing it with us!

Shot through the heart and you're to blame:

You give economics a bad name — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2024

That sorta works, right?

How quickly these folks forget about how @andrewcuomo forced thousands of covid patients into nursing homes in New York at the height of the pandemic. https://t.co/5ZZbW3AjPW — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 22, 2024

Back to DeathSantis again, or something.🙄 https://t.co/fvHVTcDvY8 — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) January 22, 2024

Of course, they only have so many tools in their toolkit after all.

As always it would be great if Paul Krugman would stick to what we assume he probably does best, discussing matters of international economic theory. Sadly this doesn't seem likely to happen, so we'll be stuck reading his thoughts no matter how silly about topics on which he has little expertise or background in the pages of the New York Times and in our Twitter feeds. Oh well.

