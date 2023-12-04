Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's Mayoral Campaign Ad Has a MASSIVE Problem
Journalist Says 'Racist Genocide Apologia' Reminds Her of White Supremacists
Wait Until They Learn About EVs: Gen Z Will Give Up Vaping in...
Thread Looks at How Women and Children Are 'Grossly Inflated' in Gaza Death...
Columbia U 'Teach-in' on 'Palestine Counteroffensive' Gets Epic Community Note Treatment
People Describe What They've Seen in That Video of Hamas Atrocities on October...
Former U.S. Ambassador Manuel Rocha Arrested, Accused of Being Cuban Agent
John Fetterman Calls Philly Rioters 'Pathetic', Says They're Motivated by 'Rank Antisemiti...
Journalist Says There's No 'Physical Evidence' of Rape by Hamas Militants, Despite Mounds...
Watch: Driver Shows How to Clear a Road Blocked by Protesters
The Hill to Taylor Swift: Save Biden, Taylor! You're His Only Hope
Ummm...Is Elon Musk Behind His Own Parody Account? OMG I HOPE SO Because...
Hillary Clinton Tries to Fearmonger 'Climate Deaths' and You Know Exactly Where This...
What Is Going on With John Fetterman?

'Those ENTIRELY Unpeaceful Protests in Ireland Were All Elon Musk's Fault!' According to CBS News

Coucy
Coucy  |  6:30 PM on December 04, 2023
Journalism meme

There's a Martin Luther King Jr. quote that the media likes to trot out when people on the left throw a 'mostly peaceful protest', as they prefer to call riots when it's their people doing them. The quote goes 'a riot is the language of the unheard',  one of the more memorable lines from a speech that King gave to at the high school in Grosse Point, Michigan in 1968. Yes, when leftists throw a riot it's merely the righteous rage of the people welling up over the brim of the cup of social order and spilling out into the streets...

Advertisement

But when it's anyone else doing it? It's a bloody far right riot and it's probably Elon Musk's fault, apparently.

You may recall that the riots in Dublin that occurred last month were sparked when a man went on a stabbing spree in that city, injuring 3 children one of whom was noted at the time to have suffered 'serious injuries'. Initial reports online were that the attacker had been an illegal immigrant to Ireland but the media later clarified that he was a legal immigrant to Ireland who originally hailed from Algeria and had been living in Ireland for 20 years... which they seemed to think made everything hunky-dory. Now, in a further attempt to make this about anything but issues with lack of cultural assimilation amongst immigrants in Western cities and nations, the media has trained its eye on Twitter and Elon Musk, because that's what they do.

Recommended

People Describe What They've Seen in That Video of Hamas Atrocities on October 7
Brett T.
Advertisement

They're desperate to paint Musk as being a far right Conservative menace... despite his having apparently exclusively voted for Democrats before 2022, as he himself stated.

But they really don't like Musk now so he's got to be a Big Bad Republican Menace.

That's how it works, it's only a riot if the media says it's a riot and they'll only say it's a riot if it doesn't align with something they agree with. And then they wonder why, according to Gallup Polling, a full 39% of people say they have no trust in the media at all, with only 32% saying they have 'a great deal' or a 'fair amount' of trust in the media. Gee guys, who knows?

Advertisement

It must be great to be an 'expert', you just have to say whatever the media wants to hear and you get free publicity for yourself as an expert. Sign us up!

And again, let's not forget what the riots were actually about here.

Children were stabbed, yes. That's what the rioting was actually about, but the legacy media will go to whatever lengths it takes to place the blame somewhere else, anywhere else, to keep their preferred but blatantly failed ideology of multi-culturalizing Western countries alive for as long as they can. But the headwinds blowing against them all over, including the EU member state of The Netherlands which has elected a guy the left is terrified of, and this can only go on so long. Let's hope there's a smooth landing whenever this ends, but don't bet the farm on it.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CBS IRELAND MISINFORMATION RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

People Describe What They've Seen in That Video of Hamas Atrocities on October 7
Brett T.
Columbia U 'Teach-in' on 'Palestine Counteroffensive' Gets Epic Community Note Treatment
Amy Curtis
Journalist Says 'Racist Genocide Apologia' Reminds Her of White Supremacists
Brett T.
Wait Until They Learn About EVs: Gen Z Will Give Up Vaping in 'Solidarity' With Congo Over Cobalt Mines
Amy Curtis
Watch: Driver Shows How to Clear a Road Blocked by Protesters
Brett T.
Journalist Says There's No 'Physical Evidence' of Rape by Hamas Militants, Despite Mounds of Evidence
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
People Describe What They've Seen in That Video of Hamas Atrocities on October 7 Brett T.
Advertisement