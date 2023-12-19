IRONY ALERT! Paul Krugman Warns NYT Readers to BEWARE 'Economists Who Won't Admit They Were Wrong'

Paul Krugman is a Nobel Laureat in Economics, a fact that he and his employers at the New York Times will go out of their way to remind everyone at every possible opportunity. He was awarded the prize in 2008 for work largely centered around macroeconomic international trade issues, so there's no doubt that within this specific area of academic inquiry he was an acknowledged expert in the field and should have been taken seriously... circa 2008. If Mr. Krugman stuck to discussing his area of specialty he might be a bit more well regarded these days, but he just can't do it. Instead he wanders off on to tangents about domestic economic issues and technological advancements that are often well outside of his bailiwick, which ends up with him becoming something of a butt of jokes about stuff that he gets wrong.

So it's pretty rich that Paul Krugman of all people decided to write an op-ed for the New York Times on the topic of economists who don't admit when they're wrong, and that the New York Times decided to headline it this:

Yeah... maybe they should have gotten someone else to pen this particular article.

If Irony Were A Person pic.twitter.com/C6iKuEyXnd — Thomas Peters (@thomasopeters) December 19, 2023

It would be hard to identify a better candidate for the job.

He submitted this manuscript by fax — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 19, 2023

I honestly didn't think this could be real. But somehow, someway, it is. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) December 19, 2023

Self-awareness is not a strength of Krugman’s. — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) December 19, 2023

Never has been and, given Krugman's age, unlikely to become one at this point.

Breaking: Paul Krugman embarks on stand-up comedy career. https://t.co/z3rF3hmrAC — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) December 19, 2023

Not the Babylon Bee: https://t.co/ddKczQbL3X — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 19, 2023

Although you'd certainly be forgiven for assuming it was!

People are dragging him, but I think it's a nice change to see Mr. Krugman addressing topics about which he is an expert. https://t.co/N5I26Qdib6 — Zeb Fisk (@ZebFisk) December 19, 2023

Wasn't this the guy that kept saying that deficit spending no longer leads to inflation? — Daniel Crockett (@KhalsaSampuran) December 19, 2023

This can't be real. Is it April 1st? Is this actually a real headline? — Vance Lucas (@vlucas) December 19, 2023

Sometimes it feels like every day is April Fools Day, but that's a logical result of apparently so many people being foolish and not feeling embarrased to show it.

It'll be hard to top the lack of self-reflection Krugman shows here, but it's Twitter so something will probably be along any minute to make it seem like small potatoes. But seriously... This is a lot of lack of self reflection. Talk about an imperfect messenger!

