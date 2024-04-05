No Blarney: Ireland Social Democrat Sinn Féin Party Backpedals on Hate Crime Legislation

Stupefy! Baylor Professor's Post About His Harry Potter Class (Yes, That's a Thing)...
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on April 05, 2024
NBC News

We've talked about Scotland's nefarious hate speech legislation, and how the Left in Washington State wants to give cash rewards to citizens who report 'bias' to the government, and Canada's 'Minority Report' style hate crimes legislation.

There's a pattern here. The Left wants to silence you, by classifying your speech as 'hatred' and making it illegal and punishable by the full weight of the government.

Ireland is no different.

But first, some background. Sinn Féin is the social democratic political party in Ireland. 

Last year, there was a hate speech bill up for debate and Sinn Féin not only supported it, but suggested amendments. After significant political blowback, the party now wants to bill scrapped.

More from the Irish Independent:

Sinn Féin wanted to extend the Government’s contentious hate-speech bill to give undocumented immigrants special protection from hate crimes.

The party put forward amendments to the proposed laws in February last year, which would have included migrant status as part of the “protected characteristics”.

Those characteristics are race, colour, nationality, religion (including the absence of religion), national or ethnic origin, descent, gender, sex characteristics, sexual orientation and disability.

The new laws aim to clamp down on hate speech and hate crimes where they are motivated by prejudice against these protected characteristics.

Sinn Féin has denied claims of a U-turn on the bill. All of its TDs voted in favour of the legislation in the Dáil last April, but the party’s position is that the bill should now be scrapped.

Irish reporter Ben Scallan has been covering this issue, and was glad to see the Independent pick up the story.

Why? Well, a user asks why adding migrant status would make a difference.

Scallan responds

This is the video in question:

The issue of immigration has been a hot button one in Ireland since last fall, when a migrant stabbed a woman and several children, and peaceful protests ensued.

Exactly.

A possibility.

The Left always seems to hate whatever country they live in, and work tirelessly to undermine it and inflict harm on its citizenry.

***

