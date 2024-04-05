No Blarney: Ireland Social Democrat Sinn Féin Party Backpedals on Hate Crime Legislation

We've talked about Scotland's nefarious hate speech legislation, and how the Left in Washington State wants to give cash rewards to citizens who report 'bias' to the government, and Canada's 'Minority Report' style hate crimes legislation.

There's a pattern here. The Left wants to silence you, by classifying your speech as 'hatred' and making it illegal and punishable by the full weight of the government.

Ireland is no different.

But first, some background. Sinn Féin is the social democratic political party in Ireland.

Last year, there was a hate speech bill up for debate and Sinn Féin not only supported it, but suggested amendments. After significant political blowback, the party now wants to bill scrapped.

More from the Irish Independent:

Sinn Féin wanted to extend the Government’s contentious hate-speech bill to give undocumented immigrants special protection from hate crimes. The party put forward amendments to the proposed laws in February last year, which would have included migrant status as part of the “protected characteristics”. Those characteristics are race, colour, nationality, religion (including the absence of religion), national or ethnic origin, descent, gender, sex characteristics, sexual orientation and disability. The new laws aim to clamp down on hate speech and hate crimes where they are motivated by prejudice against these protected characteristics. Sinn Féin has denied claims of a U-turn on the bill. All of its TDs voted in favour of the legislation in the Dáil last April, but the party’s position is that the bill should now be scrapped.

Irish reporter Ben Scallan has been covering this issue, and was glad to see the Independent pick up the story.

Story picked up in the Irish Independent this morning. https://t.co/pFY56EGVtd — Ben Scallan 🇮🇪 (@Ben_Scallan) April 5, 2024

Why? Well, a user asks why adding migrant status would make a difference.

What difference would adding migrant or migrant status actually make??? Incitement to violence/hatred because of colour, ethnicity, descent would cover migrants quite well...



Why is this seen as an issue?



I accept your main point, that SF fully supported the Bill, flip-flopped — Kit Murray (@KitMurray) April 5, 2024

Scallan responds

I explain this clearly in the video.



The Sinn Féin proposal specifically references "migration status," including any "irregular" migration status. That would necessarily include illegal immigrants.



So if you made a comment against someone on the basis that they're in the… https://t.co/2UILZCXDgH — Ben Scallan 🇮🇪 (@Ben_Scallan) April 5, 2024

This is the video in question:

"You could theoretically be found guilty of a criminal offence and jailed if you criticise an illegal immigrant - that was Sinn Féin’s contribution to this legislation."@Ben_Scallan comments on Sinn Féin's proposed amendments to Helen McEntee's hate speech bill. pic.twitter.com/RD06QzT9G1 — gript (@griptmedia) April 3, 2024

The issue of immigration has been a hot button one in Ireland since last fall, when a migrant stabbed a woman and several children, and peaceful protests ensued.

The protection is not for migrants it's for activists and politicians pushing open borders.



It's the weaponisation of the law to an ideological end and that end is mass unvetted migration.



They see the tide is turning and are desperate to lock it in before the next election. — Ray (@Here_4_D_News) April 5, 2024

Exactly.

I believe SF are trying to make cover for Hamas & Co terrorist organisations infiltrating western countries to commit terrorist attacks. They don’t want us calling out the insanity. A leopard never changes its spots. pic.twitter.com/AA0Cd3mBdn — Fitheach Mórrígan (@F_Morrighan) April 5, 2024

A possibility.

The Left always seems to hate whatever country they live in, and work tirelessly to undermine it and inflict harm on its citizenry.

