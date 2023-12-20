Often Incorrect Economist Paul Krugman Says to Not Trust Incorrect Economists

WaPo's Philip Bump Says Journalism 'Needs to Learn How to Defend Itself'
Gordon K  |  7:00 AM on December 20, 2023
Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP

You've heard that there's no such thing as bad publicity. We've seen from Twitter how people take that to heart and really go to town. They maximize engagement by saying literally anything with no regard for truth or social cohesion. We've seen how awful people use outright lies and outrageous statements to provoke Twitter users and get those precious clicks.

But one thing baffles us: people who harm their reputation and credibility all for more clicks. From politicians to NBC "news", you see them trade a good reputation for a little click-bait revenue.

Which brings us to Paul Krugman. Word was he won a Nobel prize for economics once, a long time ago. For the last couple of decades, he wrote left-wing pap for the New York Times. As often as not, if he said "A", then you could count on "B" being true. Yet he says the things left-liberals crave, so his job is secure.

So this latest Krugman article has us scratching our heads wondering if he's trolling us or really has zero self-awareness.

One really has to wonder if he decided to just phone it in and cash the checks like Jen Rubin or Aaron Rupar. Or did he go the way of Lawrence Tribe and Michael Beschloss and blow a mental gasket? We don't know. But we do mock.

Your honor, the prosecution would like to present Exhibit A.

Real sane financial experts agree. 

Sadly brother, we may never know.

We don't know if a mirror would work that far up someone's own butt.

Ha ha! How could we forget the second bestest financial expert?

We now check in with Twitter's ace receipt keeper, Drew Holden.

So, in conclusion.

***

