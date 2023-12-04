'Those ENTIRELY Unpeaceful Protests in Ireland Were All Elon Musk's Fault!' According to CBS News

There's a Martin Luther King Jr. quote that the media likes to trot out when people on the left throw a 'mostly peaceful protest', as they prefer to call riots when it's their people doing them. The quote goes 'a riot is the language of the unheard', one of the more memorable lines from a speech that King gave to at the high school in Grosse Point, Michigan in 1968. Yes, when leftists throw a riot it's merely the righteous rage of the people welling up over the brim of the cup of social order and spilling out into the streets...

But when it's anyone else doing it? It's a bloody far right riot and it's probably Elon Musk's fault, apparently.

Elon Musk's X platform fueled far-right riots in Ireland, experts say https://t.co/QCkXcmnCKQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 4, 2023

You may recall that the riots in Dublin that occurred last month were sparked when a man went on a stabbing spree in that city, injuring 3 children one of whom was noted at the time to have suffered 'serious injuries'. Initial reports online were that the attacker had been an illegal immigrant to Ireland but the media later clarified that he was a legal immigrant to Ireland who originally hailed from Algeria and had been living in Ireland for 20 years... which they seemed to think made everything hunky-dory. Now, in a further attempt to make this about anything but issues with lack of cultural assimilation amongst immigrants in Western cities and nations, the media has trained its eye on Twitter and Elon Musk, because that's what they do.

As opposed to the 2020 riots fuelled by the media amirite https://t.co/I2tc6rgNyw — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) December 4, 2023

The “far-right” narrative is continually being built against Musk, absent any evidence. https://t.co/UjXqLLgckV — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) December 4, 2023

They're desperate to paint Musk as being a far right Conservative menace... despite his having apparently exclusively voted for Democrats before 2022, as he himself stated.

To be clear, my historical party affiliation has been Independent, with an actual voting history of entirely Democrat until this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

But they really don't like Musk now so he's got to be a Big Bad Republican Menace.

Are you referring to the voices of the unheard that were heard after a sharp instrument punctured the skin of some non-adults? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 4, 2023

Tweets inspire riots you say? pic.twitter.com/J5coU8XjQr — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) December 4, 2023

Remember when you guys continuously minimized destructive violent rioting caused by various police interactions that were taken out of context to pretend that every white cop is racist? Pepperidge Farm certainly remembers. — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) December 4, 2023

That's how it works, it's only a riot if the media says it's a riot and they'll only say it's a riot if it doesn't align with something they agree with. And then they wonder why, according to Gallup Polling, a full 39% of people say they have no trust in the media at all, with only 32% saying they have 'a great deal' or a 'fair amount' of trust in the media. Gee guys, who knows?

"Experts say"



You're impossible to parody. — NavyDigi (@NavyDigi) December 4, 2023

Experts say legacy media has lost all credibility. — Benjamin (@BeHumbleWithGod) December 4, 2023

These “experts” are as convincing as Will and Jada’s marriage. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) December 4, 2023

It must be great to be an 'expert', you just have to say whatever the media wants to hear and you get free publicity for yourself as an expert. Sign us up!

And again, let's not forget what the riots were actually about here.

Not the people stabbing children* — Lets Have A Conversation... (@youknowmetoo2to) December 4, 2023

Or maybe...MAYBE...The stabbings of Irish children had something to do with it. — GJ Flash (@GJ_Flash) December 4, 2023

I'm pretty sure it was the news that an illegal immigrant stabbed a bunch of kids @communitynotes — Joshua Robinson (@JRobFreedom) December 4, 2023

Children were stabbed, yes. That's what the rioting was actually about, but the legacy media will go to whatever lengths it takes to place the blame somewhere else, anywhere else, to keep their preferred but blatantly failed ideology of multi-culturalizing Western countries alive for as long as they can. But the headwinds blowing against them all over, including the EU member state of The Netherlands which has elected a guy the left is terrified of, and this can only go on so long. Let's hope there's a smooth landing whenever this ends, but don't bet the farm on it.

***

