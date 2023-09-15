BREAKING NEWS: Harry Sisson is 100% behind Biden and GenZ will be the...
That's IT! I've decided who I'm supporting in the Republican Primary ... I...
Maxine Waters puts out BIZARRE Trump post, and X didn't let us down
Hey DEMS, about that pee tape? --> VA Dem Susanna Gibson's story just...
Is THIS what comes after woke?! Dave Rubin shares ALARMING worksheet one public...
AP does ANOTHER talking point pivot on 'no evidence' of Biden wrongdoing
New Yorkers Give AOC a Piece of Their Mind
INSPIRED by Noem and Lewandowski rumors, Iowahawk comes up with NEW (hilarious) cable...
BREAKING: The last three men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot acquitted
Tommy Tuberville changes his tune on evidence against Biden, is now 'SHOCKED'
'Children are prime targets': Tim Ballard testifies on the human cost of a...
World War II Veteran Silences Crowd at Vivek Ramaswamy Town Hall
Biden appoints billionaire to oversee and ensure a vibrant economic recovery (no, NOT...
Mike Lee DRAGS 'law firm' of Schumer, McConnell, McCarthy, & Jeffries in straight-fire...

Super economic GENIUS Paul Krugman REALLY wants you to stop believing your own lying eyes

Coucy  |  3:00 PM on September 15, 2023
Lai Seng Sin

Economists who are ideologically aligned with the Biden Administration have been pulling out all the stops as of late to try and convince the American people that, no matter what they're seeing and experiencing themselves, everything's going GREAT with the economy. Foremost amongst these peddlers of economic Happy Papers has been 2008 Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman, who will go to any length and massage any number to tell you that no, things are GREAT actually!

Advertisement

This is Krugman tripling down ... or quadrupling down ... it's hard to keep track of how many times he's tried to trot out this sort of argument but it's been a lot. Just last Saturday, Twitchy's own Grateful Calvin wrote about another attempt like this (Krugman to America: If you were super smart like me, you’d LOVE this economy – Twitchy).

Mr. Krugman enjoys trying to sell the economy as being great and inflation as being well in hand, which you might believe so long as you don't own a car or eat food.

Recommended

Is THIS what comes after woke?! Dave Rubin shares ALARMING worksheet one public school gave 5th graders
Sam J.
Advertisement

This is the sort of very specific chart that means something to very specialized areas of research and theory for academics but has absolutely no bearing on what the average American voter and consumer is experiencing on a day-to-day basis. You'd think that Krugman would understand the difference but after a lifetime ensconced in academia or safely walled away writing his pieces for the New York Times, one must make allowances for Krugman having no idea about how economics works for people who actually work for a living and disregard his opinion accordingly. 

Tags: ECONOMY JOE BIDEN PAUL KRUGMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is THIS what comes after woke?! Dave Rubin shares ALARMING worksheet one public school gave 5th graders
Sam J.
Hey DEMS, about that pee tape? --> VA Dem Susanna Gibson's story just got worse ... if that's possible
Sam J.
Maxine Waters puts out BIZARRE Trump post, and X didn't let us down
Laura W.
What ... the HELL?! James O'Keefe drops undercover Maui footage and something is DEFINITELY off (watch)
Sam J.
Mike Lee DRAGS 'law firm' of Schumer, McConnell, McCarthy, & Jeffries in straight-fire THREAD on spending
Sam J.
BREAKING: The last three men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot acquitted
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is THIS what comes after woke?! Dave Rubin shares ALARMING worksheet one public school gave 5th graders Sam J.
Advertisement