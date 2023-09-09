Krugman to America: If you were super smart like me, you’d LOVE this economy

Hey, America. Are you feeling the pinch in your wallet because of grocery prices? Are you having trouble paying your utility bills? Did you notice the gigantic spike in gas prices the last week or so? Well, fear not. Professional elitist and scold Paul Krugman is here to tell you that ... it’s your fault for not realizing how wonderful things are.

Over the past couple of days I've had several conversations with smart people who follow the news — and had no idea that inflation is way down. Presumably hasn't broken through at all to the wider public. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 7, 2023

See? Inflation is down, you plebeians. If you were as brilliant and informed as a Nobel Prize winner, you would know that and stop complaining. Except no, not really.

Way down.....



Meaning it's not going up as quickly as it was, but it is still increasing.



Inflation was 3% higher in July 2023 than it was in 2022.



And it was 9% higher in 2022 than it was in 2021.



What cost $1 in 2021 costs $1.13 today.



Do you think that's good? — Shay Cormac (@SPCORMAC_1) September 8, 2023

Oh, come on, Paul.



You know good and well that all that's dropped is the rate of inflation's increase, which means inflation is still increasing.



But you won't acknowledge that, will you? https://t.co/UXNTZxQEcU — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) September 8, 2023

A lower rate of inflation increase is not the same as 'inflation is down.' In fairness, yes, there is a difference between inflation and prices:

As you know, many incorrectly associate “inflation is down” with PRICES are down. No, that would be deflation. Inflation being down simply means the rate of INCREASE is slowing, but prices are still increasing. — stevemur (@stevemur) September 8, 2023

Put another way, this is the Consumer Price Index.



Notice that it's not declining. The rate of growth has slowed somewhat (i.e., inflation has declined), but not enough for people to feel it. pic.twitter.com/c0Gsq523EV — stevemur (@stevemur) September 8, 2023

But somehow, we don’t think this comes as much consolation to people who have to pay for things like gas, food, and power. Luckily for him, Krugman is not one of those poors. But plenty wanted to let Krugman know just what they thought of his proclamation.

I loathe these people.

They have ZERO empathy for Americans who are struggling, & they legit don’t understand why we aren’t buying the lies about how much better things are supposed to be.

It’s not “broken through” Paul, because we go to the grocery store & gas station. https://t.co/wZfTdiz7vK — Holly Thornton 🇺🇸 (@beachmamax2) September 9, 2023

I know a way you can find out if it has…



TALK TO NORMAL PEOPLE, PAUL! https://t.co/Xl38go9vL9 — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) September 8, 2023

Talk to the smelly littles? No. Paul will not be doing that anytime soon.

It makes sense now. Paul Krugman said the economy was going to be great three years ago. Therefore, the economy is great. There is no other possible conclusion because in Paul Krugman’s mind, Paul Krugman can do no wrong. If he were a doctor, he’d be Christopher Guest in ‘A Few Good Men.’

Struggling families: "Wow, we can barely afford to get food on the table and we might lose the house. Things are awful."

Paul: "Didn't you guys hear? Prices are going up LESS fast now! You should be happy!" pic.twitter.com/TVRSf2E5BV — BTC Sessions 😎 (@BTCsessions) September 8, 2023

I am so glad that my brain tumor stopped growing so fast. — STR𝕏WM𝕏N (@strxwmxn) September 8, 2023

Yikes. We know that user is kidding, but it’s a pretty good way to drive the point home. There were many, many more people telling Krugman where he could stuff his snobbery, but one user summed up perfectly how everyone should view anything that Krugman smugly declares:

You have never gotten one thing right your entire career. Geez — Heidi (@HeidiL_RN) September 8, 2023

Say, that’s a good point. Why is Krugman putting his thoughts out on this Internet fad thingy anyway? Shouldn’t you be talking down to everyone via a fax machine, Paul?